Worldwide Industrial Shredders Industry to 2029 - Stringent Environmental Regulations Allowing North America to Lead the Market

Dublin, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Shredders Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Humans are producing more waste than ever and hence reducing the volume of waste has become an utmost necessity to reduce the landfills. The volume reduction can be done efficiently with the help of industrial shredders. Consequently, industrial shredders market registered market value of US$ 809.7 Mn in 2020.

The market is projected to reach US$ 982.2 Mn by 2029 growing with a growth rate of 2.2% throughout the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. Industrial shredders are used to shred waste material including metals, plastics, rubber, and wood among others facilitating easy disposal and recycling of the material. Growing concern for overconsumption and stringent government and environment organization regulation for waste disposal and recycling significantly highlighted the importance of industrial shredders, therefore, the market expected to witness gradual growth in coming years.



Two Shaft Shredders Claimed Higher Market Value Compared to Other Available Alternatives

Industrial shredders are available in variants distinguished according to the number of rotating shaft employed. These variants include single shaft shredder, two shaft shredder, three shaft shredder, and four shaft shredder. These shafts are powered by high torque motors and have projection to crush and shred objects fed into the shredders. At present, two shaft industrial shredders dominate the overall industrial market in terms of market value. Two shaft shredders are extensively used to shred a wide variety of material including automotive and heavy castings, depending upon the size and capacity of shredders. Shingle shaft and three shaft shredder machines run in close quarters to claim second spot in the market.



Municipal Solid Waste Ready to Hand Over its Lead to Waste Electronic and Electronic Equipment Recycling

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) application is one the biggest consumer of industrial shredders market and claims majority of market value in 2020. Municipal organizations deals with heaps and tons of daily waste including a variety of material need to be disposed and recycle. Manual sorting and shredding of such huge volume of waste are next to impossible and hence municipal waste management companies incorporated industrial shredders to reduce the volume. However, waste electronics and electronics equipment (WEEE) recycling rapidly catching up on municipal solid waste in incorporating industrial shredders. Significant amount of e-waste is generated and process of recovering metals and other material from e-waste gained considerable momentum. This momentum is expected to help waste electronics and electronics equipment (WEEE) recycling application to gain advantage over municipal solid waste in coming years in terms of market value.



Stringent Environmental Regulation Allowing North America to Lead the Global Industrial Shredder Market

North America has more than 1,900 landfills to dispose of municipal and other wastes. However, the region has committed itself towards recycling and proper waste disposal. Government and environmental organizations in these regions formulated stringent regulation for waste disposal and recovery providing ample opportunities for industrial shredders market to grow in North America. In 2019, 67.8 Mn tons of municipal waste is recovered through recycling owing to the extensive use of industrial shredders.

Positive attitude towards waste recovery and stringent regulation are driving the overall industrial shredders market in North America. The region is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific respectively. Home to several rapidly developing industries, Asia Pacific projected to emerge as the fastest and most promising region in terms of market value across the globe. Dense population and growing waste electronics and electronics equipment (WEEE) expected to drive the industrial shredders market in coming years.

Fragmented Market Offers Resistance for Leading Industrial Shredder Companies

Industrial shredders are heavy and expensive machines and offer significant long operational life with proper maintenance. This strips companies with valuable opportunities to make significant sales each year. The market is highly fragmented and consequently, propose stiff competition among existing players.

Acquiring long-term contract and technological up gradation are few of the several vital strategies incorporated by the companies are discussed in the research study. The research comprises business approaches and modern evolution of few of the most prominent companies in flow meters market includes VECOPLAN, China Shredder, Lindner-Recyclingtech, SSI Shredding Systems, Jordan Reduction Solutions WAGNER, Franklin Miller, Genox, Untha, Erdwich, Granutech-Saturn Systems and ZERMA among others.



Key questions answered in this report

How waste management and recycling aided industrial shredders market to grow?

Which are the most prominent application and how their growth is assisting industrial shredders market to flourish?

What are different types of industrial shredders and what is their standing in terms of market value?

How change in applications affect the demand for industrial shredders market?

What role do the Municipal Solid Waste Recycling (MSW) and Waste Electronic and Electronic Equipment Recycling (WEEE) play and their effect on the sales of industrial shredders market?

How developing region such as Asia Pacific and Latin America emerge as the key regions in coming years?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Industrial Shredders (IS) Market Analysis

3.1. Global IS Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Challenges

3.3. See-Saw Analysis

3.3.1. Impact Analysis

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.5. Competitive Landscape

3.5.1. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

3.5.2. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Industry Participants



4. Global Industrial Shredders (IS) Market Value, by Number of Shaft, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Global IS Market Value Share, Number of Shaft, 2019 & 2029 (Value %)

4.1.2. Global IS Market Value, Number of Shaft, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

4.2. Single Shaft

4.2.1. Global Single Shaft IS Market, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

4.3. Two Shaft

4.3.1. Global Two Shaft IS Market, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

4.4. Three Shaft

4.4.1. Global Three Shaft IS Market, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

4.5. Four Shaft

4.5.1. Global Four Shaft IS Market, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



5. Global Industrial Shredders (IS) Market Value, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Global IS Market Value Share, Application, 2019 & 2029 (Value %)

5.1.2. Global IS Market Value, Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.2. Municipal Solid Waste Recycling (MSW)

5.2.1. Global IS Market for Municipal Solid Waste Recycling (MSW), 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.3. Waste Electronic and Electronic Equipment Recycling (WEEE)

5.3.1. Global IS Market for Waste Electronic and Electronic Equipment Recycling (WEEE), 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.4. Wood Waste Recycling

5.4.1. Global IS Market for Wood Waste Recycling, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.5. Paper Reject Recycling

5.5.1. Global IS Market for Paper Reject Recycling, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.6. Other

5.6.1. Global IS Market for Other, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



6. North America Industrial Shredders (IS) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7. Europe Industrial Shredders (IS) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



8. Asia Pacific Industrial Shredders (IS) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



9. Rest of World (RoW) Industrial Shredders (IS) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

10. Company Profiles

10.1. VECOPLAN

10.2. China Shredder

10.3. Lindner-Recyclingtech

10.4. SSI Shredding Systems

10.5. Jordan Reduction Solutions

10.6. WAGNER

10.7. Franklin Miller

10.8. Genox

10.9. Untha

10.10. Erdwich

10.11. Granutech-Saturn Systems

10.12. ZERMA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xgaqdp

