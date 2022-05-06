The Worldwide Emission Management Software Industry is Expected to Reach $25 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Emission Management Software Market By Component (Software and Services), By Industry (Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government Sector, Energy & Power, and Others), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Emission Management Software Market size is expected to reach $25.43 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 17.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

A software that helps companies to manage the processes related to the emissions of the industrial facilities or complicated sites is termed as emission management software. This software consists of the provision of functionality needed for industrial operations and for corporate demands like environmental reporting or KPI (Key Performance Indicator) supervising. Emission management software combines processes and people across various industrial units, which is expected to substantially contribute to risk mitigation.

The major functions of the emission management software are managing compliance with legal permits & regulations that implement critical operational boundaries and financial risks for industrial & non-industrial operation sites.

In addition, the ability of the solution to evaluate emissions prediction scenarios helps in making this software a tool for all kinds of planning and strategic decision items on an operational and corporate level, which is expected to attract more companies for its usage.

By using emission management software, enterprises can reduce the chances of human error, carry out efficient situation analysis, report and decrease the GHG (Green House Gases) emissions at all levels.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted numerous segments of the business domain. The imposition of numerous regulations to curb the spread of the virus like partial or complete lockdown, ban on traveling across borders, and temporary band on manufacturing units has negatively impacted the demand and growth of the emission management software market.

Such aspects have restricted the adoption of the emission management software and thus, declined the demand and growth of the emission management software market. The shutdown of the manufacturing units across different business segments has resulted in the slowdown of the demand and growth of the emission management software market.

Market Growth Factors:

Efficient management and monitoring capabilities of emission management software

By using advanced emission management software, companies and manufacturing units can monitor their greenhouse and carbon emissions precisely and in real-time legacy emission management. In addition, this software can make it easier for the management to look after the emission stages in real-time as per the government compliances.

The growing popularity of sustainable development

The rising popularity of sustainable development among governments is expected to increase their emphasis on the sustainable development of the region. According to a study published by International Energy Agency (IEA), about 31.5 Giga tons CO2 was generated across the world during the year 2020. This huge number of emissions is expected to increase the concerns of the authorities and thus, fuel the demand and growth of the emission management software market over the forecast period.

Market Restraining Factor:

High cost of management and implementation

The initial cost of deployment of emission management software is relatively high since this software is made to support all the possible processes related to emissions in the large-scale industries. In addition, there are several companies that are finding it difficult to implement this software due to the lack of proper infrastructure used to maintain and efficiently operate this software for better operational productivity.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.2.4 Geographical Expansions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements: 2020, Jun - 2021, Nov) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global Emission Management Software Market by Component
4.1 Global Software Market by Region
4.2 Global Services Market by Region
4.3 Global Emission Management Software Market by Software Type
4.3.1 Global Data Management Market by Region
4.3.2 Global Asset Performance Optimization Market by Region
4.3.3 Global Application Platform Market by Region
4.3.4 Global Forecasting Analytics Market by Region
4.3.5 Global Dashboard Tools Market by Region
4.4 Global Emission Management Software Market by Services Type
4.4.1 Global Consulting & Training Market by Region
4.4.2 Global Support & Maintenance Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Emission Management Software Market by Industry
5.1 Global Manufacturing Sector Market by Region
5.2 Global IT & Telecom Market by Region
5.3 Global Government Sector Market by Region
5.4 Global Energy & Power Market by Region
5.5 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Emission Management Software Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles
7.1 IBM Corporation
7.1.1 Company Overview
7.1.2 Financial Analysis
7.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis
7.1.4 Research & Development Expenses
7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:
7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreement:
7.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
7.1.6 SWOT Analysis
7.2 SAP SE
7.2.1 Company Overview
7.2.2 Financial Analysis
7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.2.4 Research & Development Expense
7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:
7.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
7.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
7.2.6 SWOT Analysis
7.3 Accenture PLC
7.3.1 Company Overview
7.3.2 Financial Analysis
7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.3.4 Research & Development Expenses
7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:
7.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreement:
7.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
7.3.6 SWOT Analysis
7.4 Broadcom, Inc. (CA Technologies, Inc.)
7.4.1 Company Overview
7.4.2 Financial Analysis
7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.4.4 Research & Development Expense
7.4.5 SWOT Analysis
7.5 NortonLifeLock, Inc.
7.5.1 Company Overview
7.5.2 Financial Analysis
7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.5.4 Research & Development Expense
7.5.5 SWOT Analysis
7.6 Fortive Corporation
7.6.1 Company Overview
7.6.2 Financial Analysis
7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.6.4 Research & Development Expense
7.7 Greenstone plus
7.7.1 Company Overview
7.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:
7.7.2.1 Geographical Expansions:
7.8 Cority Software, Inc. (Thoma Bravo)
7.8.1 Company Overview
7.8.2 Recent Strategies and Developments:
7.8.2.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:
7.8.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
7.9 Foresite Systems
7.9.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/crixrt

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Rahm hangs on to win Mexico Open for 1st win since US Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm pulled out of a four-way tie with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 14th hole and then held on with pars for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory Sunday in the Mexico Open. Rahm won for the first time since the U.S. Open last summer at Torrey Pines, and the relief showed in the smile and the way he pumped his arm and then pounded down his fist after tapping in for par on the 18th at Vidanta Vallarta. Tony Finau and Brandon Wu each closed with a 63, while Kurt Ki

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • Ducks begin life after Getzlaf with 4-year playoff drought

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf's retirement from the Anaheim Ducks signals the start of a new era, both for the star center and for the organization he's leaving behind. While Getzlaf works on his golf game and increases his family time, the Ducks hope next year is when they'll finally be contenders again. “I feel like we're making the progress, even if it's not always coming through in the results,” Getzlaf said. “There's better days ahead for this franchise, and I'm going to be happy to s

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the

  • Halifax and Moncton, N.B., to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship

    Halifax and Moncton, N.B., will host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship at the end of this year, just four months after the COVID-delayed 2022 edition is scheduled to be held in Edmonton this August. "Nova Scotia is thrilled to be selected to host the 2023 World Juniors, which will be the best tournament to date," Premier Tim Houston said Thursday. "We are ready to roll out the welcome mat for the players, their families and visiting fans. I'll be in the arena with thousands of Nova Scoti

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Lightning's chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

    Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning understand the difficult challenge that lies ahead for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team’s quest for a third straight NHL title begins on the road Monday night against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a terrific regular season but have yet to prove they have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. While the Lightning’s experience on hockey’s grandest stage has served them well during back-to-back champion

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Malkin's tip lifts Penguins past Rangers in 3OTs in Game 1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Louis Domingue didn't know what to think when he saw teammate and starting goalie Casey DeSmith skate to the bench midway through the second overtime period. Domingue stepped in and made 17 saves, and Evgeni Malkin scored on a deflection 5:58 into the third overtime, giving the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night. “I saw him go to the bench and I wasn't sure why they blew the whistle,” Domingue

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Calgary turns to intimidating Flames winger Milan Lucic for traffic safety

    CALGARY — Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message. As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary's main thoroughfares reading "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames." Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media. "I actually didn't see it in person," Luc