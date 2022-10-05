The Worldwide Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Industry is Expected to Reach $59.9 Billion by 2031

Company Logo

Global Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market

Global Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market 2021-2031 by Inverter Type, Integration Level, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Distribution, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric vehicle power inverter market will reach $59,971.1 million by 2031, growing by 14.5% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing sales of electric vehicles, the growing incorporation of inverters operating in EVs, the growing government support, and the technological advancements in the field of power electronics.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global electric vehicle power inverter market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global electric vehicle power inverter market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Inverter Type, Integration Level, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Distribution, and Region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Inverter Type

3.1 Market Overview by Inverter Type

3.2 Traction Inverter

3.3 Soft-switching Inverter



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Integration Level

4.1 Market Overview by Integration Level

4.2 Integrated Inverter System

4.3 Mechatronic Integration System

4.4 Separate Inverter System



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Propulsion Type

5.1 Market Overview by Propulsion Type

5.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

5.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

5.4 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEVs)

5.5 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEVs)



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type

6.2 Passenger Cars

6.3 Commercial Vehicles



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution

7.1 Market Overview by Distribution

7.2 Aftermarket

7.3 OEM



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031

8.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 U.K.

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Netherlands

8.3.8 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market

8.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.6.1 UAE

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

Aptiv PLC (Borgwarner Inc.)

Continental AG

CWB Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd.

DENSO Corporation

Drive System Design LTD

Eaton Corporation PLC

Exalta Oxy Neuron

Fraunhofer ISE

Hangzhou Tonny Electric & Tools Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Astemo Ltd

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Jinan ACME Power Supply Co., Ltd.

John Deere Electronic Solutions

Lear Corporation

LG Magna e-Powertrain

Marelli Corporation

Meidensha Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GMBH

Toyota Industries Corporation

Valeo Group

Vitesco Technologies

Wenzhou Kangyu Electrical Co., Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pq3q4q

