The Worldwide Face Cream Market is Poised to Grow by $7+ Billion During 2021-2025
Dublin, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Face Cream Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the face cream market and it is poised to grow by $ 7.89 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period. The report on the face cream market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for natural and organic face creams and the increased availability of specialized face creams.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rapid growth in online sales.'
The face cream market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.
The face cream market is segmented as below:
By Product
Anti-aging cream
Skin whitening and sun protection cream
Moisturizer and anti-acne cream
By Geographical Landscape
APAC
North America
Europe
South America
MEA
Companies Mentioned
Amorepacific Group
Amway Corp.
Beiersdorf AG
Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.
Kao Corp.
Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.
Oriflame Holding AG
Shiseido Co. Ltd.
The Body Shop International Ltd.
The Natures Co.
This study identifies the rapid growth in online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the face cream market growth during the next few years.
The report on face cream market covers the following areas:
Face cream market sizing
Face cream market forecast
Face cream market industry analysis
The face cream market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Anti-aging cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Skin whitening and sun protection cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Moisturizer and anti-acne cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/675kz7
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900