Worldwide Fractional Flow Reserve Industry to 2027 - Increasing Number of Cath Labs is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fractional Flow Reserve Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fractional flow reserve (FFR) is a gold standard for assessing coronary artery disease during invasive coronary angiography. The demand for FFR is increasing due to its increasing applications in improving patient outcomes, reducing stent insertion, and the cost of the treatment.

The benefits of FFR are high; however, its usage is limited in the market. The FFR is commonly used to decide the need for revascularization. The usage of non-invasive fractional flow reserve systems is increasing due to innovative methods in healthcare systems. As a part of the standard procedure to diagnose coronary artery disease (CAD), multiple non-invasive tests are performed on the patients complaining of stable chest pain and low or intermediate probability of CAD. Chest pain remains the second most common reason for adult emergency visits in the United States.

The increasing target population globally drives the demand for FFR systems.

The increasing target population will be a major driving factor for the usage of FFR in the market. Cardiovascular diseases cause one-third of deaths worldwide. Ischemic heart disease (IHD) is one of the prevalent conditions. The IHD incidence is expected to increase due to an increase in obesity, metabolic syndrome, diabetic conditions, and the aged population. In the past two decades, there has been a significant increase in the aging population.

According to the United Nations, one in every eleven people will be over 65 years old by 2050, up from one in every eleven in 2019. In addition, reduced physical activity, rapid urbanization, and globalization activities in LMICs have led to an increase in cardiovascular diseases, including IHD. In countries like the United States, the cost of IHD is approaching 1%-1.5% of the gross domestic product (GDP); in the case of LMICs, it accounts for 10% of total per capita healthcare expenditure. This increasing target population globally will drive the global fractional flow reserve market growth.

Technological Advancements Driving the Faster adoption of FFR.

The fractional flow reserve market is experiencing high technological advancements with non-invasive FFR methods. This trend is augmenting the demand and adoption of next-generation FFR products among healthcare providers and end-users. The vendors such as Boston Scientific, Philips, and ACIST Medical Systems have launched the next-generation products in the market.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning also played an essential role in giving real patient experiences with FFR products. In comparison with conventional methods, AI technology has helped the end-users analyze a large volume of cases in a shorter duration and provide equal quality treatment to all the patients irrespective of the number of patients diagnosed at the same time. The end-users adopt image-based techniques such as FFR-CT and FFRangio more frequently due to the non-invasive assessment of coronary lesions.

Vendor Analysis

Abbott, ACIST Medical Systems, Boston Scientific, CathWorks, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips, Opsens, and Siemens Healthineers are key players in the global fractional flow reserve market.

Vendors like HeartFlow are applying advanced methodologies to launch better products. Their technology uses the competitional fluid dynamics model, proper segmentation of coronaries, helping to find the value through the place of interest, and produces an interactive image with the FFR values for the doctors to make accurate decisions. In addition, one of the major benefits of this FFR-CT is that it avoids the invasive angiogram and provides better results comparatively. In addition, they are also using AI technology for better enhancement of the results and accuracy in diagnostics.

Key Questions Answered:
1. What is the estimated value of the global fractional flow market?
2. What is the growth rate of the global fractional flow market?
3. Which region has the highest growth rate in the Fractional Flow Reserve Market?
4. Which region has the largest Fractional Flow Reserve Market share globally?
5. Who are the key players in the FFR market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Ffr: An Overview

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Next-Gen Devices Augmenting Non-Invasive Ffr Methods
8.2 Ffr-Oct Improving Outcomes in Diabetic Patients
8.3 Ai & Ml Revolutionizing Ffr-Ct

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 New Technology Directions in Ffr
9.2 Rising Patient Population of Cvds
9.3 Increasing Number of Cath Labs

10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Cost of Ffr
10.2 Technical Limitations of Ffr
10.3 Lower Adoption of Ffr & Rise of Substitutes

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Technology
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Non-Invasive
12.4 Invasive

13 Applications
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Single-Vessel
13.4 Multi-Vessel

14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Hospitals & Specialty Cardiac Centers
14.4 Office-Based Labs
14.5 Diagnostic Imaging Centers
14.6 Others

