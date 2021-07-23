Worldwide Industrial Wireline Networking Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Dublin, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Wireline Networking Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the industrial wireline networking market and it is poised to grow by $1.19 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report on the industrial wireline networking market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing benefits of Industrial Ethernet and the increasing adoption of IIoT.
The industrial wireline networking market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the increasing adoption of power over ethernet as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial wireline networking market growth during the next few years.
The report on industrial wireline networking market covers the following areas:
Industrial wireline networking market sizing
Industrial wireline networking market forecast
Industrial wireline networking market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial wireline networking market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Moxa Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG. Also, the industrial wireline networking market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Industrial ethernet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Fieldbus - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
Belden Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Emerson Electric Co.
Hitachi Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Moxa Inc.
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Siemens AG
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shp8ll
