The Worldwide Healthcare BPO Industry is Expected to Reach $386.6 Billion by 2027

Global Healthcare BPO Market

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare BPO Market (2022-2027) by Provider Service, Payer Service, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare BPO Market is estimated to be USD 247.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 386.67 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.36%

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Accenture, PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Firstsource Solutions, Ltd., Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hinduja Global Solutions, Ltd., tc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Healthcare BPO Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Healthcare BPO Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Healthcare BPO Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Demands for Impeccable Pharmacovigilance
4.1.2 Pressure to Reduce Rising Healthcare Costs
4.1.3 Increasing R&D Costs and Strict Regulations
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Hidden Cost of Outsourcing
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Top-notch Healthcare Outsourcing Companies Investing in Emerging Economies
4.3.2 Need for Structured Processes, Documentation
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce Professionals
4.4.2 Inter Competition from Hospital Management Companies

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
5.5 PESTLE Analysis

6 Global Healthcare BPO Market, By Provider Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Patient Care
6.2.1 Device Monitoring
6.2.2 Medical Imaging
6.2.3 Medical Transcription
6.3 Patient Enrollment
6.4 Revenue Cycle Management

7 Global Healthcare BPO Market, By Payer Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Billing and Accounts Management Services
7.3 Care Management
7.4 Claims Management Services
7.4.1 Claims Adjudication Services
7.4.2 Claims Indexing Services
7.4.3 Claims Investigation Services
7.4.4 Claims Repricing
7.4.5 Claims Settlement Services
7.4.6 Fraud Detection and Management

8 Americas' Healthcare BPO Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Argentina
8.3 Brazil
8.4 Canada
8.5 Chile
8.6 Colombia
8.7 Mexico
8.8 Peru
8.9 United States
8.10 Rest of Americas

9 Europe's Healthcare BPO Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Austria
9.3 Belgium
9.4 Denmark
9.5 Finland
9.6 France
9.7 Germany
9.8 Italy
9.9 Netherlands
9.10 Norway
9.11 Poland
9.12 Russia
9.13 Spain
9.14 Sweden
9.15 Switzerland
9.16 United Kingdom
9.17 Rest of Europe

10 Middle East and Africa's Healthcare BPO Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Egypt
10.3 Israel
10.4 Qatar
10.5 Saudi Arabia
10.6 South Africa
10.7 United Arab Emirates
10.8 Rest of MEA

11 APAC's Healthcare BPO Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Australia
11.3 Bangladesh
11.4 China
11.5 India
11.6 Indonesia
11.7 Japan
11.8 Malaysia
11.9 Philippines
11.10 Singapore
11.11 South Korea
11.12 Sri Lanka
11.13 Thailand
11.14 Taiwan
11.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Accenture, PLC
13.2 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
13.3 Firstsource Solutions, Ltd.
13.4 Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
13.5 HCL Technologies, Ltd.
13.6 Hinduja Global Solutions, Ltd.
13.7 IBM Corp.
13.8 Infosys, Ltd.
13.9 Invensis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
13.10 IQVIA
13.11 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
13.12 Mphasis, Ltd.
13.13 NTT Data Corp.
13.14 Omega Healthcare
13.15 R1 RCM, Inc.
13.16 Sykes Enterprises, Inc.
13.17 TCS, Ltd.
13.18 Wipro, Ltd.
13.19 WNS, Ltd.
13.20 Xerox Corp.

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ynzytv

