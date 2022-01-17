Worldwide Esports Industry to 2031 - Featuring Nintendo, Riot Games and Warner Media Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Esports Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A latest study analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global Esports market, to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the Esports market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the Esports market is expected to progress during the forecast period of 2021-2031.



The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the Esports market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the Esports market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the Esports market, and estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).



The study covers a detailed segmentation of the Esports market, along with country analysis, key information, and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the Esports market, wherein various developments, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered in this Report on Esports Market

The report provides detailed information about the Esports market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the Esports market, so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for Esports market players?

Which factors will induce a change in demand for Esports during the assessment period?

How will changing trends impact the Esports market?

How will COVID-19 impact the Esports market?

How can market players capture low-hanging opportunities in the Esports market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the Esports market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the Esports market to upscale their position in this landscape?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Esports market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the Esports market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary - Global Esports Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap

4.3. Market Factor Analysis

4.3.1. Forecast Factors

4.3.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis

4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.3.3.1. Drivers

4.3.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.4. Adoption Analysis (%) of Esports, by Game Type

4.4.1. Multiplayer Online Battle Arena

4.4.2. First Person Shooter

4.4.3. Strategy

4.4.4. Role-playing Game

4.4.5. Fighting Game

4.4.6. Racing

4.4.7. Other Sports

4.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.5.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Esports Market

4.5.2. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending

4.5.2.1. Increase in Spending

4.5.2.2. Decrease in Spending

4.5.3. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market

4.6. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)

4.6.1. By Platform

4.6.2. By Revenue Stream

4.7. Competitive Scenario

4.7.1. List of Emerging, Prominent, and Leading Players

4.7.2. Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnership, Contacts, Deals, Etc.



5. Global Esports Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn), 2016-2031

5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2016-2020

5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2021-2031



6. Global Esports Market Analysis, by Platform

6.1. Overview and Definitions

6.2. Key Segment Analysis

6.3. Esports Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Platform, 2018 - 2031

6.3.1. Online

6.3.2. Offline



7. Global Esports Market Analysis, by Revenue Stream

7.1. Overview and Definitions

7.2. Key Segment Analysis

7.3. Esports Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Revenue Stream, 2018 - 2031

7.3.1. Game Publisher Fees

7.3.2. Media Rights

7.3.3. Advertising

7.3.4. Sponsorship

7.3.5. Merchandizing & Tickets



8. Global Esports Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Esports Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2031

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Middle East & Africa

8.2.5. South America



9. North America Esports Market Analysis



10. Europe Esports Market Analysis and Forecast



11. APAC Esports Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Esports Market Analysis and Forecast



13. South America Esports Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players

14.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2020)



15. Company Profiles

15.1. Activision Blizzard, Inc.

15.1.1. Business Overview

15.1.2. Product Portfolio

15.1.3. Geographical Footprint

15.1.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.2. Electronic Arts, Inc.

15.2.1. Business Overview

15.2.2. Product Portfolio

15.2.3. Geographical Footprint

15.2.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.3. Envy Gaming, Inc.

15.3.1. Business Overview

15.3.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.3. Geographical Footprint

15.3.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.4. FACE IT LIMITED

15.4.1. Business Overview

15.4.2. Product Portfolio

15.4.3. Geographical Footprint

15.4.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.5. Fnatic, Inc.

15.5.1. Business Overview

15.5.2. Product Portfolio

15.5.3. Geographical Footprint

15.5.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.6. G2 Esports, Inc.

15.6.1. Business Overview

15.6.2. Product Portfolio

15.6.3. Geographical Footprint

15.6.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.7. G5 Entertainment AB

15.7.1. Business Overview

15.7.2. Product Portfolio

15.7.3. Geographical Footprint

15.7.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.8. Gameloft SE

15.8.1. Business Overview

15.8.2. Product Portfolio

15.8.3. Geographical Footprint

15.8.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.9. Gfinity Plc

15.9.1. Business Overview

15.9.2. Product Portfolio

15.9.3. Geographical Footprint

15.9.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.10. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

15.10.1. Business Overview

15.10.2. Product Portfolio

15.10.3. Geographical Footprint

15.10.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.11. Hi-Rez Studios

15.11.1. Business Overview

15.11.2. Product Portfolio

15.11.3. Geographical Footprint

15.11.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.12. Jam City, Inc.

15.12.1. Business Overview

15.12.2. Product Portfolio

15.12.3. Geographical Footprint

15.12.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.13. Kabam, Inc.

15.13.1. Business Overview

15.13.2. Product Portfolio

15.13.3. Geographical Footprint

15.13.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.14. Modern Times Group

15.14.1. Business Overview

15.14.2. Product Portfolio

15.14.3. Geographical Footprint

15.14.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.15. Nintendo Co., Ltd.

15.15.1. Business Overview

15.15.2. Product Portfolio

15.15.3. Geographical Footprint

15.15.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.16. Riot Games, Inc.

15.16.1. Business Overview

15.16.2. Product Portfolio

15.16.3. Geographical Footprint

15.16.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.17. Rovio Entertainment Corporation

15.17.1. Business Overview

15.17.2. Product Portfolio

15.17.3. Geographical Footprint

15.17.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.18. Wargaming Public Co., Ltd.

15.18.1. Business Overview

15.18.2. Product Portfolio

15.18.3. Geographical Footprint

15.18.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.19. Warner Media, LLC

15.19.1. Business Overview

15.19.2. Product Portfolio

15.19.3. Geographical Footprint

15.19.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.20. Zynga, Inc.

15.20.1. Business Overview

15.20.2. Product Portfolio

15.20.3. Geographical Footprint

15.20.4. Revenue and Strategy



16. Key Takeaways



