The Worldwide Hydraulics Industry is Expected to Reach $49.7 Billion by 2027 - Increasing Requirement for Material Handling Equipment is Driving Growth

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydraulics Market by Components (Motors, Pumps, Cylinders, Valves, Filters, Accumulators, Transmissions), Type (Mobile Hydraulics, Industrial Hydraulics), End User (Construction, Agriculture, Material Handling), Sensors & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hydraulics market size is expected to grow from USD 41.2 billion in 2022 to USD 49.7 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2027.



Cylinders held the largest share of the hydraulics market in 2021



Several companies in the hydraulic cylinder market are continuously investing in R&D to develop better and upgraded hydraulic cylinders, which would offer better solutions to their clients. Due to the high competition in the hydraulic cylinder market, companies need to upgrade their products periodically.

The development of smart hydraulic cylinders is one of the key innovations driving the hydraulics market. Hydraulic cylinders are durable and simple. They are easy to use. These cylinders are installed in industrial and mobile equipment used in construction, aerospace, material handling, automotive, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, and marine applications.



Mobile hydraulics held larger share of the hydraulics market in 2021



Continuous R&D investments have led to advancements in hydraulics technology which have led to development of sophisticated equipment for automating lifting and movement of heavy objects or equipment, which in turn is increasing the demand for hydraulics in the material handling industry. Development of hydraulics technology has led to development of equipment to be used at remote and difficult terrains which in turn promotes the growth of hydraulic cylinders and other hydraulic components.



Construction industry held largest share of the hydraulics market in 2021



Construction equipment such as excavators, loaders, and trenchers use hydraulics equipment for increasing productivity. Hydraulics based construction equipment are used to manage complex tasks and are able to withstand the harshest environments. To ensure peak efficiency and safe operability of equipment, they are fitted with hydraulics equipment to tackle extreme conditions, which in turn is increasing the demand for hydraulics market.



Asia Pacific held the largest share of the hydraulics market in 2021



The need to meet the demand of the growing population in this region, along with increasing industrialization in emerging countries, is fueling the growth of the agricultural and construction industries in the region. The hydraulics market in Australia is one of the major markets in Asia Pacific. Australia is rich in minerals, and the increased mining of these minerals is fueling the demand for mining equipment in the country.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 208 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $41.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $49.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Hydraulics Market

4.2 Hydraulics Market, by Component

4.3 Hydraulics Market, by End-user

4.4 Hydraulics Market, by Type

4.5 Hydraulics Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Accelerating Construction Activities Leading to Demand for Hydraulic Equipment

5.2.1.2 Increasing Requirement for Material Handling Equipment

5.2.1.3 Mounting Demand for Advanced Agriculture Equipment

5.2.1.4 Increasing Penetration of Hydraulic Equipment Across Various Industries

5.2.1.5 Expanding Process Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Intensifying Concerns Regarding Oil Leaks

5.2.2.2 High Manufacturing and Maintenance Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Surging Adoption of Lifting Equipment in the Shipping Industry

5.2.3.2 Development of Smart Hydraulic Equipment

5.2.3.3 Continuous R&D and Technological Advancements in Hydraulic Cylinders

5.2.3.4 Increasing Uptake of Electric Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability of Substitute Products

5.3 Value Chain

5.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.3.2 Manufacturers

5.3.3 Distributors

5.3.4 End-User Industries

5.3.5 After-Sales Service Providers

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Pricing Model of Hydraulics Market Players

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.7 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5.8 Case Studies

5.8.1 Genan Adopted Bosch Rexroth's Hydraulics to Extend Tire Life and Productivity

5.8.2 Eco Green Contracted Parker-Hannifin Corporation to Achieve Both Volume and High-Quality Crumb Rubber in One Machine

