Worldwide Foldable Smartphone Industry to 2028 - Featuring Samsung, Sony and TCL Among Others

Foldable Smartphone Market

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foldable Smartphone Market, by Functionality Type, by Sales Channel,, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Foldable smartphones use flexible, plastic organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays instead of glass such as corning's gorilla glass product. Plastic displays are certainly capable of supporting the specified bend radius for a foldable smartphone, but they are more vulnerable to stains and scratches than traditional glass smartphone displays.

Even though corning does produce a versatile glass product referred to as willow glass, the corporate states that, its manufacturing process requires a salt solution thus making it unsuitable for electronic displays as the salt can harm the transistors used in OLED panels which are built directly on the panel. However, to overcome this issue, the process of developing a versatile glass suitable for smartphones has initiated, which might be 1 mm (0.039 in) thick and have a 5 mm (0.20 in) bend radius.



Market Dynamics

The emerging development of form factor in global foldable smartphone market is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period 2021-2028.



Foldable smartphone is fundamentally determined by design and appearance which can be changed to normal screen when unfolded. This foldable smartphone component of design and appearance is remarkable in advanced mobile phones which redirect the attention of purchaser and draws in them to purchase.

The growth in disposable income and expanded buying power of customers has pushed the handheld devices such as personal digital assistant market including foldable smartphone market. This foldable smartphone will be a pioneer for new age which is excited about testing inventive products. The user interface configuration is noticeable factor in foldable smartphones. The foldable smartphone development has yet not achieved its top because of significant expense and low entrance to the market. Another explanation of restricted development could be damaged screen detailed by numerous clients after less utilization.

The frequent collapsing of screen tend to bend because of steady tension on screen and can be hindering to the plan and quality of foldable smartphone. The market of foldable smartphones is extremely competitive. For instance, Xiaomi and Redmi foldable smartphone prices are much inferior to Sony and Samsung. The flexibility in folding framework which is important in maintaining the screen appearance is also a decisive factor in attaining the buyer base. Foldable smartphone giants should focus on updating the durable screen which can avoid segment formation and to deliver maximum screen area with compact folding size.



Market Taxonomy

This report segments the global foldable smartphone market on the basis of functionality type, sales channel, and region. On the basis of functionality type, foldable smartphone market is segmented into inward fold and outward fold. By sales channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. Based on region, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.



Key features of the study:

This study provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by leading players

Key players operating in the foldable smartphone market include Huawei, Lenovo group Ltd., LG Electronics, Microsoft, Motorola, Oppo Co. Ltd, Royole, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and Xiaomi.

These leading market players focus on collaboration strategies with other industry leaders in order to innovate and develop new items to fulfil consumers' growing needs and demands

Marketers and company executives would be able to make informed decisions about future product releases, technology upgrades, market expansion, and marketing methods based on the findings of this research

