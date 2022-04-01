Worldwide Inspection Robots Industry to 2029 - Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inspection Robots Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global inspection robots market was valued at US$ 1,679.5 Mn in 2020 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

The fact that robotic inspection has proved to be significantly advantageous over current methods of inspection has led to its increasing adoption across various applications. The ability to operate in harsh, hazardous & dirty environment and to assist human inspectors 24/7 supports the aforementioned statement. For instance, inspection robots are finding wide application in the petrochemical industry for the purpose of inspection of assets. The huge potential of robotics in the petrochemical industry has benefited inspection robots to become an integral part of inspection and maintenance strategies.

Increasing focus towards generating positive cash flow in the long run is one of the most prominent factors complimenting the demand growth for inspection robots. Robotic implementation enable businesses to achieve better return on investment as they greatly minimize labor costs and at the same time helps to achieve higher operational efficiency. Moreover, the fact that, availability of skilled labor is becoming an issue of concern and process of hiring, training and retaining such employees involves high cost, further aids the adoption of inspection robots in order to achieve a higher profit margin.

With Operational Costs Cutting Deep Into Profits, Oil and Gas Companies Are Adopting Automation Technology

End-user industries such as automotive and food & beverages across the world in order to maintain operational efficiency are opting for automation of critical applications. Earlier, the tasks that were carried out through manual inspection are increasingly inspected through robotic inspections. For instance, industries such as petrochemical, oil & gas and food & beverages are extensively deploying inspection robots in order to improve detection and minimizing of anomalies and deviations in the existing processes. Therefore, to facilitate smooth and efficient processes and ensure products to meet quality standards, the demand for inspection robots expected to remain high in the years to come.

In 2020, the oil & gas segment led the overall inspection robots market worldwide, contributing to more than 50% of the overall market value in 2020. The inspection of critical components such as pipes, reactors, columns, pressure vessels, tank boilers is of prime importance in the oil and gas industry. The application of inspection robots in the oil and gas industry has brought considerable improvements in monitoring the condition of key components. In the oil and gas industry, each structure over the period of its operational life is exposed to harsh environments, such as high pressure, extreme temperatures and corrosive chemicals thus becoming prone to heavy wear and tear. This in turn might cause cracks, leakages and dents. Thus, the function of inspection robots in this context becomes immensely important in order to avert any disasters that may occur otherwise.

Increasing Focus towards Inspection of Critical Components across Industries in North America to Drive Demand In The Region

The global inspection robots market is dominated by North America accounting for more than 30% of the overall market value in 2020. The region is further expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. One of the most prominent factors aiding the demand for inspection robots in the region can be attributed to its high adoption across end-use industries such as oil & gas, petrochemical and utilities industry. Moreover, the fact that the oil and gas industry is expected to recover in near future will further influence the demand for inspection robots in the region.

R&D Activities Directed Towards Product Enhancements

Research and development is one of the most common strategies amongst players in the inspection robots market. These research and development activities are directed towards improving the existing products and developing new robots with enhanced functionalities and improved efficiency. For instance, recently, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation introduced a 19.9 mm thin inspection robot capable of inspecting power generators. The small size of the robot enables it to pass through the narrow gap between stator and the rotor, thereby eliminating the need to remove the rotor. The robot greatly improves the reliability and reduces cost and time of inspections. Similarly, in March 2021, Hydro-Quebec unveiled a functional prototype of its power line inspection robots, the LineRanger. The new robot facilitates efficient inspection of conductor bundles on high-voltage transmission lines.

Key players profiled in the report include General Electric Company, Aetos Group, Inuktun Services Ltd., Honeybee Robotics, Universal Robots A/S, Genesis Systems Group, Alstom Inspection Robotics, JH Robotics, Inc., LEO Robotics and Superdroid Robots, Inc. among others.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What was the global market size in 2020 and forecast for 2029?

  • What are the current market trends in the inspection robots market?

  • What are the various valuable opportunities for the players?

  • Which are the best-selling inspection robot brands?

  • Which is the largest regional market for inspection robots?

  • Which region expected to be the fastest growing and why?

  • What are new products launched by the leading inspection robot manufacturers?

  • What are the key strategies adopted by the leading players in market?

