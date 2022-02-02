Worldwide Hospital Management Solutions Industry to 2027 - Growing Adoption of RTLS & Cloud Monitoring Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Management Solutions Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hospital management solutions market size was valued at USD 30.70 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 62.17 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.48% during the forecast period.

Automation of various hospital management services has played a vital role in increasing the adoption of hospital management systems. Web and cloud-based solutions have major advantages of cost-effectivity, automated workflow, remotely delivering updates, and many others, increasing its demand in the market. With the growing adoption of HMS, vendors are also competing to provide the best software for healthcare organizations. All such factors are promoting the uptake of HMS and thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the hospital management solutions market are

  • Growing Adoption of RTLS & Cloud Monitoring

  • Enormous Data Mounting in Healthcare Organizations

  • Evolution of Smart Hospital adopting HMS

  • Increasing Need to Manage High Volume of Healthcare Data

  • Updating & Upgrading Healthcare Software

  • Rising Role of AI for Improving Patient Flow and Management

Key Highlights

  • AI can potentially help in forecasting patient flow and avoid unnecessary emergency admissions. Thus, innovations in AI will also impact the hospital capacity management solutions market.

  • Healthcare organizations need to manage such an enormous amount of patient data along with a high demand for real-time accessing complete patient records. Each passing day this data is increasing as patients add up. This fact increases the importance of the hotel management solutions market.

  • Growing challenges of increasing medical costs, rising patient expectations, and emerging demands of aging populations have left no shortage of complications to address. The technology of smart hospitals helps the medical workforce to save their valuable time and utilize it for taking better care of patients and addressing their needs as early as possible.

The hospital management solutions market research report has the following segmentation

  • Type

  • Delivery mode

  • Modality

  • End-user

  • Geography

Segmentation Overview

  • LMS segment will witness an absolute growth of more than 100% in the forecast period. It has some key advantages such as defining and enforcing standard workflows, eliminating transcription errors, integrating with other systems like ERP, etc.

  • Web and cloud-based HMS is a proven, fastest, and cost-effective way for accelerating digital initiatives without any required infrastructure and setup costs. Customized cloud-based software can include features of online appoint, mobile application access for physicians, HIPAA compliance, and many others. This is driving the market's growth in the forecast period.

  • Integrated hospital management solutions help health administrators in exercising increased monitoring control over the functioning of hospitals and primary health centers. It facilitates the monitoring of pre-defined health indicators by the generation of periodic reports for hospital management.

Vendor Landscape

  • The key vendors in the HMS market are Cerner Corporation, General Electric Company, AMI Healthcare Hospital Management, and McKesson Corporation.

  • Key players are indulging in M&As to remain competitive and expand through inorganic growth strategies. For instance, Alcidion Corporation acquired ExtraMed in 2021. This was done to strengthen companies' presence in the UK for delivering smart technology systems in healthcare.

Key Vendors

  • Cerner Corporation

  • General Electric Company

  • AMI Healthcare

  • McKesson

Other Prominent Vendors

  • ABOUT Healthcare

  • ACG Infotech

  • Adroit Infosystems

  • Allscripts Healthcare

  • Assist Practice Management Services

  • Attune Technologies

  • Birlamedisoft

  • BR Softech

  • CareCloud

  • California Medical Billing Services

  • Care Logistics

  • CenTrak

  • ChartLogic

  • Chetu

  • Cigna

  • Cloud 9 Medical Solutions

  • Cognosys

  • Coronis Health

  • Dataman Computer Systems

  • DocPulse

  • DrChrono

  • EHealthSource

  • Eastern software systems

  • eClinicalWorks

  • Epic Systems

  • Expedien

  • Gescis technologies

  • HealthQuist

  • Infinity Technology

  • Infor

  • Infosys

  • ITDOSE INFOSYSTEMS

  • JVS Group

  • Koninklijke Philips

  • MediMizer

  • Midmark

  • Neusoft

  • NextGen Healthcare

  • Practo

  • Progressive Healthcare Solutions

  • RK Solutions

  • Sapphire

  • Simul8

  • SoftClinic Software

  • Softech Infosys

  • Sonitor Technologies

  • STANLEY Healthcare

  • Raster Images

  • TiaTech Health Technologies

  • YRO Systems

Key Questions Answered:
1. What is the size and share of the global hospital management solutions market?
2. Who are the key players in the hospital management solutions market?
3. Which factors are expected to drive the adoption of hospital management solutions?
4. Which segment accounted for the largest hospital information system market share?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Type
4.3.2 Market Segmentation By Delivery Mode
4.3.3 Market Segmentation By Modality
4.3.4 Market Segmentation By End-User
4.3.5 Market Segmentation By Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Components Of Hospital Management Systems
7.1.2 Modules And Features Of Hospital Management Software
7.1.3 Functional And Non-Functional Requirements For HMS

