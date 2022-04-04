Worldwide Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composites Industry to 2026 - by Type, End-user Industry and Geography

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market

Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market
Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) composites market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% to reach US$375.100 billion by 2026, from US$228.761 billion in 2019. FRP stands for fiber-reinforced polymer, which is a composite material made up of a polymer matrix reinforced with fibers such as carbon, glass, aramid, basalt, and others.

FRP composites are non-corrosive, lightweight, and have high specific strength and stiffness, and they may be easily manufactured and customized to suit particular performance requirements. Many expensive metals have been substituted in industrial process equipment such as pipes, ductwork, tanks, and reaction vessels due to the unique features of FRP composite materials such as corrosion resistance. A polymer resin is combined with strong reinforcing fibers to create FRP composite materials.

The two most common production techniques for FRP composite materials are pultrusion and vacuum infusion. Polyester, vinyl ester, polyurethane, epoxy, and other resins are often used in FRP composite materials, whereas aramid, glass, and carbon are commonly used fibers. The market for fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites is growing due to the increased demand for corrosion-resistant materials for various applications.

The transition from ferrous and nonferrous metals to FRP composites is also boosting demand for these materials in a variety of sectors. Increasing R&D efforts by leading industry players to create bio-based fiber reinforced polymers (FRPs) derived from a variety of renewable resources would support the growth of the FRP composites market throughout the forecast period. When utilized in the automotive and aerospace sectors, the developed FRP composites are lightweight and high-strength composite materials that offer potential energy reduction while also decreasing emissions owing to the vehicles' reduced total weight. Due to the wide range of manufacturing and building uses, contractors and architects prefer FRP composite materials to metal and timber materials.

Nowadays, the ore extraction process employs extractive metallurgy, in which the equipment is exposed to acids, organic and inorganic salts, and other chemicals. In such cases, FRP composite materials, rather than traditional metals, are critical for protecting the equipment from external harm. FRP composite materials are used extensively in the fabrication of equipment for chemical processing, pulp and paper, power generation, metal refining, and a variety of other sectors. Where powerful chemicals are employed, as well as where textiles may be harmed, FRP composite materials are an excellent alternative. Due to its features such as being lightweight; FRP is 70% lighter than various metals and delivers high strength comparable to metals, demand for FRP composite substances is quickly growing. Corrosion-resistant FRP composite materials require far less upkeep than typical metals, wood, or other goods. FRP is a non-conductive and non-magnetic composite material.

Due to expanding automotive and consumer electronics production in countries such as China and India, APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing regional FRP composites market over the forecast period. The expansion of the APAC FRP composites market is being aided by increased governmental expenditure on infrastructure development.

Growth Factors

Increasing demand in the construction sector will fuel the market growth

One of the major reasons for the growth of the fiber reinforced polymers (FRP) composites market is the growing demand for fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites in the construction sector. Engineered materials comprised of polyester or epoxy resin reinforced with fiber are known as fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites. The finished FRP product is a strong, durable, thin, and lightweight material with the added benefit of easy installation.

For concrete buildings, FRP bars are utilized as interior reinforcement. FRP bars, sheets, and strips are used to reinforce concrete, masonry, wood, and steel constructions. Fiber-reinforced polymers are utilized to build specific constructions that need to be electrically neutral. The growing construction activities and the increasing infrastructural projects in developing nations especially in the Asia Pacific region will boost the market demand for these fiber-reinforced polymers (FRP) composites. As a result, demand for fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites is projected to rise throughout the forecast period, owing to rising applications in the construction industry, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Restraints

The high cost of FRP composites is a key stumbling block to the market's expansion

A major restraint in the growth of fiber reinforced polymer composites market is the high cost associated with fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) composites. Because traditional processing techniques for fabricating composites, such as wet hand lay-up, autoclave, and resin transfer molding, need a large quantity of specialized work to cut, stack, and consolidate into a finished component, labor costs are likewise expensive.

FRPs are used in applications where performance takes precedence above cost. Chemical storage FRP tanks, subterranean fuel storage FRP tanks, blending FRP tanks, and other applications may all benefit from the fundamental characteristics of FRP composites. The sole constraint limiting market expansion is the price of the product. However, certain attempts have resulted in FRP composites being more affordable.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market

The COVID-19 impact on fiber reinforced polymers (FRP) composites market has been negative owing to the production halt by industries due to the temporary lockdown implemented by several governments to break the cycle of the virus.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of End-Users
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market Analysis, by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Composites
5.3. Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Composites
5.4. Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) Composites
5.5. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites
5.6. Others

6. Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market Analysis, by End-User Industry
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Automotive
6.3. Electrical & Electronics
6.4. Building & Construction
6.5. Defense
6.6. Others

7. Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market Analysis, by Geography

8. Competitive Environment and Analysis
8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

9. Company Profiles
9.1. American Fiberglass Rebar
9.2. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
9.3. SGL Carbon SE
9.4. DowAksa
9.5. Engineered Composites Ltd
9.6. TUF-BAR
9.7. Owens Corning
9.8. Advanced Composites Inc.
9.9. Aeron Composite Pvt Ltd
9.10. Dextra Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u7jrr1

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Saskatchewan Rush fire head coach Jeff McComb

    The Saskatchewan Rush have fired head coach Jeff McComb, the National Lacrosse League team announced Saturday. The organization has relieved McComb of his duties effective immediately, according to a news release. Saskatchewan Rush general manager Derek Keenan and offensive coach Jimmy Quinlan will serve as associate head coaches until the end of the 2022 season. Defensive coach Jeremy Tallevi will continue as part of the coaching staff. "Thirty years in this league and this is by far the hardes

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Zegras, Ducks snap 11-game skid with 5-0 win over Coyotes

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Zegras had another lacrosse-style goal, Isac Lundestrom had two goals and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Anaheim Ducks snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Stolarz, in his first start since March 12 after missing eight games, had his sixth shutout in 56 career games. Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, and Gerry Mayhew also scored for the Ducks, who had th