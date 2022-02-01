Worldwide Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Industry to 2027 - by Technology, Component, Application and Region

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare automatic identification and data capture market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 15.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The key aspect that drives the growth of the market includes the rise in government regulations to make it mandatory to use AIDC technology. The government institutes are adopting AIDC technologies such as biometrics, smart cards for identification and verification. For instance, in January 2018, the Indian government added face recognition technology with iris for Aadhar. On the other hand, COVID-19 had a positive impact on the healthcare AIDC market. The pandemic has created opportunities in the healthcare industry as these devices can relieve high pressure on hospitals caused by the surge of patients.

The global healthcare AIDC market is segmented based on technology, component, and application. Based on technology the market is segmented into the barcode, RFID, and biometrics. Among technology, the barcode is the fastest-growing segment owing to its increased application in healthcare in specimen verification, identification, and medication administration. Based on components, the market is segmented into software and services, and hardware. Among components, the hardware segment is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market. The attributable factor for the growth of the segment is the need for hardware components such as scanners, cards, and readers. Based on application, the market is segmented into clinical and non-clinical. Among applications, the non-clinical segment of the market is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market owing to the adoption of barcode and RFID technology in supply chain management.

Geographically, the healthcare automatic identification and data capture market is segmented into four key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to display significant growth owing to the growing healthcare industry in the region. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for the healthcare automatic identification and data capture market owing to the increasing demand for healthcare automation to deal with the scarcity of healthcare professionals.

Further, Datalogic S.p. A, SICK AG, Cognex Corp., and Honeywell International Inc. among others. among others are some of the prominent players operating in the market. Initiatives along with competitive pricing may support an increase in market share over a projected time frame. The manufacturers are extensively investing in new technologies. Moreover, new launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players to sustain in the highly competitive market. For instance, in March 2021, Code Corp. collaborated with Dryrain Technologies, ACS MediHealth, and MEDITECH for mobile medical barcode scanning. This initiative will support Code Corp. to expand its geographic presence.

