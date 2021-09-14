Worldwide Commercial Washing Machine Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends
The publisher has been monitoring the commercial washing machine market and it is poised to grow by USD 390.60 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.41% during the forecast period. The report on the commercial washing machine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing hospitality industry and rising adoption of multi-housing laundry washing machines.
The commercial washing machine market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growth of online laundry market as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial washing machine market growth during the next few years.
The report on commercial washing machine market covers the following areas:
Commercial washing machine market sizing
Commercial washing machine market forecast
Commercial washing machine market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial washing machine market vendors that include Alliance Laundry System LLC, BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH, Dexter Apache Holdings Inc., Electrolux AB, Girbau North America Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH, Miele & Cie. KG, Pellerin Milnor Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. Also, the commercial washing machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Front-loading - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Top-loading - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alliance Laundry System LLC
BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH
Dexter Apache Holdings Inc.
Electrolux AB
Girbau North America Inc.
Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH
Miele & Cie. KG
Pellerin Milnor Corp.
Whirlpool Corp.
10. Appendix
