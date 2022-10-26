Worldwide Flat Glass Industry to 2028 - by Type, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Flat Glass Market

Global Flat Glass Market
Global Flat Glass Market

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flat Glass Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Type, End User Industry, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Flat Glass Market was valued at USD 41.9 billion in the year 2021. The construction of high-rise buildings particularly in the commercial districts and downtown areas of urban cities has seen a surge in the demand due to the fact that high rise buildings occupy lesser land in comparison to low rise buildings. The construction of these tall towers and skyscrapers requires extensive use of flat glass in architectural building design.

Based on the Type segment, Safety and Security Glass segment is expected to hold the largest share in Flat Glass market in the year 2028. Tempered glass and laminated glass are two most commonly used flat glass types for safety and security purposes. There are numerous benefits of using safety & security glass in commercial and residential spaces such as heightened security, UV protection, soundproofing and bullet proofing which are the major growth reasons propelling the market growth of this segment positively.

APAC region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Flat Glass market followed by Europe and North America. Capturing the largest market share, Asia Pacific is predicted to increase significantly. Over the forecast period, market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the rising number of solar energy installations across the region as well as the increasing use of glass architecture in both residential and non-residential projects.

Globally the sale of fabricated flat glass products has seen an upward trend due to certain factors. The optical clarity of flat glass, its ability to reflect and focus images as well as its ability to take different unique properties and characteristics based upon its chemical constitution gives it extensive applications across a wide range of industries including electronics, telecommunication, optical, laboratory instruments as well as surgical instruments for use in the healthcare industry.

Scope of the Report

  • The report presents the analysis of Flat Glass market for the historical period of 2017-2021, the estimate year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

  • The report analyses the Flat Glass Market by value (USD Million).

  • The report analyses the Flat Glass Market by value (Billion Sq.mts.).

  • The report analyses the Flat Glass Market by Type (Safety & Security Glass, Solar Control Glass, Others).

  • The report analyses the Flat Glass Market by End User Industry - (Automotive, Construction, Others).

  • The Global Commercial Water Purifier Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Asahi Glass Ltd., Saint Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Sisecam, Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd., Taiwan Glass, Central Glass, Vitro Ltd., Guardian Industries Corporation, Euroglas.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Flat Glass Market: Product Overview

4. Global Flat Glass Market: An Analysis
4.1 Global Flat Glass Market, Market Indicators
4.2 Market Size, By Value, 2018-2028
4.3 Market Size, By Volume, 2018-2028
4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Flat Glass Market

5. Global Flat Glass Market: Segment Analysis
5.1 Global Flat Glass Market by Type
5.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Flat Glass Market- By Type
5.3 By Safety & Security Glass, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028
5.4 By Solar Control Glass, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028
5.5 By Others, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

6. Global Flat Glass Market By End User Industry
6.1 Global Flat Glass Market by End User Industry
6.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Flat Glass Market- By End User Industry
6.3 By Automotive, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028
6.4 By Construction, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028
6.5 By Others, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

7. Global Flat Glass Market By Region
7.1 Global Flat Glass Market by Region
7.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Flat Glass Market- By Region

8. North America Flat Glass Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)

9. Europe Flat Glass Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)

10. APAC Flat Glass Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)

11. MEA Flat Glass Market: An Analysis

12. Global Flat Glass Market Dynamics
12.1 Global Flat Glass Market Drivers
12.2 Global Flat Glass Market Restraints
12.3 Global Flat Glass Market Trends

13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Flat Glass - By Type (Year 2028)
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Flat Glass - By End User Industry (Year 2028)
13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Flat Glass - By Region (Year 2028)

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Share of global leading companies
14.2 Porter Five Forces Analysis-Global Flat Glass Market

15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
15.1 Asahi Glass Company Ltd.
15.2 Saint Gobain
15.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Company
15.4 Sisecam
15.5 Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.
15.6 Taiwan Glass
15.7 Guardian Industries Corporation
15.8 Central Glass
15.9 Euroglas
15.10 Vitro Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bp7mqm

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game