  • What are the technological trends existing in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Market Overview
3.1.1 Global IR Market Value, 2019 - 2029
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3 Market Challenges
3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.4 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook
3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography
3.6 Competitive Analysis
3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Players
3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players

Chapter 4 Global Inspection Robots (IR) Market Analysis, By Type, 2019 - 2029
4.1 Overview
4.2 Autonomous
4.3 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs)

Chapter 5 Global Inspection Robots (IR) Market Analysis, By End-use Industry, 2019 - 2029
5.1 Overview
5.2 Oil & Gas
5.3 Petrochemicals
5.4 Utilities
5.5 Food and Beverages
5.6 Automotive

Chapter 6 North America Inspection Robots (IR) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029
6.1 Overview
6.2 North America IR Market Analysis, By Type, 2019 - 2029
6.2.1 Market Analysis
6.3 North America IR Market Analysis, By End-use Industry, 2019 - 2029
6.3.1 Market Analysis
6.4 North America IR Market Analysis, By Country, 2019 - 2029
6.4.1 U.S.
6.4.2 Canada

Chapter 7 Europe Inspection Robots (IR) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029
7.1 Overview
7.2 Europe IR Market Analysis, By Type, 2019 - 2029
7.2.1 Market Analysis
7.3 Europe IR Market Analysis, By End-use Industry, 2019 - 2029
7.3.1 Market Analysis
7.4 Europe IR Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2019 - 2029
7.4.1 U.K.
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 Rest of Europe

Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Inspection Robots (IR) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029
8.1 Overview
8.2 Asia Pacific IR Market Analysis, By Type, 2019 - 2029
8.2.1 Market Analysis
8.3 Asia Pacific IR Market Analysis, By End-use Industry, 2019 - 2029
8.3.1 Market Analysis
8.4 Asia Pacific IR Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2019 - 2029
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Inspection Robots (IR) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029
9.1 Overview
9.2 RoW IR Market Analysis, By Type, 2019 - 2029
9.2.1 Market Analysis
9.3 RoW IR Market Analysis, By End-use Industry, 2019 - 2029
9.3.1 Market Analysis
9.4 RoW IR Market Analysis, By Country, 2019 - 2029
9.4.1 Middle East & Africa (MEA)
9.4.2 Latin America

Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 General Electric Company
10.2 Aetos Group
10.3 Inuktun Services Ltd.
10.4 Honeybee Robotics
10.5 Universal Robots A/S
10.6 Genesis Systems Group
10.7 Alstom Inspection Robotics
10.8 JH Robotics, Inc.
10.9 LEO Robotics
10.10 Superdroid Robots, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1nkt1w

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Thaddeus Young on leadership, thoughts on Nick Nurse

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to give his impression of Nick Nurse, how he's helping his teammates off the court and what his role is on the court. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Sheldon Kennedy addresses NHL general managers on safety, respect

    MANALAPAN, Fla. — Sheldon Kennedy never envisioned a moment like this two decades ago. Kim Davis didn't see it coming as recently as 2018. The pair led a discussion with the NHL's 32 general managers at their annual meeting – but first in-person gathering since March 2020 because of COVID-19 – on Monday as the league continues its attempt to push forward on the issues of safety, inclusion and respect. "What I have learned over the years is that if we continually try to put one foot in front of t

  • Miller scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored 2:02 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Sunday. Frank Vatrano had two goals, Alexis Lafrenière had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in their last six at home. New York is 9-2-1 in its last 12 at Madison Square Garden. Andrew Copp had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev had 13 saves to improve to 10-9-2 on the season. Rasmus Asplund, Will Butcher, Kyle Okposo and Jeff

  • Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last

  • Ilya Mikheyev fulfilling promise, combining speed with scoring

    Ilya Mikheyev's speed has impressed since he signed with the Maple Leafs in 2019 but Toronto fans are finally seeing his full potential when the Russian winger combines his fleet of foot with composure in front of the net.&nbsp;

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Acadia switches gears to host University Cup tournament on home ice

    It's a little later than usual and at a different venue than originally planned, but Acadia University is all set to host the University Cup men's hockey nationals in Wolfville, N.S., this week. The 2021-22 university hockey season had a COVID shutdown that lasted two months. It caused teams to halt play., USports, the national governing body, pushed back many national tournaments by two weeks, including the University Cup. The event was slated to be held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. But the

  • Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at age 62

    Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday at the age of 62.

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.