Worldwide Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Industry to 2026 - Featuring Mersen, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Safran Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Carbon brakes help stop a moving aircraft by exploiting friction between the rotating and stationary discs. These brakes are durable and resistant against high temperature, thermal shock and mechanical fatigue. Consequently, they are widely preferred over steel brakes in commercial aircraft. The retrofitting of these brakes in certain airplanes models can help decrease fuel consumption and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Moreover, improvements in the manufacturing and overhaul procedures have reduced the overall cost of carbon brakes, which is expanding their applications in small, short-haul commercial aircraft.



The rising air passenger traffic on account of inflating disposable incomes, increasing business travels and the easy availability of online travel bookings represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the growing international trade, along with the escalating demand for high-performance brakes in commercial aircraft, is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, advantages associated with carbon brakes, such as long service intervals, low maintenance costs, high energy absorption and fast cooling rates, are increasing their adoption over conventional brakes.

Apart from this, with the rising environmental concerns, governing agencies of various countries are imposing stringent standards on greenhouse gas (GHG) emission from the aviation industry, which is influencing the market positively. However, a decline in travel and tourism activities due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and suspension of various domestic and international airline services is negatively impacting the market growth. It is anticipated to experience growth once lockdown restrictions are relaxed. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, aircraft type, material, manufacturing process and end user.



Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Airbus SE, Crane Company, Honeywell International Inc., Meggitt Plc, Mersen, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Safran S.A. and SGL Carbon SE.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94u8vo