15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview

16 North America
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Key Countries

17 Europe
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Key Countries

18 Apac
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Key Countries

19 Latin America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Key Countries

2. Middle East & Africa
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Key Countries

21. Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
21.2 Market Share Analysis

22. Key Company Profiles
22.1 Abbott
22.2 Acist Medical Systems
22.3 Boston Scientific
22.4 Cathworks
22.5 GE Healthcare
22.6 Koninklijke Philips
22.7 Opsens
22.8 Siemens Healthineers

23. Report Summary
23.1 Key Takeaways
23.2 Strategic Recommendations

24. Quantitative Summary
24.1 Technology
24.2 Application
24.3 End-User
24.4 Geography

25. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p7y0gw

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • Argonauts miss late convert, lose 23-22 to unbeaten Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — Although Boris Bede missed a routine convert that would have tied the game and forced overtime, his Toronto Argonauts teammates blamed themselves for their heartbreaking loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "A whole lot more points were missed than just on missed kicks," Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson said Monday night after his team slipped to 1-2 in the standings. With 25 seconds left in regulation, Bede missed a convert attempt that would have tied the game as the Argos

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Dodgers catcher Barnes gets $7M, 2-year deal through '24

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catcher Austin Barnes agreed Sunday to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers covering 2023 and ‘24 rather than become a free agent after this year’s World Series. Barnes gets $3.5 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Dodgers have a $3.5 million team option for 2025. He can earn up to $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games: $50,000 each for 65 and 70, $75,000 for 75, $150,000 for 80 and $175,000 for 85. Barnes said the team approac

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • JT Poston goes wire-to-wire in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill, (AP) — J.T. Poston completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the John Deere Classic for his second PGA Tour title and a spot in the British Open. Three strokes ahead entering the day at TPC Deere Run, Poston closed with a 2-under 69 for a three-stroke margin over fellow British Open qualifiers Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo. “It is hard,” Poston said. “Wire-to-wire, having the lead for so long that it’s just hard not to think about that fine line all week. I tried to s

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Andres Cubas scores first MLS goal as Vancouver Whitecaps slay LAFC 1-0

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps slayed a giant on Saturday. The Caps came in below the playoff line in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, and seemed to be in tough as they hosted league-leaders Los Angeles FC, a team that has dominated nearly every club in its path this season. While L.A. controlled play through much of the first half, Vancouver came on strong in the second. An 89th-minute goal from newcomer Andres Cubas gave the home side a crucial 1-0 victory. “We played really well

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Garland, Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $193 million extension

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland's rapid rise to elite NBA status is complete. Cleveland's All-Star point guard agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million contract extension, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told the Associated Press. Garland's deal is the largest in franchise history, and locks up a player the Cavs believe can get them back among the league's top teams. The fifth overall pick in 2019, Garland has quickly developed into one of the game's best all-around guards. Last season,

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • What happens to the Flames if Gaudreau walks?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the possible consequence of Johnny Hockey leaving Calgary in free agency.

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Undermanned Seattle Sounders take advantage of slack defending to blank Toronto FC

    Toronto FC's road back to respectability hit another bump Saturday. Goals by Dylan Teves and Fredy Montero lifted the undermanned Seattle Sounders to a 2-0 victory over Toronto in an MLS game that left TFC players and coach frustrated. Toronto (5-10-3) was disconnected in the first half and paid for slack defending on both goals. Coach Bob Bradley, who has been tasked with overseeing a massive overhaul of an underachieving 6-18-10 side that finished second from last in the then-27-team league in

  • Cricket in Hamilton: 175 years of history, lots of players, nowhere to play

    When Pranav Patel moved to Hamilton for his master's degree last fall, he wondered if his cricket playing days were behind him. Patel has been a cricket player since he was a child and played on his university team in India. He wasn't sure there would be cricket teams in Canada. "I was worried," he said. "It's the country where soccer and, you know, football [are] really popular. And ice hockey." Patel found the Hamilton Cricket Club, which is celebrating its 175th anniversary, through Instagram