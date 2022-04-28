The Worldwide Hyperspectral Imaging System Industry is Expected to Reach $35.8 Billion by 2026

Company Logo

Dublin, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperspectral Imaging System Market by Product (Camera, Accessories), Technology (Snapshot, Push broom), Application (Military, Remote Sensing (Agriculture, Mining, Environmental), Machine Vision, Life Sciences & Diagnostic) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hyperspectral imaging systems market is projected to reach USD 35.8 billion by 2026 from USD 15.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

Hyperspectral imaging systems are used to capture narrow spectral bands over a continuous spectral range. Market growth can largely be attributed to factors such as increasing funding and investments in this field and the growing industrial applications of hyperspectral imaging. In addition, the untapped market opportunities in emerging markets are expected to provide growth opportunities for players in this market during the forecast period. However, data storage issues and the high costs associated with hyperspectral imaging systems are expected to limit their adoption, thereby restricting market growth during the forecast period.

Cameras segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the hyperspectral imaging systems market is segmented into cameras and accessories. Cameras commanded the largest share of the hyperspectral imaging systems market, by product, in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Technological advancements, the development of affordable hyperspectral imaging cameras, and the increasing adoption of hyperspectral technology for defense and industrial applications are driving the growth of the hyperspectral cameras segment.

Military surveillance segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the hyperspectral imaging systems market is segmented into military surveillance, remote sensing, machine vision & optical sorting, life sciences & medical diagnostics, and other applications (includes colorimetry, meteorology, thin-film manufacturing, and night vision). The military surveillance segment accounted for the largest share of the hyperspectral imaging systems market in 2020. Advancements in hyperspectral imaging data management and component fabrication techniques, as well as the better accuracy and consistency of hyperspectral imaging data (as compared to other conventional imaging techniques), are the major factors driving the adoption of hyperspectral imaging systems in military surveillance applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, the hyperspectral imaging systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the hyperspectral imaging systems market. North America is the largest market for hyperspectral imaging systems. Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements have resulted in the development of cost-effective hyperspectral imaging systems, which are being used in several commercial applications in the price-sensitive Asia Pacific region. This is the major factor responsible for the high growth of the Asia Pacific market. Hyperspectral imaging has significant growth opportunities in China, Japan, and India. Currently, China is considered a huge market for hyperspectral cameras due to its flourishing economy.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, by Application and Country (2021)

4.3 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market for Remote Sensing Applications, by Type, 2021-2026

4.4 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Funding and Investments

5.2.1.2 Growing Industrial Applications of Hyperspectral Imaging

5.2.1.3 Increasing Need for Remote Sensing Data in a Wide Range of Defense/Homeland Security Operations and Commercial Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Data Storage Challenges and High Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Market Opportunities in Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Attaining Super-Resolution in a Cost-Effective Manner

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 US

5.3.2 Europe

5.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market

5.5 Ranges/Scenarios

5.5.1 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Trade Analysis

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Supply Chain Analysis

5.12 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Ecosystem

5.12.1 Role in the Ecosystem

5.13 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.13.1 Revenue Shift and Revenue Pockets for Hyperspectral Imaging System Manufacturers

5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cameras

6.2.1 Hyperspectral Imaging Cameras to Witness the Highest Growth Owing to Their Increasing Applications in Defense & Industrial Applications

6.3 Accessories

6.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Hyperspectral Imaging Systems to Support the Adoption of Associated Accessories

7 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pushbroom

7.2.1 Pushbroom Technology Segment Dominates the Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market

7.3 Snapshot

7.3.1 Snapshot Segment to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

7.4 Other Technologies

8 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Military Surveillance

8.2.1 Military Surveillance is the Largest Application Segment of the Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market

8.3 Remote Sensing

8.3.1 Agriculture

8.3.1.1 Agriculture is the Largest & Fastest-Growing Segment of the Remote Sensing Applications Market

8.3.2 Mining/Mineral Mapping

8.3.2.1 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Can Accurately Map Areas That Are Spectrally Unique at the Surface to Produce Comprehensive Mineral Maps

8.3.3 Environmental Monitoring

8.3.3.1 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems in Environmental Monitoring Are Used to Monitor Natural Disasters

8.3.4 Other Remote Sensing Applications

8.4 Life Sciences & Medical Diagnostics

8.4.1 Life Sciences & Medical Diagnostics Segment to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

8.5 Machine Vision & Optical Sorting

8.5.1 Growing Focus on Automation to Increase Productivity in Various Industries Will Drive the Market for Machine Vision and Optical Sorting

8.6 Other Applications

9 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

10.3 Market Ranking Analysis

10.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.4.1 Stars

10.4.2 Emerging Leaders

10.4.3 Pervasive Players

10.4.4 Participants

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant for SMEs/Start-Ups

10.5.1 Progressive Companies

10.5.2 Starting Blocks

10.5.3 Responsive Companies

10.5.4 Dynamic Companies

10.6 Competitive Scenario

10.6.1 Product Launches

10.6.2 Deals

10.6.3 Other Developments

10.7 Company Product Footprint

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Headwall Photonics, Inc.

11.1.2 Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd.

11.1.3 Norsk Elektro Optikk As

11.1.4 Resonon Inc.

11.1.5 Corning Incorporated

11.1.6 Applied Spectral Imaging

11.1.7 Bayspec, Inc.

11.1.8 Chemimage Corporation

11.1.9 Cubert Gmbh

11.1.10 Galileo Group, Inc.

11.1.11 Hypermed Imaging, Inc.

11.1.12 Imec

11.1.13 Inno-Spec Gmbh

11.1.14 Surface Optics Corporation

11.1.15 Telops Inc.

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Brandywine Photonics

11.2.2 Cytoviva, Inc.

11.2.3 Diaspective Vision

11.2.4 Gamaya

11.2.5 Hinalea Imaging

11.2.6 Orbital Sidekick

11.2.7 Photon Etc.

11.2.8 Ximea Gmbh

11.2.9 Clyde Hsi

11.2.10 Glana Sensors Ab

12 Appendix

