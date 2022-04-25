Worldwide Hydrogen Peroxide Industry to 2030 - Identify Major News, Deals and Expansion Plans

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Demand & Supply, Concentration, Grade, End Use, Sales Channel, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide firmed up during 2013-2019 and the demand is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Paper and Pulp industry accounted for the highest market share owing to the application of hydrogen peroxide as a strong bleaching agent and for recycling applications. Paper consumption has been increasing steadily over the last few years and Hydrogen Peroxide, being an environment-friendly emission-free product finds wide application in paper processing and waste treatment in the industry.

Other major applications of the product contributing to the impressive CAGR of the product include an all-time increase in demand for disinfectants as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. Hydrogen Peroxide is a key ingredient in hand sanitizers whose demand has increased manifolds globally. Even at low concentrations, Hydrogen Peroxide acts as an effective antibacterial agent, therefore finding wide application in healthcare and cosmetics industries. In the healthcare industry, the product is used extensively as a wound disinfectant, sterilization of medical equipment and as a decontaminant.

Asia-Pacific region has been the hotspot for Hydrogen Peroxide demand during the years considered in the report and this trend is likely to continue through the forecast period. APAC region has been the primary center for paper consumption, textile production, healthcare and personal care etc., owing to the huge population base providing access to a larger market. North America and Europe were not too far behind in generating volume demand for the product and this opportunity has been well capitalized by players such as Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries SA, The Dow Chemical Company etc. who have gone for acquisitions and newer models of partnerships to develop its process technologies.

Years Considered for this Report:

  • Historical Years: 2013 - 2018

  • Base Year: 2019

  • Estimated Year: 2020

  • Forecast Period: 2021 - 2030

Objective of the Study:

  • The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast Hydrogen Peroxide capacity, production, demand and demand-supply gap globally.

  • To categorize Hydrogen Peroxide demand based on concentration, grade, end-use, sales channel and region.

  • To study company shares in the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market.

  • To identify major customers of Hydrogen Peroxide globally.

  • To evaluate and forecast Hydrogen Peroxide pricing in the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market.

  • To identify and profile major companies operating in the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market.

  • To identify major news, deals and expansion plans in the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market.

Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., Arkema S.A., FMC Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Santoku Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Nouryon, Kemira Oyj, Hansol Chemical Co. Ltd., Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd, OCI COMPANY Ltd. etc., are some of the leading players operating in the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product & Technology Overview

2. Global Hydrogen Peroxide Outlook, 2015-2030
2.1. Capacity, By Volume
2.1.1. By Region
2.2. Production
2.2.1. By Region
2.3. Operating Efficiency
2.3.1. By Region

3. Global Hydrogen Peroxide Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
3.1. By Concentration (30%, 35%, 50%, 60%, 100%, Others)
3.2. By Grade (Standard, Specialty)
3.3. By End-Use (Paper & Pulp, Textiles, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Manufacturing, Electronics & Semiconductors, Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Others)
3.4. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)
3.5. By Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA)
3.6. By Company

4. Region 1 APAC Hydrogen Peroxide Outlook, 2015-2030
4.1. Capacity, By Volume
4.1.1. By Country
4.2. Production
4.2.1. By Country
4.3. Operating Efficiency
4.3.1. By Country

5. Region 1 APAC Hydrogen Peroxide Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
5.1. By Concentration (30%, 35%, 50%, 60%, 100%, Others)
5.2. By Grade (Standard, Specialty)
5.3. By End-Use (Paper & Pulp, Textiles, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Manufacturing, Electronics & Semiconductors, Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Others)
5.4. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)
5.5. By Country

6. Country 1 China Hydrogen Peroxide Outlook, 2015-2030
6.1. Capacity, By Volume
6.1.1. By Company
6.1.2. By Location
6.1.3. By Technology
6.1.4. By Region
6.2. Production
6.2.1. By Company
6.3. Operating Efficiency
6.3.1. By Company

7. Country 1 China Hydrogen Peroxide Demand-Supply Scenario, 2015-2030, By Volume
7.1. Demand
7.2. Supply
7.3. Gap

8. Country 1 China Hydrogen Peroxide Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
8.1. By Concentration (30%, 35%, 50%, 60%, 100%, Others)
8.2. By Grade (Standard, Specialty)
8.3. By End-Use (Paper & Pulp, Textiles, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Manufacturing, Electronics & Semiconductors, Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Others)
8.4. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)
8.5. By Region

9. Pricing
9.1. Weekly (Historical)
9.2. Monthly (Historical)
9.3. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)

10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Company Profiles
10.1.1. Basic Details
10.1.2. Financials
10.1.3. Segmental/Product Information
10.1.4. Expansion Plans
10.1.5. SWOT Analysis
10.1.6. Key Strategy

11. Top News/Deals

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & developments

14. Strategic Recommendations

15. About Us & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3pfym

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


