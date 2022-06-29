Worldwide Cosmetic Surgery Market to Grow Substantially at 3.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2028 - Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Cosmetic Surgery Market finds that increasing demand for aesthetic treatments and increasing fitness concerns are accelerating the growth of the Cosmetic Surgery Market. There is an increasing popularity in aesthetic procedures, such as nose reshaping, liposuction, and Botox injections. This is also expected to propel the growth of the Cosmetic Surgery Market. The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 44.1 Billion in the year 2021.



The Global Cosmetic Surgery Market size is forecasted to reach USD 54.2 Billion by the year 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Procedure Type (Surgical Procedures, Non-Surgical Procedures), by End User (Hospitals, Office-based Facilities, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cosmetic-surgery-market-1701/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 145+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Story continues

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Trending Social and Cultural Influence

With the change in social and cultural influences over the past years, the Cosmetic Surgery Market has gained a lot of acceptance from consumers. The major factors responsible for this social & cultural influence are media, fashion, & film industry impacts; peer pressure for appearance & attractiveness; altering dimensions of beauty, etc. The growth of the tourist industry and the establishment of tourism clusters such as Miami and Bangkok have increased not only exposure to cosmetic procedures but also generated a high demand for them. Obesity is on the rise, as are accidents, the expanding safety margin of Cosmetic Surgery Market, and the growing number of Cosmetic Surgery Market hospitals, to name a few. Among other things, technological aspects include the creation of advanced materials such as silicone implants. Some of the primary growth drivers in the Global Cosmetic Surgery Market include economic factors such as increased per capita income, decreased Cosmetic Surgery Market costs, and so on.

Availability of Technologically Advanced Products

The lucrative rise in the Cosmetic Surgery Market industry has been acknowledged by key players. They are striving to sell their products and instruments to maximize their current market share. Market participants are working on Research and Development (R&D) to introduce advanced products in response to an ever-increasing demand with fewer side effects and post-surgical interventions. The increased demand for innovative products from healthcare practitioners and patients, as well as a growing focus on decreasing or eliminating the negative effects of implants & other cosmetic products, has resulted in the introduction of sophisticated products to the Cosmetic Surgery Market. The Cosmetic Surgery Market is developing owing to this cause, as well as a growing emphasis on aesthetics and increased awareness of available procedures.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Cosmetic Surgery market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% during the forecast period.

The Cosmetic Surgery market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 44.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 54.2 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Cosmetic Surgery market.



Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/cosmetic-surgery-market-1701/0

Benefits of Purchasing Cosmetic Surgery Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Cosmetic Surgery Market:

Procedure Type Surgical Procedures Non-Surgical Procedures

End User Hospitals Office-based Facilities Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cosmetic-surgery-market-1701

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the finance industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Cosmetic Surgery Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Anticipated Potential Market Growth

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Cosmetic Surgery Market in 2021. Increased acceptance of Cosmetic Surgery Market and widespread information about its benefits are driving the market's growth in this region. In addition, significant improvements in associated technologies, like improved silicone and polymer implants, are increasing the region's Cosmetic Surgery Market business.

Europe has the second-largest market share for the Cosmetic Surgery Market. Two major variables driving regional Cosmetic Surgery Market industry growth are a growing economy and an increase in the number of fans. In addition, advances in medical technology and increased understanding are boosting the Cosmetic Surgery Market industry's expansion in the region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Procedure Type (Surgical Procedures, Non-Surgical Procedures), by End User (Hospitals, Office-based Facilities, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

List of Prominent Players in the Cosmetic Surgery Market:

Allergan Plc

Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.)

GC Aesthetics

Sientra Inc

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Hans Biomed Co. Ltd

Galderma S.A. (A Nestle Company)

Alma Lasers Ltd. (Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.)

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Cutera Inc. Anika Therapeutics Inc.)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Cynosure Inc. (Hologic Inc.)

Suneva Medical Inc.

Blue Plastic Surgery

Australia Cosmetic Clinics

Salmon Creek Plastic Surgery

The Plastic Surgery Clinic

Cosmetic Surgery (UK) Limited



Recent Developments:

May 2020: AbbVie Inc. finalized the acquisition of Allergan to further solidify its position as a market leader in several aesthetic and therapeutic categories.

January 2020: Motus AY, the world's most advanced laser hair removal platform, was launched by Lynton Lasers Ltd. A high-speed Alexandrite laser is used on the platform, which benefits both light and dark skin tones.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Cosmetic Surgery Market?

How will the Cosmetic Surgery Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Cosmetic Surgery Market?

What is the Cosmetic Surgery market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Cosmetic Surgery Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Cosmetic Surgery Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Procedure Type



° Surgical Procedures



° Non-Surgical Procedures



• End User



° Hospitals



° Office-based Facilities



° Ambulatory Surgical Centers



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Allergan Plc



• Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)



• GC Aesthetics



• Sientra Inc



• Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH



• HansBiomed Co. Ltd



• Galderma S.A. (A Nestle Company)



• Alma Lasers Ltd. (Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.)



• Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA



• Cutera, Inc



• Anika Therapeutics, Inc.)



• Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.



• Syneron Medical Ltd.



• Cynosure Inc. (Hologic Inc.)



• Suneva Medical Inc.



• Blue Plastic Surgery



• Australia Cosmetic Clinics



• Salmon Creek Plastic Surgery



• The Plastic Surgery Clinic



• Cosmetic Surgery (UK) Limited Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cosmetic-surgery-market-1701/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

New born Screening Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/newborn-screening-market-1705

Disposable Ureteroscope Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/disposable-ureteroscope-market-1690

Electric Wheelchair Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/electric-wheelchair-market-1689

Pharmacy Automation Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pharmacy-automation-market-1681

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research , provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:



