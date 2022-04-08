Worldwide Explosion Proof Equipment Industry to 2027 - Featuring Honeywell International, Johnson Controls and Parker Hannifin Among Others

Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Explosion Proof Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global explosion proof equipment market reached a value of US$ 9,464.0 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 13,809.3 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Explosion proof equipment prevents unwanted ignition of flammable substances by monitoring the use of robust materials and proactive builds in hazardous locations. It consists of conduit entries and flanged joints, which can operate under extreme external temperature and withstand an explosion of a specified gas or vapor. It is made using copper-aluminum alloys, silver, aluminum, and stainless and galvanized steel that are durable, non-sparking, and resistant to corrosion, solvents, humidity, moisture, and abrasive cleaning liquids. Several manufacturers are currently introducing explosion-proof equipment manufactured with non-metallic materials like plastics, wood, leather, and thermoplastic polymers.

Explosion Proof Equipment Market Trends:

Electrical sparks are one of the common sources of ignition in various machines and tools used inside an industrial facility. This, in confluence with stringent regulations imposed by governing agencies of numerous countries to ensure the safety of workers and the environment, represent one of the significant factors contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, oil and gas service companies rely on explosion proof equipment to prevent hazardous conditions, such as exposure to flammable gases, the release of hydrocarbon, and contact with harmful substances.

Moreover, a considerable rise in the demand for energy and rapid surge in installations of offshore oil production sites are fueling the adoption of explosion proof equipment to conduct day-to-day oil and gas extractions safely. Besides this, market players are designing equipment that provides remote solutions while performing tasks, such as iron roughnecks, rig tong controls, crane and hoist operations, cement head pumps, rotary tables, and drill hydraulics and pneumatics. Furthermore, they are launching automated products with spark-resistant devices, signaling systems, media converts, and industrial monitors that can work in harsh conditions. These innovations are anticipated to influence the overall sales positively.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global explosion proof equipment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on protection method, applicable system and industry vertical.

Breakup by Protection Method:

  • Explosion Prevention

  • Explosion Containment

  • Explosion Segregation

Breakup by Applicable System:

  • Cable Glands

  • Junction Boxes and Enclosures

  • Lifting and Material Handling System

  • Lighting System

  • Automation System

  • Surveillance and Monitoring System

  • Signaling Devices

  • Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

  • Oil and Gas

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Manufacturing

  • Marine

  • Mining

  • Food Processing

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Adalet, Bosch Rexroth AG (Robert Bosch GmbH), Eaton Corporation PLC, Emerson Electric Co., Excalibur Miretti Group LLC, Extronics Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Rockwell Automation Inc. and Siemens AG.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global explosion proof equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global explosion proof equipment market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the protection method?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the applicable system?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global explosion proof equipment market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Protection Method
6.1 Explosion Prevention
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Explosion Containment
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Explosion Segregation
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Applicable System
7.1 Cable Glands
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Junction Boxes and Enclosures
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Lifting and Material Handling System
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Lighting System
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Automation System
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Surveillance and Monitoring System
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Signaling Devices
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
7.8 Others
7.8.1 Market Trends
7.8.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
8.1 Oil and Gas
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Pharmaceutical
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Manufacturing
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Marine
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Mining
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Food Processing
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Adalet
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Bosch Rexroth AG (Robert Bosch GmbH)
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Eaton Corporation PLC
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Emerson Electric Co.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Excalibur Miretti Group LLC
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Extronics Ltd
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Honeywell International Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Johnson Controls
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Parker Hannifin Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Pepperl+Fuchs SE
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Rockwell Automation Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Siemens AG
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d91jx6

Attachment

