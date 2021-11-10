Worldwide Industrial Belt Drives Market 2021-2025: AB SKF, Fenner Drives, Gates Industrial and Optibelt Among Leading Vendors

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Belt Drives Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial belt drives market is poised to grow by $1.19 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period. Their report on the industrial belt drives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for automated material handling equipment and the growth of industrial machinery in developing countries. In addition, the growing demand for automated material handling equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The industrial belt drives market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The publisher's industrial belt drives market is segmented as below:



By Product

Industrial V-belt drives

Industrial synchronous belt drives

Industrial pulleys

By End-user

Material handling industry

Industrial machinery sector

Agriculture industry

Mining and mineral industry

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increase in replacement activitiesas one of the prime reasons driving the industrial belt drives market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



Their report on industrial belt drives market covers the following areas:

Industrial belt drives market sizing

Industrial belt drives market forecast

Industrial belt drives market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial belt drives market vendors that include AB SKF, Dayco IP Holdings LLC, Fenner Drives Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Goodyear Rubber Products Inc., Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd., Optibelt GmbH, Schaeffler AG the Timken Co., and TotalEnergies SE. Also, the industrial belt drives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

