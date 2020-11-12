Worldwide Industry for Drug-Eluting Stents to 2024 - Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the current and projected market potential of drug-eluting stents. It offers a detailed analysis of the regulatory scenario, competitive environment, pipeline, technological advancement, drivers, restraints and market growth trends. The report also includes market projections through 2024 and the market rank for key market players. The report details the market share of drug-eluting stents based on types of products, applications and end-user.
By product type, the market is segmented into polymer-based drug-eluting stents and polymer-free drug-eluting stents. By application, the market is segmented into coronary artery disease (CAD) and peripheral artery disease (PAD). By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty centers and clinics.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data is provided for 2018 as the base year, 2019 and forecast through year-end 2024. Estimated values used are based on drug-eluting stent manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
The global market growth is attributed to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, a rise in the world's geriatric population, and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.
There has been remarkable growth in the development of coronary stents to avoid restenosis and thrombosis. Improvements include progress in the design and conformation of metallic or resorbable structures, with an adequate balance between trackability and radial force. Also noted is the development of antiproliferative drugs and polymers to control release and allow adequate endothelialization and optimal duration of the antiplatelet regimen. These developments led to growth in the drug-eluting stent market over the forecast period.
Drug-eluting stents are coated with a drug and polymer, designed to allow for a controlled and consistent release of the drug from the stent surface into the artery walls. Both the amount of drug and release rate has been determined so that healing can occur while allowing the processes leading to restenosis to be minimized, reducing the need for additional treatment in the stented area.
Rising incidence of CVD, heart failure, and coronary heart disease cases come with a growing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure, globally. These phenomena are anticipated to fuel drug-eluting stents market growth over the forecast period.
