The Worldwide Hardware in the Loop Industry is Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2028

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

hardware-in-the-loop-market-size.jpg

hardware-in-the-loop-market-size.jpg
hardware-in-the-loop-market-size.jpg

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hardware in the Loop Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Open Loop and Closed Loop), By Vertical (Automobile, Aerospace, Research & Education, Defense, Power Electronics), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hardware in the Loop Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation is a method used in testing and developing complex real-time embedded systems. These are also abbreviated as HWIL or HITL. By integrating the intricacy of the process-actuator system, or a plant, into a test platform, HIL simulation creates an efficient testing environment.

The inclusion of a mathematical description of all connected dynamic systems in testing and development takes into account the complexity of the controlled plant. The term "plant simulation" refers to these mathematical depictions. This industrial simulation interacts with the embedded that is being tested.

Traditionally, testing of control systems has been done on actual machinery (i.e., plant) out in the field, on the entire system, or on a powered test bed in a lab. This method can be exceedingly costly, ineffective, and even dangerous while providing testing fidelity. HIL testing is a fantastic alternative to conventional testing techniques.

When using a simulator with inputs and outputs (I/Os) capable of interacting with control systems and other equipment, a computer model exactly replicating the physical plant replaces it during HIL simulation. By precisely simulating the plant and its dynamics, as well as sensors and actuators, the HIL simulator can provide thorough closed-loop testing without the requirement for testing on actual systems.

In fields like aviation or automotive where operations are particularly complicated, HIL has been employed for years. HIL can supplement the testing of physical plants to offer a number of benefits. One such benefit is reduced testing costs. A significant investment in HIL can be justified by the high costs associated with testing complex machinery like airplane subsystems. By adding HIL as a supplementary tool, field research can be minimized.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

With implementations in so many products and services, the HIL market cannot experience the individual impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Flight cancellations travel bans, quarantines, restaurant closures, restrictions on all indoor and outdoor events, and a significant slowdown in the supply chain, all resulted from the counteractions taken by various governments around the globe. Some other impacts of the pandemic included rising public panic, stock market volatility, a decline in business confidence, and future uncertainty. While commerce in some goods and services drastically decreased, it significantly expanded in others.

Market Growth Factors

A Rise in Automation is Propelling the Need for HIL Technological Advancements

Automobile manufacturers are incorporating technologies like autonomous driving, accident avoidance systems, and enhanced driver aid systems. ECUs, algorithms, and software used in autonomous technologies are tested using hardware-in-the-loop techniques. Hardware in the loop test bench is used to check the sensor data for cameras, radar, LiDAR, image signal processors, GPS, and other sensors.

HIL simulators enable developers to verify new software and hardware automotive alternatives while adhering to quality standards and time-to-market constraints because in-vehicle driving tests to assess the performance and diagnostic features of Engine Management Systems are frequently time-consuming, expensive, and unreproducible.

Application of HIL in Multitude of Areas like Robotics, Aviation and Offshore Systems

The demand for hardware in the loop testing solutions that can fulfill these new benchmarks has increased as a result of the expanding functionality in contemporary cars. Hardware-in-the-loop solutions are primarily employed in the aviation industry for the validation and verification of aeronautical control systems.

The hardware in the loop technique is used for the majority of testing demands because physical testing in this industry may be extremely dangerous for both real plants and people. Control systems and mechanical structures are typically constructed concurrently in offshore and marine engineering. Only following integration is possible to test the control systems.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Lowering Demand of HIL Systems Due To High Complexity and Price

As building the mathematical model can be challenging depending on the variables and function blocks added to the system, hardware in the loop is a tough technique to apply. Microgrids, aviation models, and the development of automotive environments are examples of complex systems that call for hardware which can handle intensive data processing. In order to run the simulation model, companies must first invest in a costly initial configuration of real-time simulators and rack computers. A HIL simulator must be extremely complicated to run at high speeds or to use dedicated IO to produce high frequencies.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.2.4 Geographical Expansions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements : 2018, Jan - 2022, Jul) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global Hardware in the Loop Market by Type
4.1 Global Open Loop Market by Region
4.2 Global Closed Loop Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Hardware in the Loop Market by Vertical
5.1 Global Automobile Market by Region
5.2 Global Aerospace Market by Region
5.3 Global Research & Education Market by Region
5.4 Global Defense Market by Region
5.5 Global Power Electronics Market by Region
5.6 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Hardware in the Loop Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles
7.1 Robert Bosch GmbH
7.1.1 Company Overview
7.1.2 Financial Analysis
7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.1.4 Research & Development Expense
7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:
7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
7.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:
7.1.6 SWOT Analysis
7.2 National Instruments Corporation
7.2.1 Company Overview
7.2.2 Financial Analysis
7.2.3 Regional Analysis
7.2.4 Research & Development Expense
7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:
7.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
7.3 dSPACE GmbH
7.3.1 Company Overview
7.3.2 Recent strategies and developments:
7.3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
7.3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
7.3.2.3 Geographical Expansions:
7.4 Elektrobit Automotive GmbH (Continental AG)
7.4.1 Company Overview
7.4.2 Financial Analysis
7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.4.4 Research & Development Expense
7.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:
7.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
7.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
7.5 IPG Automotive GmbH
7.5.1 Company Overview
7.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:
7.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
7.5.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
7.6 Vector Informatik GmbH
7.6.1 Company Overview
7.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:
7.6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
7.6.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:
7.7 OPAL-RT Technologies
7.7.1 Company Overview
7.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:
7.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
7.8 Speedgoat GmbH
7.8.1 Company Overview
7.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:
7.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
7.9 Acutronic Group
7.9.1 Company Overview
7.10. Plexim GmbH
7.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrhs9s

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Jets beat Coyotes 3-2 in overtime to spoil Mullett debut

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes' Mullett Arena debut with a 3-2 victory Friday night. Arizona opened the season with six straight road games before returning to the desert and The Mullett. Mullett Arena, Arizona State University's new arena, is by far the smallest venue in the NHL and a temporary home until a permanent one is built. The Coyotes had the early jump in front of 5,000 mullet-wearing fans — headbands

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Vancouver Canucks, Rogers Communications sign 10-year broadcast rights deal

    VANCOUVER — Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Vancouver Canucks games on TV and radio for another decade. The Canucks and Rogers Communications, which owns Sportsnet, announced Monday that the two sides have agreed to a 10-year deal that will last through the 2032-33 season. The agreement renews a deal that sees every Canucks game aired on Sportsnet's TV channels and on Vancouver radio station Sportsnet 650. The deal also includes the naming rights to the Canucks' home rink, Rogers Arena. Rog