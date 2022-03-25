The Worldwide Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Industry is Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2028

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market

Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market
Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market

Dublin, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market, By Component, By Deployment, By Industry, Estimation & Forecast, 2016 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market in 2021 was valued at USD 812.5 Million and is projected to reach USD 1,392.2 Million by the year 2028. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8% over the projected period.

Freight procurement or logistics procurement refers to hiring third party logistics service providers for freight transportation. Demand for greater visibility and transparency in supply chain data and processes is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, rising e-commerce sector coupled with mergers & acquisitions can create new potential opportunities in the market.

Despite the driving factors, high initial cost of solutions are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, lack of awareness regarding these solutions is also estimated to negatively impact the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Demand for greater visibility and transparency in supply chain data and processes

Supply chain visibility and transparency have started to become a priority, because of the advantages it provides to a firm. Therefore, the firms share certain information with consumers as well as trading partners. Companies are able to connect better with their consumers by increasing the supply chain transparency. It also helps to build trust and achieve better visibility to all aspects of the supply chain to enable improvements and also respond faster and in an effective manner when issues occur. Hence, the demand for greater visibility and transparency in supply chain data and processes are expected to fuel the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market is segmented based on component, deployment, and industry.

By Component,

  • Software Applications

  • Carrier Management

  • Freight Tendering

  • KPIs and Analytics

  • Order Management and Control

  • Others

  • Services

  • Professional

  • Managed/Outsourced

The software applications segment is expected to account for the dominant share of the market of over 75% in 2021, owing to its high demand. Within this segment, the order management and control segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 8.7% during the projected period owing to the increasing demand for freight procurement technology solutions for efficient tracking and fulfilling of the sales orders. Within the services segment, the professional sub segment is estimated to hold a market opportunity of around USD 33 million during 2022 to 2028.

By Deployment,

  • Cloud-Based

  • On-Premises

The cloud-based segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 10.3% during the projected period owing to the growing usage of cloud-based services by many companies owing to their efficient deployment as compared to the on-premises segment.

By Industry,

  • Retail

  • Agriculture

  • FMCG Manufacturing

  • Food & Beverages

  • Oil & Gas

  • Others

The retail segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of over 32% in 2021 owing to the growing demand for freight procurement technology solutions in the retail sector. Moreover, the food & beverages segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 8.7% over the forecast period owing to the growing food and beverages industry globally.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 9.8% during the forecast period owing to the growth of e-commerce in the region and due to the continuous trade growth.

The North America region is expected to surpass a market size of about USD 400 million by 2025 owing to the presence of major players in the market and growing awareness regarding importance of the freight procurement solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market include Alpega Group, Blue Yonder, Coupa, EC Sourcing Group, Enterprise System Solutions Pvt. Ltd., FreightPOP, Jaegger, MercuryGate International, Inc., Nexus (Infor), Vision Global, Sleek Technologies, Translogistics Inc., Transporeon Group Americas Inc., Freightender, FreightArea.com, Freightos, Transmate, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of 6 major players is more than 55%.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. Coupa is one of the significant players in the market and has domestic and international clients that have strong presence in the global market such as Sanofi, Uber, Unilever, P&G, AON and AIRBUS, among others. In August 2021, Coupa Software launched the Coupa App Marketplace, which provides customers a smarter and an easier way for extending the power of the leading business spend management platform.

Key Questions Answered:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market during the assessment period?

  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market?

  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market?

  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market?

  • What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market?

  • What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Executive Summary: Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market

Chapter 3. Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market Overview

Chapter 4. Competition Dashboard

Chapter 5. Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market Analysis, By Component

Chapter 6. Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market Analysis, By Deployment

Chapter 7. Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market Analysis, By Industry

Chapter 8. Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market Analysis, By Deployment - By Industry

Chapter 9. Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market Analysis, By Region

Chapter 10. North America Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market Analysis

Chapter 11. Europe Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market Analysis

Chapter 12. Asia Pacific Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market Analysis

Chapter 13. Middle East and Africa Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market Analysis

Chapter 14. South America Freight Procurement Technology Solutions & Etching Market Analysis

Chapter 15. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/13as1m

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Vetoes show lack of GOP lockstep on transgender sports bans

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican governors in two states this week rejected legislation to ban transgender players from girls sports — signs that there are some remaining fractures among GOP leaders over how to navigate gender’s reemergence as a culture war issue. Still, those decisions to buck the party’s conservative wing could prove short-lived against a fired-up GOP base and lawmakers angling to overrule the governors. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed bills passed b

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ex-ESPN reporter Jonah Keri sentenced to jail for assault, threats against ex-wife and child

    Keri pled guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor, previously reported to be their child.

  • Nashville's Josi, Winnipeg's Connor, Arizona's Crouse named NHL's stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse have been dubbed the NHL's three stars of the week. Josi put up nine assists in three games, helping the Predators to a pair of wins as Nashville fights to hang on to the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. The 31-year-old Swiss blue liner has at least three points in his last four games and leads all NHL defenceman in scoring with 75 points (17 goals, 28

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • The NHL needs more celebrity jerseys, not less

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian and crew discuss the new Maple Leafs jerseys, designed by Justin Bieber and the focus of divided opinion.&nbsp;

  • Senators extend goalie Anton Forsberg amid heavy trade speculation

    The deadline goaltending market got even thinner after the Senators inked Anton Forsberg to a three-year deal despite his strong trade value.

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Leafs release 'Next Gen' jersey in collaboration with Justin Bieber

    The Maple Leafs teamed up with diehard fan Justin Bieber's clothing company Drew House to create these reversible alternate jerseys.

  • Thompson leads Sabres to 4-3 shootout win over Penguins

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had two goals in regulation and scored in the shootout, Alex Tuch also had a shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win. Zemgus Girgensons also scored in regulation for the Sabres, who have won five of six in their best stretch of the season. Craig Anderson made 23 saves and stopped both shots he faced in the shootout. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist for

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.