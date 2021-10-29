Worldwide Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Manufacturing Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Manufacturing Market by Type, Application and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer is a synthetic rubber, and it is highly resistance in nature. EPDM is majorly used for the purpose of electrical insulation, gaskets, and for lamination. It has great resistance to solvents, tearing, abrasives and temperatures. EPDM is produced by petroleum-extracted raw materials, such as ethylene and propylene. It is a synthetic rubber of high density featured by great resistance to heat, ozone, fluids, and oxidized chemicals.

The Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Manufacturing Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 7.3% CAGR by 2027 due to the rapidly increasing application sectors such as automotive and building & construction. Primarily, the increasing usage of ethylene propylene diene monomer in the automotive industry is projected to be a key propellant factor for the ethylene propylene diene monomer manufacturing market in the coming years. Additionally, in automotive and industrial production, the demand for the EPDM is anticipated to increase for lubricants, therefore augmenting the market growth over the forecast period. On the other hand, the oversupply of EPDM in the market and the availability of alternatives for the EPDM are the constraints for market growth.



Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Manufacturing Market by Type

Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Manufacturing Market by Application

Building and Construction

Automotive

Tubes and Tires

Plastic Modifications

Cables and Wires

Lubricant Additives

Others

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Manufacturing Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The report includes the key competitors such as Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., The Dow Chemical Co, SK Global Chemical Co., Johns Manville, Inc., Lanxess AG, Lion Elastomers, LLC, PetroChina Co, Versalis S.p.A., and Warco Biltrite.



Henceforth, the ethylene propylene diene monomer plays a significant role in the expanding automotive industry and the construction and building industry due to its exceptional properties. EPDM continues to obtain popularity with very static chemical properties that offer remarkable weathering resistance and remarkable performance.

This report provides the market drivers, restraints and opportunities, and the neutral perspective on market performance.

Present market trends and developments and potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth are covered.

The competitive outlook & strategies of key players in the market are also mentioned in the study.

This report depicts the past, current, and estimated market size in terms of value.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Type: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Solution Polymerization

5.3. Suspension Polymerization



6. Application: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Building and Construction

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Tubes and Tires

6.5. Plastic Modifications

6.6. Cables and Wires

6.7. Lubricant Additives

6.8. Others



7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Rest of the World



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

8.2. Market Developments

8.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

8.2.2. Product Launches and execution



9. Vendor Profiles

9.1. Firestone Building Products Company, LLC

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financial Overview

9.1.3. Product Offerings

9.1.4. Developments

9.1.5. Business Strategy

9.2. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financial Overview

9.2.3. Product Offerings

9.2.4. Developments

9.2.5. Business Strategy

9.3. The Dow Chemical Co

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financial Overview

9.3.3. Product Offerings

9.3.4. Developments

9.3.5. Business Strategy

9.4. SK Global Chemical Co.

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financial Overview

9.4.3. Product Offerings

9.4.4. Developments

9.4.5. Business Strategy

9.5. Johns Manville, Inc.

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financial Overview

9.5.3. Product Offerings

9.5.4. Developments

9.5.5. Business Strategy

9.6. Lanxess AG

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Financial Overview

9.6.3. Product Offerings

9.6.4. Developments

9.6.5. Business Strategy

9.7. Lion Elastomers, LLC

9.7.1. Overview

9.7.2. Financial Overview

9.7.3. Product Offerings

9.7.4. Developments

9.7.5. Business Strategy

9.8. PetroChina Co

9.8.1. Overview

9.8.2. Financial Overview

9.8.3. Product Offerings

9.8.4. Developments

9.8.5. Business Strategy

9.9. Versalis S.p.A.

9.9.1. Overview

9.9.2. Financial Overview

9.9.3. Product Offerings

9.9.4. Developments

9.9.5. Business Strategy

9.10. Warco Biltrite

9.10.1. Overview

9.10.2. Financial Overview

9.10.3. Product Offerings

9.10.4. Developments

9.10.5. Business Strategy



10. Analyst Opinion



11. Annexure