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Adoption Of RTLS & Cloud Monitoring
8.2 Enormous Data Mounting In Healthcare Organizations
8.3 Evolution Of Smart Hospitals Adopting HMS

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Managing High Volumes Of Healthcare Data
9.2 Updating & Upgrading Healthcare Software
9.3 Rising Role Of AI For Improving Patient Flow & Management

10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Cost Of Implementing HMS
10.2 Concern For Data Security & Privacy
10.3 Lack Of Analytical Tools In Healthcare Organizations

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Geographic Insights
11.2.2 Type Insights
11.2.3 Delivery Mode Insights
11.2.4 Modality Insights
11.2.5 End-User Insights
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Clinical Practice Management
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Clinical Practice Management: Geography Segmentation
12.4 Laboratory Management
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Laboratory Management: Geography Segmentation
12.5 Pharmacy Management
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.3 Pharmacy Management: Geography Segmentation
12.6 Hospital Inventory Management
12.6.1 Market Overview
12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.6.3 Hospital Inventory Management: Geography Segmentation
12.7 Revenue Cycle Management
12.7.1 Market Overview
12.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.7.3 Revenue Cycle Management: Geography Segmentation
12.8 Patient Management
12.8.1 Market Overview
12.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.8.3 Patient Management: Geography Segmentation
12.9 Others
12.9.1 Market Overview
12.9.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.9.3 Others: Geography Segmentation

13 Delivery Mode
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Web & Cloud-Based
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Web & Cloud Based: Geography Segmentation
13.4 On-Premises
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 On-Premises: Geography Segmentation

14 Modality
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Integrated
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 IHMS: Geography Segmentation
14.4 Standalone
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Standalone HMS: Geography Segmentation

15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Hospitals
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Hospitals: Geography Segmentation
15.4 Clinics
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Clinics: Geography Segmentation
15.5 Others
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Others: Geography Segmentation

16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview

17 North America

18 Europe

19 APAC

20 Latin America

21 Middle East & Africa

22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
22.2 Market Share Analysis
22.2.1 Cerner
22.2.2 General Electric Company
22.2.3 AMI Healthcare
22.2.4 MCKESSON

23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 CERNER
23.1.1 Business Overview
23.1.2 Cerner In HMS Market
23.1.3 Product Offerings
23.1.4 Key Strategies
23.1.5 Key Strengths
23.1.6 Key Opportunities
23.2 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
23.2.1 Business Overview
23.2.2 General Electric Company In HMS Market
23.2.3 Product Offerings
23.2.4 Key Strategies
23.2.5 Key Strengths
23.2.6 Key Opportunities
23.3 AMI HEALTHCARE
23.3.1 Business Overview
23.3.2 Ami Healthcare In HMS Market
23.3.3 Product Offerings
23.3.4 Key Strategies
23.3.5 Key Strengths
23.3.6 Key Opportunities
23.4 MCKESSON
23.4.1 Business Overview
23.4.2 MCKESSON In HMS Market
23.4.3 Product Offerings
23.4.4 Key Strategies
23.4.5 Key Strengths
23.4.6 Key Opportunities

