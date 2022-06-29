Worldwide Cosmetic Surgery Market to Grow Substantially at 3.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2028 - Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Cosmetic Surgery Market finds that increasing demand for aesthetic treatments and increasing fitness concerns are accelerating the growth of the Cosmetic Surgery Market. There is an increasing popularity in aesthetic procedures, such as nose reshaping, liposuction, and Botox injections. This is also expected to propel the growth of the Cosmetic Surgery Market. The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 44.1 Billion in the year 2021.

The Global Cosmetic Surgery Market size is forecasted to reach USD 54.2 Billion by the year 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Procedure Type (Surgical Procedures, Non-Surgical Procedures), by End User (Hospitals, Office-based Facilities, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Trending Social and Cultural Influence

With the change in social and cultural influences over the past years, the Cosmetic Surgery Market has gained a lot of acceptance from consumers. The major factors responsible for this social & cultural influence are media, fashion, & film industry impacts; peer pressure for appearance & attractiveness; altering dimensions of beauty, etc. The growth of the tourist industry and the establishment of tourism clusters such as Miami and Bangkok have increased not only exposure to cosmetic procedures but also generated a high demand for them. Obesity is on the rise, as are accidents, the expanding safety margin of Cosmetic Surgery Market, and the growing number of Cosmetic Surgery Market hospitals, to name a few. Among other things, technological aspects include the creation of advanced materials such as silicone implants. Some of the primary growth drivers in the Global Cosmetic Surgery Market include economic factors such as increased per capita income, decreased Cosmetic Surgery Market costs, and so on.

Availability of Technologically Advanced Products

The lucrative rise in the Cosmetic Surgery Market industry has been acknowledged by key players. They are striving to sell their products and instruments to maximize their current market share. Market participants are working on Research and Development (R&D) to introduce advanced products in response to an ever-increasing demand with fewer side effects and post-surgical interventions. The increased demand for innovative products from healthcare practitioners and patients, as well as a growing focus on decreasing or eliminating the negative effects of implants & other cosmetic products, has resulted in the introduction of sophisticated products to the Cosmetic Surgery Market. The Cosmetic Surgery Market is developing owing to this cause, as well as a growing emphasis on aesthetics and increased awareness of available procedures.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

  • According to our primary respondents’ research, the Cosmetic Surgery market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% during the forecast period.

  • The Cosmetic Surgery market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 44.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 54.2 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

  • On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Cosmetic Surgery market.

Segmentation of the Global Cosmetic Surgery Market:

  • Procedure Type

    • Surgical Procedures

    • Non-Surgical Procedures

  • End User

    • Hospitals

    • Office-based Facilities

    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the finance industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

North America Anticipated Potential Market Growth

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Cosmetic Surgery Market in 2021. Increased acceptance of Cosmetic Surgery Market and widespread information about its benefits are driving the market's growth in this region. In addition, significant improvements in associated technologies, like improved silicone and polymer implants, are increasing the region's Cosmetic Surgery Market business.

Europe has the second-largest market share for the Cosmetic Surgery Market. Two major variables driving regional Cosmetic Surgery Market industry growth are a growing economy and an increase in the number of fans. In addition, advances in medical technology and increased understanding are boosting the Cosmetic Surgery Market industry's expansion in the region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Procedure Type (Surgical Procedures, Non-Surgical Procedures), by End User (Hospitals, Office-based Facilities, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

List of Prominent Players in the Cosmetic Surgery Market:

  • Allergan Plc

  • Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.)

  • GC Aesthetics

  • Sientra Inc

  • Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

  • Hans Biomed Co. Ltd

  • Galderma S.A. (A Nestle Company)

  • Alma Lasers Ltd. (Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.)

  • Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

  • Cutera Inc. Anika Therapeutics Inc.)

  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

  • Syneron Medical Ltd.

  • Cynosure Inc. (Hologic Inc.)

  • Suneva Medical Inc.

  • Blue Plastic Surgery

  • Australia Cosmetic Clinics

  • Salmon Creek Plastic Surgery

  • The Plastic Surgery Clinic

  • Cosmetic Surgery (UK) Limited

Recent Developments:

May 2020: AbbVie Inc. finalized the acquisition of Allergan to further solidify its position as a market leader in several aesthetic and therapeutic categories.

January 2020: Motus AY, the world's most advanced laser hair removal platform, was launched by Lynton Lasers Ltd. A high-speed Alexandrite laser is used on the platform, which benefits both light and dark skin tones.

This market titled “Cosmetic Surgery Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size Provided for Years

2016-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016-2020

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Segments Covered

• Procedure Type

   ° Surgical Procedures

   ° Non-Surgical Procedures

• End User

   ° Hospitals

   ° Office-based Facilities

   ° Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Region

   ° North America

   ° Europe

   ° Asia Pacific

   ° Latin America

   ° Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered

• North America

   ° U.S.

   ° Canada

   ° Mexico

• Europe

   ° U.K

   ° France

   ° Germany

   ° Italy

   ° Spain

   ° Rest Of Europe

• Asia Pacific

   ° China

   ° Japan

   ° India

   ° South Korea

   ° South East Asia

   ° Rest Of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

   ° Brazil

   ° Argentina

   ° Rest Of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

   ° GCC Countries

   ° South Africa

   ° Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered

• Allergan Plc

• Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

• GC Aesthetics

• Sientra Inc

• Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

• HansBiomed Co. Ltd

• Galderma S.A. (A Nestle Company)

• Alma Lasers Ltd. (Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.)

• Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

• Cutera, Inc

• Anika Therapeutics, Inc.)

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

• Syneron Medical Ltd.

• Cynosure Inc. (Hologic Inc.)

• Suneva Medical Inc.

• Blue Plastic Surgery

• Australia Cosmetic Clinics

• Salmon Creek Plastic Surgery

• The Plastic Surgery Clinic

• Cosmetic Surgery (UK) Limited

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

