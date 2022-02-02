Worldwide Hospital Management Solutions Industry to 2027 - Growing Adoption of RTLS & Cloud Monitoring Presents Opportunities
Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Management Solutions Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The hospital management solutions market size was valued at USD 30.70 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 62.17 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.48% during the forecast period.
Automation of various hospital management services has played a vital role in increasing the adoption of hospital management systems. Web and cloud-based solutions have major advantages of cost-effectivity, automated workflow, remotely delivering updates, and many others, increasing its demand in the market. With the growing adoption of HMS, vendors are also competing to provide the best software for healthcare organizations. All such factors are promoting the uptake of HMS and thereby contributing to the growth of the market.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the hospital management solutions market are
Growing Adoption of RTLS & Cloud Monitoring
Enormous Data Mounting in Healthcare Organizations
Evolution of Smart Hospital adopting HMS
Increasing Need to Manage High Volume of Healthcare Data
Updating & Upgrading Healthcare Software
Rising Role of AI for Improving Patient Flow and Management
Key Highlights
AI can potentially help in forecasting patient flow and avoid unnecessary emergency admissions. Thus, innovations in AI will also impact the hospital capacity management solutions market.
Healthcare organizations need to manage such an enormous amount of patient data along with a high demand for real-time accessing complete patient records. Each passing day this data is increasing as patients add up. This fact increases the importance of the hotel management solutions market.
Growing challenges of increasing medical costs, rising patient expectations, and emerging demands of aging populations have left no shortage of complications to address. The technology of smart hospitals helps the medical workforce to save their valuable time and utilize it for taking better care of patients and addressing their needs as early as possible.
The hospital management solutions market research report has the following segmentation
Type
Delivery mode
Modality
End-user
Geography
Segmentation Overview
LMS segment will witness an absolute growth of more than 100% in the forecast period. It has some key advantages such as defining and enforcing standard workflows, eliminating transcription errors, integrating with other systems like ERP, etc.
Web and cloud-based HMS is a proven, fastest, and cost-effective way for accelerating digital initiatives without any required infrastructure and setup costs. Customized cloud-based software can include features of online appoint, mobile application access for physicians, HIPAA compliance, and many others. This is driving the market's growth in the forecast period.
Integrated hospital management solutions help health administrators in exercising increased monitoring control over the functioning of hospitals and primary health centers. It facilitates the monitoring of pre-defined health indicators by the generation of periodic reports for hospital management.
Vendor Landscape
The key vendors in the HMS market are Cerner Corporation, General Electric Company, AMI Healthcare Hospital Management, and McKesson Corporation.
Key players are indulging in M&As to remain competitive and expand through inorganic growth strategies. For instance, Alcidion Corporation acquired ExtraMed in 2021. This was done to strengthen companies' presence in the UK for delivering smart technology systems in healthcare.
Key Vendors
Cerner Corporation
General Electric Company
AMI Healthcare
McKesson
Other Prominent Vendors
Key Questions Answered:
1. What is the size and share of the global hospital management solutions market?
2. Who are the key players in the hospital management solutions market?
3. Which factors are expected to drive the adoption of hospital management solutions?
4. Which segment accounted for the largest hospital information system market share?
