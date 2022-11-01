The Worldwide Hardware in the Loop Industry is Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2028

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hardware in the Loop Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Open Loop and Closed Loop), By Vertical (Automobile, Aerospace, Research & Education, Defense, Power Electronics), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hardware in the Loop Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



The hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation is a method used in testing and developing complex real-time embedded systems. These are also abbreviated as HWIL or HITL. By integrating the intricacy of the process-actuator system, or a plant, into a test platform, HIL simulation creates an efficient testing environment.

The inclusion of a mathematical description of all connected dynamic systems in testing and development takes into account the complexity of the controlled plant. The term "plant simulation" refers to these mathematical depictions. This industrial simulation interacts with the embedded that is being tested.



Traditionally, testing of control systems has been done on actual machinery (i.e., plant) out in the field, on the entire system, or on a powered test bed in a lab. This method can be exceedingly costly, ineffective, and even dangerous while providing testing fidelity. HIL testing is a fantastic alternative to conventional testing techniques.

When using a simulator with inputs and outputs (I/Os) capable of interacting with control systems and other equipment, a computer model exactly replicating the physical plant replaces it during HIL simulation. By precisely simulating the plant and its dynamics, as well as sensors and actuators, the HIL simulator can provide thorough closed-loop testing without the requirement for testing on actual systems.



In fields like aviation or automotive where operations are particularly complicated, HIL has been employed for years. HIL can supplement the testing of physical plants to offer a number of benefits. One such benefit is reduced testing costs. A significant investment in HIL can be justified by the high costs associated with testing complex machinery like airplane subsystems. By adding HIL as a supplementary tool, field research can be minimized.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



With implementations in so many products and services, the HIL market cannot experience the individual impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Flight cancellations travel bans, quarantines, restaurant closures, restrictions on all indoor and outdoor events, and a significant slowdown in the supply chain, all resulted from the counteractions taken by various governments around the globe. Some other impacts of the pandemic included rising public panic, stock market volatility, a decline in business confidence, and future uncertainty. While commerce in some goods and services drastically decreased, it significantly expanded in others.



Market Growth Factors

A Rise in Automation is Propelling the Need for HIL Technological Advancements



Automobile manufacturers are incorporating technologies like autonomous driving, accident avoidance systems, and enhanced driver aid systems. ECUs, algorithms, and software used in autonomous technologies are tested using hardware-in-the-loop techniques. Hardware in the loop test bench is used to check the sensor data for cameras, radar, LiDAR, image signal processors, GPS, and other sensors.

HIL simulators enable developers to verify new software and hardware automotive alternatives while adhering to quality standards and time-to-market constraints because in-vehicle driving tests to assess the performance and diagnostic features of Engine Management Systems are frequently time-consuming, expensive, and unreproducible.



Application of HIL in Multitude of Areas like Robotics, Aviation and Offshore Systems



The demand for hardware in the loop testing solutions that can fulfill these new benchmarks has increased as a result of the expanding functionality in contemporary cars. Hardware-in-the-loop solutions are primarily employed in the aviation industry for the validation and verification of aeronautical control systems.

The hardware in the loop technique is used for the majority of testing demands because physical testing in this industry may be extremely dangerous for both real plants and people. Control systems and mechanical structures are typically constructed concurrently in offshore and marine engineering. Only following integration is possible to test the control systems.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Lowering Demand of HIL Systems Due To High Complexity and Price



As building the mathematical model can be challenging depending on the variables and function blocks added to the system, hardware in the loop is a tough technique to apply. Microgrids, aviation models, and the development of automotive environments are examples of complex systems that call for hardware which can handle intensive data processing. In order to run the simulation model, companies must first invest in a costly initial configuration of real-time simulators and rack computers. A HIL simulator must be extremely complicated to run at high speeds or to use dedicated IO to produce high frequencies.

