Worldwide Digital Content Industry to 2024 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Content Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital content market is poised to grow by $ 519.83 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Our reports on digital content market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing consumption of online content and the renewal of services across online streaming channels.
The digital content market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased utilization of social media as one of the prime reasons driving the digital content market growth during the next few years. Also, the proliferation of mobile apps and expansion in content variety will lead to sizable demand in the market.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The report covers the following areas:
- Digital content market sizing
- Digital content market forecast
- Digital content market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital content market vendors that include Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Baidu Inc., Comcast Corp., DISH Network Corp., IHEARTMEDIA INC., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd., Roku Inc., Sony Corp., and The Walt Disney Co. Also, the digital content market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Device
- Market segments
- Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Non-mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
6. Market Segmentation by Content type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Content type
- Digital video content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Digital game content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Digital text content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Digital audio content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Content type
7. Customer landscape
- Overview
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Activision Blizzard Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- AT&T Inc.
- Baidu Inc.
- Comcast Corp.
- DISH Network Corp.
- IHEARTMEDIA INC.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Netflix Inc.
- Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd.
- Roku Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- The Walt Disney Co.
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kg8jk8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900