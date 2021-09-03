Worldwide Gravity-based Water Purifier Industry to 2026 - Players Include Aquatech, Eureka Forbes and GE Appliances Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gravity-Based Water Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gravity-based water purifier market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A gravity-based water purifier is a water-purification device that operates through ultra-filtration mechanism or activated carbon. Unlike the conventionally used water-purification solutions, these purifiers do not require electricity for their operations and offer associated advantageous features, including cost-effectiveness and convenience of usage. Owing to this, they are considered as an ideal water-purification solution primarily for the domestic sector.



The gravity-based water purification systems are extensively being adopted globally due to their performance efficiency, easy portability, and zero electricity consumption. The demand for these purifiers is also facilitated by the growing consumer preferences towards convenient and simple water purification techniques. Owing to the degrading quality of drinking water resources, particularly in the Asia Pacific and African regions, the governments are rapidly investing in sustainable and efficient purification infrastructures in these countries. Moreover, the implementation of stringent governmental regulations, coupled with the launch of various initiatives for reducing the carbon footprints has led to the replacement of electricity-based purifiers with gravity-based water purifiers. Furthermore, increasing disposable income levels, rising living standards, and growing consumer awareness are some of the other key factors that are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the gravity-based water purifier market.



Breakup by Product Type

Individual Water Purifiers

Community Water Purifiers

Breakup by End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Direct Sale

Company Outlets

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aquafine, Aquatech, Eureka Forbes, GE Appliances, HUL, Kent RO Systems, LG, Livpure, Panasonic, and Philips.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global gravity-based water purifier market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gravity-based water purifier market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region?

What are the price trends of gravity-based water purifier?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the gravity-based water purifier and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

