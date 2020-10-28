Worldwide Digital Content Industry to 2024 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Content Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital content market is poised to grow by $ 519.83 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Our reports on digital content market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing consumption of online content and the renewal of services across online streaming channels.



The digital content market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased utilization of social media as one of the prime reasons driving the digital content market growth during the next few years. Also, the proliferation of mobile apps and expansion in content variety will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The report covers the following areas:

Digital content market sizing

Digital content market forecast

Digital content market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital content market vendors that include Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Baidu Inc., Comcast Corp., DISH Network Corp., IHEARTMEDIA INC., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd., Roku Inc., Sony Corp., and The Walt Disney Co. Also, the digital content market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis



3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Device

Market segments

Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

6. Market Segmentation by Content type

Market segments

Comparison by Content type

Digital video content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Digital game content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Digital text content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Digital audio content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Content type

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Comcast Corp.

DISH Network Corp.

IHEARTMEDIA INC.

Microsoft Corp.

Netflix Inc.

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd.

Roku Inc.

Sony Corp.

The Walt Disney Co.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kg8jk8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



