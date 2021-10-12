Worldwide Event Management Software Industry to 2025 - Rising Adoption of Real-Time Event Management Systems is Driving Growth
The publisher has been monitoring the event management software market and it is poised to grow by $2.34 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. This report on the event management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising requirements for low TCO and rising adoption of real-time event management systems. In addition, rising requirements for low TCO is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The event management software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing adoption of cashless payment methods as one of the prime reasons driving the event management software market growth during the next few years.
This report on event management software market covers the following areas:
Event management software market sizing
Event management software market forecast
Event management software market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading event management software market vendors that include Arlo Software Ltd., Aventri Inc., Bizzabo Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Fortive Corp., Glue Up, New Work SE, Ungerboeck, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, and Whova Inc. Also, the event management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Deployment
Market segments
Comparison by Deployment
Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Deployment
6. Customer landscape
Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Arlo Software Ltd.
Aventri Inc.
Bizzabo Inc.
Eventbrite Inc.
Fortive Corp.
Glue Up
New Work SE
Ungerboeck
Vista Equity Partners Management LLC
Whova Inc.
10. Appendix
