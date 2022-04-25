Worldwide Hip Replacement Implants Industry Report to 2027 - by Type, Surgical Approach, Fixation Approach and Region

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hip Replacement Implants Market - Analysis By Type, Surgical Approach, Fixation Approach, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights, Pipeline and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the research report, the Global Hip Replacement Implants Market was valued at USD 6764 Million in the year 2021. Diabetes, obesity, hip disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and joint pains along with the confluence of sedentary lifestyles are some of the factors known to increase the chances of developing hip disease which then requires Hip Replacement Implants or surgeries.

An increase in the prevalence of these ailments and lifestyle choices among the masses, coupled with the rising geriatric population, represents one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Furthermore, the leading pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of new and innovative product that comes with robot-assisted minimally-invasive surgeries that is likely to cater to a large section of the population through customized implants and provide long-lasting improvements in their hip functionality. This is likely to propel the market for Hip Replacement Implants in the forecast period globally.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the overall Hip Replacement Implants market due to widespread surgical restrictions and cancellation of implant procedures resulting in monumental revenue losses for the orthopaedic and medical device companies. However, the market for Hip replacement started recovering and began working rapidly in order to cater to the backlog of postponed surgeries. Therefore, in the coming years, it is estimated that the market for Hip replacement will recover rapidly after the resumption of surgical procedures at full force.

Scope of the Report

  • The report analyses the Hip Implants Market by value (USD Million)

  • The report presents the analysis Hip Implants market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

  • The report analyses the Hip Implants Market by Type (Total Replacement, Partial Replacement and Hip Resurfacing)

  • The report analyses the Hip Implants Market by Surgical Approach (Posterolateral Approach, Anterolateral Approach and Direct Anterior Approach)

  • The report analyses the Hip Implants Market by Fixation Approach (Cementless, Cemented and Hybrid))

  • The Global Hip Implants Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA)

  • The Global Hip Implants Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, China, Japan, India and Australia)

  • The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type, by Surgical Approach and Fixation Approach

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

  • The companies analysed in the report include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Medacta International, Globus Medical, Inc., Conformis, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medartis Holding AG

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report scope & Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations
2.1 Invest in Personalized Implants
2.2 Invest in Structural design optimization
2.3 No mixing of components from different manufacturers

3. Global Hip Implants Replacement Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Hip Implants Replacement Market: Size and Forecast
4.1 Global Hip Implants Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2027

5. Global Hip Implants Replacement Market Segmentation - By Type, Surgical Approach, By Fixation Approach
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Hip Implants Market: By Type
5.1.1 Total Replacement - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.1.2 Partial Replacement- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.1.3 Hip Resurfacing- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Hip Implants Market: By Surgical Approach
5.2.1 Posterolateral Approach- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.2.2 Anterolateral Approach - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.2.3 Direct Anterior Approach - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Hip Implants Market: By Fixation Approach
5.3.1 Cementless- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.3.2 Cemented - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.3.3 Hybrid - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6. Global Hip Implants Replacement Market: Regional Analysis
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Hip Implants Market: By Region

7. North America Hip Implants Replacement Market: Segmentation (By Type, By Surgical Approach, By Fixation Approach)

8. Europe Hip Implants Replacement Market: Segmentation (By Type, By Surgical Approach, By Fixation Approach)

9. Asia Pacific Hip Implants Replacement Market: Segmentation (By Type, By Surgical Approach, By Fixation Approach)

10. Global Hip Implants Replacement Market Dynamics
10.1 Drivers
10.2 Restraints
10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness
11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hip Implants Market - By Type, 2027
11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hip Implants Market - By Surgical Approach, 2027
11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hip Implants Market - By Fixation Approach, 2027
11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hip Implants Market - By Region, 2027

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers
12.2 Market Share Analysis

13. Company Profiles
13.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
13.2 Smith & Nephew Plc.
13.3 Stryker
13.4 Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)
13.5 MicroPort Scientific Corporation
13.6 Medacta International
13.7 Globus Medical, Inc.
13.8 Conformis, Inc.
13.9 B. Braun Melsungen AG
13.10 Medartis Holding AG

14. About the Publisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rz8hgd

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


