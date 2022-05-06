The Worldwide Emission Management Software Industry is Expected to Reach $25 Billion by 2027

Company Logo

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Emission Management Software Market By Component (Software and Services), By Industry (Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government Sector, Energy & Power, and Others), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Emission Management Software Market size is expected to reach $25.43 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 17.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

A software that helps companies to manage the processes related to the emissions of the industrial facilities or complicated sites is termed as emission management software. This software consists of the provision of functionality needed for industrial operations and for corporate demands like environmental reporting or KPI (Key Performance Indicator) supervising. Emission management software combines processes and people across various industrial units, which is expected to substantially contribute to risk mitigation.

The major functions of the emission management software are managing compliance with legal permits & regulations that implement critical operational boundaries and financial risks for industrial & non-industrial operation sites.

In addition, the ability of the solution to evaluate emissions prediction scenarios helps in making this software a tool for all kinds of planning and strategic decision items on an operational and corporate level, which is expected to attract more companies for its usage.

By using emission management software, enterprises can reduce the chances of human error, carry out efficient situation analysis, report and decrease the GHG (Green House Gases) emissions at all levels.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted numerous segments of the business domain. The imposition of numerous regulations to curb the spread of the virus like partial or complete lockdown, ban on traveling across borders, and temporary band on manufacturing units has negatively impacted the demand and growth of the emission management software market.

Such aspects have restricted the adoption of the emission management software and thus, declined the demand and growth of the emission management software market. The shutdown of the manufacturing units across different business segments has resulted in the slowdown of the demand and growth of the emission management software market.

Market Growth Factors:

Efficient management and monitoring capabilities of emission management software

By using advanced emission management software, companies and manufacturing units can monitor their greenhouse and carbon emissions precisely and in real-time legacy emission management. In addition, this software can make it easier for the management to look after the emission stages in real-time as per the government compliances.

The growing popularity of sustainable development

The rising popularity of sustainable development among governments is expected to increase their emphasis on the sustainable development of the region. According to a study published by International Energy Agency (IEA), about 31.5 Giga tons CO2 was generated across the world during the year 2020. This huge number of emissions is expected to increase the concerns of the authorities and thus, fuel the demand and growth of the emission management software market over the forecast period.

Market Restraining Factor:

High cost of management and implementation

The initial cost of deployment of emission management software is relatively high since this software is made to support all the possible processes related to emissions in the large-scale industries. In addition, there are several companies that are finding it difficult to implement this software due to the lack of proper infrastructure used to maintain and efficiently operate this software for better operational productivity.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements: 2020, Jun - 2021, Nov) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Emission Management Software Market by Component

4.1 Global Software Market by Region

4.2 Global Services Market by Region

4.3 Global Emission Management Software Market by Software Type

4.3.1 Global Data Management Market by Region

4.3.2 Global Asset Performance Optimization Market by Region

4.3.3 Global Application Platform Market by Region

4.3.4 Global Forecasting Analytics Market by Region

4.3.5 Global Dashboard Tools Market by Region

4.4 Global Emission Management Software Market by Services Type

4.4.1 Global Consulting & Training Market by Region

4.4.2 Global Support & Maintenance Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Emission Management Software Market by Industry

5.1 Global Manufacturing Sector Market by Region

5.2 Global IT & Telecom Market by Region

5.3 Global Government Sector Market by Region

5.4 Global Energy & Power Market by Region

5.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Emission Management Software Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 IBM Corporation

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreement:

7.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.1.6 SWOT Analysis

7.2 SAP SE

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expense

7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.2.6 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Accenture PLC

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreement:

7.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.3.6 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Broadcom, Inc. (CA Technologies, Inc.)

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expense

7.4.5 SWOT Analysis

7.5 NortonLifeLock, Inc.

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expense

7.5.5 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Fortive Corporation

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Research & Development Expense

7.7 Greenstone plus

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.7.2.1 Geographical Expansions:

7.8 Cority Software, Inc. (Thoma Bravo)

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Recent Strategies and Developments:

7.8.2.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

7.8.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.9 Foresite Systems

7.9.1 Company Overview