24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 ABOUT HEALTHCARE
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 Product Offerings
24.2 ACG INFOTECH
24.2.1 Business Overview
24.2.2 Product Offerings
24.3 ADROIT INFOSYSTEMS
24.3.1 Business Overview
24.3.2 Product Offerings
24.4 ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE
24.4.1 Business Overview
24.4.2 Product Offerings
24.5 ASSIST PRACTICE MANAGEMENT SERVICES
24.5.1 Business Overview
24.5.2 Product Offerings
24.6 ATTUNE TECHNOLOGIES
24.6.1 Business Overview
24.6.2 Product Offerings
24.7 BIRLAMEDISOFT
24.7.1 Business Overview
24.7.2 Product Offerings
24.8 BR SOFTECH
24.8.1 Business Overview
24.8.2 Product Offerings
24.9 CARECLOUD
24.9.1 Business Overview
24.9.2 Product Offerings
24.10 CALIFORNIA MEDICAL BILLING SERVICES
24.10.1 Business Overview
24.10.2 Product Offerings
24.11 CARE LOGISTICS
24.11.1 Business Overview
24.11.2 Product Offerings
24.12 CENTRAK
24.12.1 Business Overview
24.12.2 Product Offerings
24.13 CHARTLOGIC
24.13.1 Business Overview
24.13.2 Product Offerings
24.14 CHETU
24.14.1 Business Overview
24.14.2 Product Offerings
24.15 CIGNA
24.15.1 Business Overview
24.15.2 Product Offerings
24.16 CLOUD 9 MEDICAL SOLUTIONS
24.16.1 Business Overview
24.16.2 Product Offerings
24.17 COGNOSYS
24.17.1 Business Overview
24.17.2 Product Offerings
24.18 CORONIS HEALTH
24.18.1 Business Overview
24.18.2 Product Offerings
24.19 DATAMAN COMPUTER SYSTEMS
24.19.1 Business Overview
24.19.2 Product Offerings
24.20 DOCPULSE
24.20.1 Business Overview
24.20.2 Product Offerings
24.21 DRCHRONO
24.21.1 Business Overview
24.21.2 Product Offerings
24.22 EHEALTHSOURCE
24.22.1 Business Overview
24.22.2 Product Offerings
24.23 EASTERN SOFTWARE SYSTEMS
24.23.1 Business Overview
24.23.2 Product Offerings
24.24 ECLINICALWORKS
24.24.1 Business Overview
24.24.2 Product Offerings
24.25 EPIC SYSTEMS
24.25.1 Business Overview
24.25.2 Product Offerings
24.26 EXPEDIEN
24.26.1 Business Overview
24.26.2 Product Offerings
24.27 GESCIS TECHNOLOGIES
24.27.1 Business Overview
24.27.2 Product Offerings
24.28 HEALTHQUIST
24.28.1 Business Overview
24.28.2 Product Offerings
24.29 INFINITY TECHNOLOGY
24.29.1 Business Overview
24.29.2 Product Offerings
24.30 INFOR
24.30.1 Business Overview
24.30.2 Product Offerings
24.31 INFOSYS
24.31.1 Business Overview
24.31.2 Product Offerings
24.32 ITDOSE INFOSYSTEMS
24.32.1 Business Overview
24.32.2 Product Offerings
24.33 JVS GROUP
24.33.1 Business Overview
24.33.2 Product Offerings
24.34 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS
24.34.1 Business Overview
24.34.2 Product Offerings
24.35 MEDIMIZER
24.35.1 Business Overview
24.35.2 Product Offerings
24.36 MIDMARK
24.36.1 Business Overview
24.36.2 Product Offerings
24.37 NEUSOFT
24.37.1 Business Overview
24.37.2 Product Offerings
24.38 NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE
24.38.1 Business Overview
24.38.2 Product Offerings
24.39 PRACTO
24.39.1 Business Overview
24.39.2 Product Offerings
24.40 PROGRESSIVE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS
24.40.1 Business Overview
24.40.2 Product Offerings
24.41 RK SOLUTIONS
24.41.1 Business Overview
24.41.2 Product Offerings
24.42 SAPPHIRE
24.42.1 Business Overview
24.42.2 Product Offerings
24.43 SIMUL8
24.43.1 Business Overview
24.43.2 Product Offerings
24.44 SOFTCLINIC SOFTWARE
24.44.1 Business Overview
24.44.2 Product Offerings
24.45 SOFTECH INFOSYS
24.45.1 Business Overview
24.45.2 Product Offerings
24.46 SONITOR TECHNOLOGIES
24.46.1 Business Overview
24.46.2 Product Offerings
24.47 STANLEY HEALTHCARE
24.47.1 Business Overview
24.47.2 Product Offerings
24.48 RASTER IMAGES
24.48.1 Business Overview
24.48.2 Product Offerings
24.49 TIATECH HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES
24.49.1 Business Overview
24.49.2 Product Offerings
24.50 YRO SYSTEMS
24.50.1 Business Overview
24.50.2 Product Offerings

25 Report Summary

26 Quantitative Summary

27 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15hmus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15hmus


