Worldwide Disinfectant Wipes Industry to 2030 - Featuring Claire Manufacturing, CleanWell and Dreumex USA Among Others
Dublin, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disinfectant Wipes Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global disinfectant wipes market across the globe. The publisher's study offers valuable information about the global disinfectant wipes market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2020-2030.
Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), have been elucidated in the study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global disinfectant wipes market during the forecast period.
An extensive analysis of business strategies of leading market players has also been featured in the study on the global disinfectant wipes market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global disinfectant wipes market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global disinfectant wipes market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.
Key Questions Answered in the Report
What are the key factors influencing the disinfectant wipes market in each region?
What will be the CAGR of the global disinfectant wipes market between 2020 and 2030?
What is the future scope and current trends in terms of sizing and end use of the global disinfectant wipes market?
What is the revenue of the global disinfectant wipes market based on the respective segments?
Which are the key strategies used by top players of the global disinfectant wipes market?
Which are the leading companies in the global disinfectant wipes market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions
3. Research Methodology
4. Executive Summary
5. Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.3. Key Trends Analysis
5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis
5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis
5.4. Key Market Indicators
5.4.1. Wipes Market Overview
5.5. Porter's Five Forces
5.6. Value Chain Analysis
5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis
5.8. Raw Material Analysis
5.9. Regulation & Guidelines
5.10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.11. Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018 - 2030
5.11.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
5.11.2. Market Volume Projection (Million Units)
6. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type
6.1. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size (Million Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Product Type, 2018 - 2030
6.1.1. Personal Care Wipes
6.1.1.1. Baby Care Wipes
6.1.1.2. Feminine Wipes
6.1.1.3. Period Care Wipes
6.1.1.4. Face Care Wipes
6.1.1.5. Hand Disinfecting Wipes
6.1.1.6. Others
6.1.2. Household or Homecare Wipes
6.1.2.1. Surface/Floor Cleaning Wipes
6.1.2.2. Toilet Wipes
6.1.2.3. Kitchen Cleaning Wipes
6.1.2.4. Antibacterial Wipes
6.1.2.5. Others
6.1.3. Others
6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type
7. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast, By Category
7.1. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size (Million Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Category, 2018-2030
7.1.1. Biodegradable
7.1.2. Non-Biodegradable
7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Category
8. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Category
8.1. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size (Million Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Product Category, 2018 - 2030
8.1.1. Alcohol Based Wipes
8.1.2. Alcohol Free Wipes
8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Category
9. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast, By Pack Size
9.1. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size (Million Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Pack Size, 2018 - 2030
9.1.1. Small
9.1.2. Medium
9.1.3. Large
9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Pack Size
10. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast, By Scented Type
10.1. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size (Million Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Scented Type, 2018 - 2030
10.1.1. Unscented Wipes
10.1.2. Scented Wipes
10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Scented Type
11. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-use
11.1. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size (Million Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By End-use, 2018-2030
11.1.1. Residential
11.1.2. Commercial
11.2. Incremental Opportunity, By End-use
12. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel
12.1. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size (Million Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030
12.1.1. Online
12.1.1.1. E-commerce Websites
12.1.1.2. Company Owned Websites
12.1.2. Offline
12.1.2.1. Large Format Stores
12.1.2.2. Specialty Stores
12.1.2.3. Pharmacies
12.1.2.4. Independent Retailers
12.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Distribution Channel
13. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
13.1. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units), by Region, 2018 - 2030
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Europe
13.1.2.1. Western Europe
13.1.2.2. Eastern Europe
13.1.2.3. Rest of Europe
13.1.3. Asia Pacific
13.1.4. Middle East & Africa
13.1.5. Latin America
13.2. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Region
14. North America Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Europe Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast
16. Asia Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast
17. Middle East & Africa Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast
18. Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast
19. Competition Landscape
19.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard
19.2. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)
19.2.1. Claire Manufacturing
19.2.1.1. Company Overview
19.2.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
19.2.1.3. Revenue
19.2.1.4. Strategy & Business Overview
19.2.2. CleanWell, LLC
19.2.2.1. Company Overview
19.2.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
19.2.2.3. Revenue
19.2.2.4. Strategy & Business Overview
19.2.3. Colgate-Palmolive Company
19.2.3.1. Company Overview
19.2.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
19.2.3.3. Revenue
19.2.3.4. Strategy & Business Overview
19.2.4. Dreumex USA Inc.
19.2.4.1. Company Overview
19.2.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
19.2.4.3. Revenue
19.2.4.4. Strategy & Business Overview
19.2.5. Kimberly Clark Corporation
19.2.5.1. Company Overview
19.2.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
19.2.5.3. Revenue
19.2.5.4. Strategy & Business Overview
19.2.6. Parker Laboratories, Inc.
19.2.6.1. Company Overview
19.2.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
19.2.6.3. Revenue
19.2.6.4. Strategy & Business Overview
19.2.7. Procter & Gamble
19.2.7.1. Company Overview
19.2.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
19.2.7.3. Revenue
19.2.7.4. Strategy & Business Overview
19.2.8. Reckitt Benckiser
19.2.8.1. Company Overview
19.2.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
19.2.8.3. Revenue
19.2.8.4. Strategy & Business Overview
19.2.9. Seventh Generation Inc.
19.2.9.1. Company Overview
19.2.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
19.2.9.3. Revenue
19.2.9.4. Strategy & Business Overview
19.2.10. The Clorox Company
19.2.10.1. Company Overview
19.2.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
19.2.10.3. Revenue
19.2.10.4. Strategy & Business Overview
20. Key Takeaways
20.1. Identification of Potential Market Spaces, by Segments
20.1.1. By Product Type
20.1.2. By Type
20.1.3. By Scented Type
20.1.4. By Pack Size
20.1.5. By Distribution Channel
20.2. Understanding the Buying Process of the Customers
20.2.1. Preferred Mode of Buying Products
20.2.2. Preferred Pricing
20.2.3. Target Audience
20.3. Preferred Sales & Marketing Strategy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oblvwc
