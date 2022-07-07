Worldwide Fractional Flow Reserve Industry to 2027 - Increasing Number of Cath Labs is Driving Growth
Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fractional Flow Reserve Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fractional flow reserve (FFR) is a gold standard for assessing coronary artery disease during invasive coronary angiography. The demand for FFR is increasing due to its increasing applications in improving patient outcomes, reducing stent insertion, and the cost of the treatment.
The benefits of FFR are high; however, its usage is limited in the market. The FFR is commonly used to decide the need for revascularization. The usage of non-invasive fractional flow reserve systems is increasing due to innovative methods in healthcare systems. As a part of the standard procedure to diagnose coronary artery disease (CAD), multiple non-invasive tests are performed on the patients complaining of stable chest pain and low or intermediate probability of CAD. Chest pain remains the second most common reason for adult emergency visits in the United States.
The increasing target population globally drives the demand for FFR systems.
The increasing target population will be a major driving factor for the usage of FFR in the market. Cardiovascular diseases cause one-third of deaths worldwide. Ischemic heart disease (IHD) is one of the prevalent conditions. The IHD incidence is expected to increase due to an increase in obesity, metabolic syndrome, diabetic conditions, and the aged population. In the past two decades, there has been a significant increase in the aging population.
According to the United Nations, one in every eleven people will be over 65 years old by 2050, up from one in every eleven in 2019. In addition, reduced physical activity, rapid urbanization, and globalization activities in LMICs have led to an increase in cardiovascular diseases, including IHD. In countries like the United States, the cost of IHD is approaching 1%-1.5% of the gross domestic product (GDP); in the case of LMICs, it accounts for 10% of total per capita healthcare expenditure. This increasing target population globally will drive the global fractional flow reserve market growth.
Technological Advancements Driving the Faster adoption of FFR.
The fractional flow reserve market is experiencing high technological advancements with non-invasive FFR methods. This trend is augmenting the demand and adoption of next-generation FFR products among healthcare providers and end-users. The vendors such as Boston Scientific, Philips, and ACIST Medical Systems have launched the next-generation products in the market.
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning also played an essential role in giving real patient experiences with FFR products. In comparison with conventional methods, AI technology has helped the end-users analyze a large volume of cases in a shorter duration and provide equal quality treatment to all the patients irrespective of the number of patients diagnosed at the same time. The end-users adopt image-based techniques such as FFR-CT and FFRangio more frequently due to the non-invasive assessment of coronary lesions.
Vendor Analysis
Abbott, ACIST Medical Systems, Boston Scientific, CathWorks, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips, Opsens, and Siemens Healthineers are key players in the global fractional flow reserve market.
Vendors like HeartFlow are applying advanced methodologies to launch better products. Their technology uses the competitional fluid dynamics model, proper segmentation of coronaries, helping to find the value through the place of interest, and produces an interactive image with the FFR values for the doctors to make accurate decisions. In addition, one of the major benefits of this FFR-CT is that it avoids the invasive angiogram and provides better results comparatively. In addition, they are also using AI technology for better enhancement of the results and accuracy in diagnostics.
Key Questions Answered:
1. What is the estimated value of the global fractional flow market?
2. What is the growth rate of the global fractional flow market?
3. Which region has the highest growth rate in the Fractional Flow Reserve Market?
4. Which region has the largest Fractional Flow Reserve Market share globally?
5. Who are the key players in the FFR market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Ffr: An Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Next-Gen Devices Augmenting Non-Invasive Ffr Methods
8.2 Ffr-Oct Improving Outcomes in Diabetic Patients
8.3 Ai & Ml Revolutionizing Ffr-Ct
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 New Technology Directions in Ffr
9.2 Rising Patient Population of Cvds
9.3 Increasing Number of Cath Labs
10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Cost of Ffr
10.2 Technical Limitations of Ffr
10.3 Lower Adoption of Ffr & Rise of Substitutes
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Technology
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Non-Invasive
12.4 Invasive
13 Applications
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Single-Vessel
13.4 Multi-Vessel
14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Hospitals & Specialty Cardiac Centers
14.4 Office-Based Labs
14.5 Diagnostic Imaging Centers
14.6 Others
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
16 North America
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Key Countries
17 Europe
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Key Countries
18 Apac
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Key Countries
19 Latin America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Key Countries
2. Middle East & Africa
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Key Countries
21. Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
21.2 Market Share Analysis
22. Key Company Profiles
22.1 Abbott
22.2 Acist Medical Systems
22.3 Boston Scientific
22.4 Cathworks
22.5 GE Healthcare
22.6 Koninklijke Philips
22.7 Opsens
22.8 Siemens Healthineers
23. Report Summary
23.1 Key Takeaways
23.2 Strategic Recommendations
24. Quantitative Summary
24.1 Technology
24.2 Application
24.3 End-User
24.4 Geography
25. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p7y0gw
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900