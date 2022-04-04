Worldwide Food Safety Testing Industry to 2027 - Featuring AsureQuality, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Bureau Veritas Among Others

Company Logo

Global Food Safety Testing Market

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Safety Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food safety testing market reached a value of US$ 19.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 33.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.97% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Poor hygiene during food preparation and processing can lead to contamination and serious diseases, such as diarrhea and cancer. As a result, governing agencies of various countries are implementing stringent food safety guidelines to ensure that food products undergo vigorous testing procedures before being sold in the market. Food safety testing focuses on detecting the presence of potential toxicants, such as harmful organisms, pathogens, preservatives, and chemicals, among different food products. It also assists in identifying adverse effects, maintaining food hygiene, and preventing and controlling foodborne illnesses.



Food Safety Testing Market Trends:

Rising instances of food adulteration and contamination are among the major risk factors for the spread of foodborne diseases that contribute significantly to healthcare costs. This represents one of the key factors catalyzing the need for food safety testing across the globe. It ensures in maintain the quality of food products, which avoids potential health hazards to consumers. Moreover, the growing consumption of packaged food products on account of rapid urbanization, busy lifestyles, and improving income levels is bolstering the market growth. The growing awareness among individuals about food hygiene and safety is also driving the market.

Apart from this, automation, versatility, and the speed of analysis, along with stringent regulatory frameworks on food safety, are encouraging food processors to adopt immunoassays (IAs) in food testing. Furthermore, leading market players are introducing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) kits, standard and chromogenic media, and immune sera for the fast and qualitative detection of pathogens in real-time. They are also focusing on developing methods that help minimize the time and cost of food testing while ensuring accurate results. This is anticipated to positively influence the adoption of food safety testing worldwide.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global food safety testing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, food tested and technology.



Breakup by Type:

Pathogen

Genetically Modified Organism

Chemical and Toxin

Others

Breakup by Food Tested:

Meat and Meat Products

Dairy and Dairy Products

Cereals, Grains and Pulses

Processed Food

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Agar Culturing

PCR-based Assay

Immunoassay-based

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ADPEN Laboratories Inc., ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bureau Veritas, DNV AS (Stiftelsen Det Norske Veritas), Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Merieux NutriSciences, NEOGEN Corporation, NSF International, SGS SA and TUV SUD.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global food safety testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food safety testing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the food tested?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global food safety testing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