5.9 Trade Analysis

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Regulatory Implications

6 Hydraulics Market, by Communication Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Radiofrequency

6.3 Bluetooth

6.4 Wi-Fi

6.5 4G/5G Cellular

7 Hydraulics Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mobile

7.2.1 Need for Hydraulic Power at Remote and Difficult Terrains Leads to Installation of Mobile Equipment

7.3 Industrial

7.3.1 Industrial Hydraulics Used to Manage Extremely Heavy Loads

8 Hydraulics Market, by Sensor

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tilt Sensors

8.2.1 Growing Use of Tilt Sensors in Mining and Construction Industries Drives Market

8.3 Position Sensors

8.3.1 Accelerated Trend of Industrial Automation Drives Demand for Position Sensors

8.4 Pressure Sensors

8.4.1 Large-Scale Adoption of IoT and Remote Connectivity to Increase Demand for Pressure Sensors

8.5 Temperature Sensors

8.5.1 Rising Need for Real-Time Temperature Monitoring in Hydraulics to Boost Demand for Temperature Sensors

8.6 Level Sensors

8.6.1 Integration of IoT in Hydraulics Fuels Demand for Level Sensors

8.7 Flow Sensors

8.7.1 Rising Automation of Process Industries Fuels Demand for Flow Meters

9 Hydraulics Market, by Component

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Motors

9.2.1 Motors Are Rotary Actuators That Convert Hydraulic Energy to Mechanical Power

9.3 Pumps

9.3.1 Hydraulic Pumps Are Generally Used in Mobile Applications

9.4 Cylinders

9.4.1 Cylinders Use Stored Energy of Hydraulic Fluids and Convert this Energy into Linear Direction Force

9.5 Valves

9.5.1 Valves Are Used to Maintain Flow of Hydraulic Fluids Within Hydraulic Circuits

9.6 Transmissions

9.6.1 Hydraulic Transmissions Are Used for Operating Heavy-Duty Machinery

9.7 Accumulators

9.7.1 Accumulators Store and Discharge Energy in Form of Pressurized Fluids

9.8 Filters

9.8.1 Hydraulic Filters Are Used to Limit System Failures in Various End-Use Industries

9.9 Others

10 Hydraulics Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Construction

10.2.1 Construction Industry to Lead Hydraulics Market During Forecast Period

10.3 Aerospace

10.3.1 Increasing Demand for Electro-Hydraulic Components in Aircraft to Fuel Growth of Hydraulics Market

10.4 Material Handling

10.4.1 Material Handling Segment to Hold Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

10.5 Agriculture

10.5.1 Growing Use of High-Tech Agricultural Machinery and Equipment to Fuel Demand for Hydraulics

10.6 Mining

10.6.1 Benefits of Hydraulics to Propel Adoption in Mining Industry

10.7 Automotive

10.7.1 Increasing Application of Hydraulics in Automotive Industry to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

10.8 Marine

10.8.1 Asia-Pacific Expected to be Fastest-Growing Hydraulics Market for Marine During Forecast Period

10.9 Metal & Machinery Manufacturing

10.9.1 Focus on Predictive Maintenance in Manufacturing Industry to Propel Demand for Smart Hydraulics

10.10 Oil & Gas

10.10.1 Rugged Hydraulic Cylinders and Other Components Increase Productivity of Oil & Gas Operations

10.11 Others

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

12.3 Market Share Analysis

12.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

12.4.1 Star

12.4.2 Emerging Leader

12.4.3 Pervasive

12.4.4 Participant

12.5 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

12.5.1 Progressive Company

12.5.2 Responsive Company

12.5.3 Dynamic Company

12.5.4 Starting Block

12.5.5 Hydraulics Market: Company Footprint

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 Product Launches

12.6.2 Deals

12.6.3 Others

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Enerpac Tool Group

13.2.2 Bosch Rexroth Ag

13.2.3 Danfoss

13.2.4 Hydac

13.2.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

13.2.6 Kyb Corporation

13.2.7 Smc Corporation

13.2.8 Parker-Hannifin Corporation

13.2.9 Wipro Enterprises

13.2.10 Caterpillar

13.3 Other Key Players

13.3.1 Advanced Hydraulics, LLC

13.3.2 Aggressive Hydraulics, Inc.

13.3.3 Bailey International, LLC

13.3.4 Holmatro

13.3.5 Prince Manufacturing

13.3.6 Kappa Engineering

13.3.7 Lehigh Fluid Power, Inc.

13.3.8 Ligon Hydraulic Cylinder Group

13.3.9 Marrel

13.3.10 Pacoma Gmbh

13.3.11 Standex International

13.3.12 Texas Hydraulics

13.3.13 Valarm

13.3.14 Weber-Hydraulik

13.3.15 Yuasa Co. Ltd.

14 Adjacent & Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqb9mh

