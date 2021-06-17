Worldwide Industry for Sports and Fitness Technologies - Covering 10 Distinct Product Categories
Dublin, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports and Fitness Technologies 2021 - Global Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers 10 distinct product categories ranging from health and fitness wearables to health and fitness apps, and emerging markets such as home fitness, hearables, smart sportswear and smartwatches. The report provides compherensive analysis and insight on high-growth markets via a unique methodology.
All data has been derived through close contact with the industry and via primary data collection. The forecast is based on industry input and a multivariable forecasting model that accounts for economic and sociodemographic variables across 20+ country markets. In addition, a series of focus group sessions were hosted to allow for deeper insight into various customer segments to extract future behaviors of consumers.
60+ companies were researched in relation to this report to qualify base estimates, forecast, future trends, upcoming products and more. The publisher's team has conducted market research on sports and fitness tech in more than a decade. Our reports are concise, to the point and easy to read/understand for product companies, investors, consulting firms and others.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Scope and definitions
Methodology
Report structure
Insights
Quarterly review
Analyst insights
Focus group insights
Global analysis
Activity
Cycling
Heart rate
Health and fitness apps
Home fitness
Outdoor
Running and multisport
Smart jewelry
Smart sportswear
Smartwatches
Sports hearables
Companies Mentioned
Ambiotex
Apple
Athos
Casio
Catapult
Cateye
Coros
Fitbit
Garmin
Hexoskin
Huawei
Jabra
JBL
Lezyne
Philips
Polar
Samsung
Sensoria
Strava
Suunto
Sweat
TCL
Under Armour
Wahoo
Xiaomi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/clpy73
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900