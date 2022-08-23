Worldwide Cycling Wear Industry to 2030 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cycling Wear Market, by Product Type, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cycling wear includes products such as leggings, shorts, gloves, beanies, tights jackets, footwear, eyewear, and jerseys. These products are designed with high category clothing material offering good comfort to the rider, along with other attributes including durability, moisture resistance, waterproof, windproof, and high visibility.
Cycling wear apparel is designed to fit and support the body during riding and thus, are made up of stretchable material to offer extra comfort. Gradually progressing cycling industry coupled with significant growth of sports apparel industry continue to remain instrumental in influencing the demand for cycling wear worldwide. In addition, the cycling wear market growth is driven by the increasing preference for cycling, given the inherent health benefits of this sport.
Market Dynamics
Governments of various economies are taking initiatives to encourage people for adopting cycling. This is owing to the fact that governments are focusing on reducing carbon footprint in the country. For instance, Essex, a county in Southeast England, introduced The Cake Escape, which was launched in August 2013. It is a joint venture between Essex County Council and Sustrans, a U.K. sustainable transport charity, to increase the number of people cycling. This is expected to increase the number of people opting cycling, thus in turn, aiding in growth of the market.
Prominent players in the cycling industry motivate and encourage cycling sport. For instance, Sinhgad bike and hike event in Pune, India held on April 28, 2018, was sponsored by Giant Starkenn which is a bicycle manufacturer. Such events aim to encourage cycling as a sport and provide cycling enthusiast a platform.
Cycling wear is expensive than regular apparel. For instance, Core Athletics wearable jersey and shorts are in the range of at US$ 25- US$ 28, while Core Athletics Cycling Jersey is priced around US$ 35- US$ 45. Middle class income group consider cycling apparel as a luxury item which is growing the market for global cycling wear.
The government initiatives for adoption cycling, cycling tourism, and development of cycling infrastructure is driving the market growth for cycling wear.
For instance, International cycling races such as Tour de Singkarak, Tour de Flores, International Tour de Banyuwangi Ijen, and Tour de Siak are conducted in Indonesia to promote cycling and cycling tourism. In January 2018, the Tour of Indonesia was re-launched and upgraded to Class 2.1 after seven years.
Moreover, the Land Transport Authority in Singapore aims to make the country a cycling-friendly city by 2030. Land Transport Authority plans to construct cycling network of 700km across the island. Moreover, cycling infrastructure such as bicycle crossings and parking facilities will be constructed to encourage cycling culture.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of global cycling wear market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global cycling wear market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Lumiere Cycling, Castelli Cycling, Giro Sport Design, Champion System, Conquest Cycle Wear Ltd., Assos Of Switzerland Sa, Cuore Of Switzerland Inc., Endura Limited, Tewsn Cycling Gear Limited, Isadore Apparel, Rapha Racing Limited, 2xu Pty Ltd., Maap, Attaquer Pty Ltd., Blacksheep, Pas Normal Studios, Santini Maglificio Sportivo S.R.L. P.I. - C.F., Capo, and Pedla
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global cycling wear market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, cycling wear manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global cycling wear market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3q8a8
