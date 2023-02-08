The Worldwide HVAC Industry is Expected to Reach $309.62 Billion by 2028: Surge in Airport Modernization Projects Worldwide Drives Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HVAC market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% from 2022-2028. The global market is undergoing tremendous modifications due to the increasing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology with HVAC products, making them innovative and accessible.

The emphasis on connecting several sensors within building ecosystems, including HVAC, has grown for achieving energy efficiency.



In 2022, the major economies in APAC, including China, Japan, and India, witnessed increasing commercial construction activities due to an expanding number of companies in various sectors setting up their offices in distinct regions to capture the target and potential customer base.

In the APAC region, the increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems and stringent regulations for the use of explosion-proof HVAC equipment is boosting the adoption across industries. It will offer enormous growth opportunities in the HVAC market.

Further, Middle East countries are witnessing drastic climate changes. Rising temperatures and heat waves increased the demand for HVAC systems in commercial and residential buildings to control indoor climate conditions, further propelling the HVAC market growth. Along with providing residents with comfort, filtering can also improve indoor air quality. Hence these factors propel sales growth across the Middle East & Africa region during the forecast period.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Replacement of Existing Equipment with Energy Efficient Products



In 2020, the commercial sector experienced the steepest decline due to the hard-hit hotel & motel industry and sports & convention centers. The commercial sector has witnessed constant growth since 2021, with the recovering economy. Energy-efficient HVAC technologies for residential and commercial buildings have the potential to provide environmental and economic benefits.

They are optimizing energy-efficient HVAC technologies, and proper installation planning help to reach energy-saving potential by up to 40%. Therefore, replacing existing equipment with energy-efficient HVAC technologies will boost the growth rate of the HVAC market in the future.



Rising Construction Industry



In the long run, the construction industry globally is expected to experience steady growth due to low-interest rates in a few European countries and stable economic growth. The construction of hotels, amusement parks, private & government offices, and sports & convention centers is growing, thereby supporting the HVAC market in the construction sector.



The global HVAC market is highly dependent on the construction industry for revenue through new installations, whether residential or commercial. The refurbishment of buildings provides massive revenue to the HVAC industry.

The industry witnessed an increased inflow of public and private investments, mainly in countries, such as Spain, Cyprus, Italy, and the Netherlands. In 2022, The Construction Intelligence Center (CIC) revised the growth forecast for the European construction industry. This was because of the improved performance of some significant developed city markets and a brighter outlook for the European economy.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Systemair, Johnson Controls, Zehnder, Ostberg, and Aldes are some of the key players in the global HVAC market. Other players operating in the global HVAC market include LG, Panasonic, Carrier, Regal, and others. The prominent vendors focus on developing advanced HVAC and investing in R&D initiatives to enlarge their product line and gain a competitive advantage in the market.



Other attractive prospects in the form of IoT are expected to change the industry's working as they connect all components and create an environment where the device operation can be managed efficiently using smart management solutions. Moreover, because of a highly competitive industry, R&D investments in the HVAC market are limited and have substantial investments, mainly from large vendors.

Moreover, the short time-to-market and narrow acceptance of new technologies add to market challenges for HVAC vendors. R&D investments are more focused on cost reduction of the production process and improvement of the existing product technology for value addition than developing new products. As a result, a lot of mergers & acquisitions are taking place to develop and enhance the offerings and attributes to survive in the global HVAC market.



