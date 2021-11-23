Worldwide Email Encryption Industry to 2027 - Growing Adoption of Multi-Cloud Services Presents Opportunities
Dublin, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Email Encryption Market (2021-2027) by Component, Type, Encryption Type, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Email Encryption Market is estimated to be USD 4.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.09 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24%.
Key factors such as the rise in the number of cyber-attacks, including email-based phishing, BEC scams, and other related data breaches, have led the organizations to huge financial losses. The rising number of malicious activities for data theft has been a prominent driver for the Global e-mail encryption market. The increasing privacy regulations mandating encryption for compliance and data safety are likely to further augment the growth of the market.
Conversely, the costs involved in the deployment of these solutions are likely to increase the total costs of the organization.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Number of BEC scams and Rising Data Security Concern
Stringent Government Regulation for The Data Protection
Restraints
The High Cost of The E-mail Encryption Solutions
Opportunities
Growing Adoption of Multi-Cloud Services
A Surge in BYOD Policy in Enterprises
Challenges
Issues in Encrypting Key Management and Verification
Device Compatibility Issues and Lack of Common Standards
The Global Email Encryption Market is segmented based on Component, Type, Encryption Type, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Proofpoint, Microsoft, McAfee, Entrust Data, TrendMicro, Micro Focus, BAE Systems, Mimecast, Gemalto, Intermedia, Cryptzone, Echoworx, Zix Corporation, Cisco, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
