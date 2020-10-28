Worldwide Electrically Conductive Adhesive Industry to 2024 - Featuring Henkel, 3M & Masterbond Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The technologies in electrically conductive adhesive have undergone significant changes in recent years, from anisotropic to isotropic adhesives. The rising wave of new technologies, such as silicone based electrically conductive adhesives are creating significant potential consumer electronics, and automotive applications due to better thermal stability, high flexibility, and low curing temperature.



In electrically conductive adhesive market, various technologies, such as epoxy based electrically conductive adhesive, silicone based electrically conductive adhesive, polyurethane based electrically conductive adhesive, and acrylic based electrically conductive adhesive are used in the automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and biosciences applications. Increase in use of the electronic components in automotive and aerospace industries and growing trend in the miniaturization of electronic gadgets are creating new opportunities for various electrically conductive adhesive technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the electrically conductive adhesive market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global electrically conductive adhesive technology by polymer technology, application, and region.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the electrically conductive adhesive market? Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in electrically conductive adhesive market? What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space? What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in electrically conductive adhesive market? What are the latest developments in electrically conductive adhesive technologies? Which companies are leading these developments? Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market? Who are the major players in this electrically conductive adhesive market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are strategic growth opportunities in this electrically conductive adhesive technology space?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Electrically Conductive Adhesive Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Electrically Conductive Adhesive Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Epoxy based electrically conductive adhesive

4.2.2. Silicone based electrically conductive adhesive

4.2.3. Polyurethane based electrically conductive adhesive

4.2.4. Acrylic based electrically conductive adhesive

4.2.5. Others

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Automotive

4.3.1.1. Epoxy based electrically conductive adhesive

4.3.1.2. Silicone based electrically conductive adhesive

4.3.1.3. Polyurethane based electrically conductive adhesive

4.3.1.4. Acrylic based electrically conductive adhesive

4.3.1.5. Others

4.3.2. Consumer Electronics

4.3.2.1. Epoxy based electrically conductive adhesive

4.3.2.2. Silicone based electrically conductive adhesive

4.3.2.3. Polyurethane based electrically conductive adhesive

4.3.2.4. Acrylic based electrically conductive adhesive

4.3.2.5. Others

4.3.3. Aerospace and Defense

4.3.3.1. Epoxy based electrically conductive adhesive

4.3.3.2. Silicone based electrically conductive adhesive

4.3.3.3. Polyurethane based electrically conductive adhesive

4.3.3.4. Acrylic based electrically conductive adhesive

4.3.3.5. Others

4.3.4. Biosciences

4.3.4.1. Epoxy based electrically conductive adhesive

4.3.4.2. Silicone based electrically conductive adhesive

4.3.4.3. Polyurethane based electrically conductive adhesive

4.3.4.4. Acrylic based electrically conductive adhesive

4.3.4.5. Others

4.3.5. Others

4.3.5.1. Epoxy based electrically conductive adhesive

4.3.5.2. Silicone based electrically conductive adhesive

4.3.5.3. Polyurethane based electrically conductive adhesive

4.3.5.4. Acrylic based electrically conductive adhesive

4.3.5.5. Others



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market by Region

5.2. North American Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market

5.2.1. United States Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market

5.2.2. Canadian Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market

5.2.3. Mexican Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market

5.3. European Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market

5.3.2. German Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market

5.3.3. French Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market

5.4. APAC Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market

5.4.1. Chinese Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market

5.4.2. Japanese Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market

5.4.3. Indian Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market

5.4.4. South Korean Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market

5.5. ROW Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market



6. Latest Development and Innovation in Electrically Conductive Adhesive Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Electrically Conductive Adhesive Module Market by Polymer Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Henkel

9.2. 3M

9.3. H.B. Fuller

9.4. Masterbond

9.5. Panacol Elosol



