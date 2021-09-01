Worldwide Cloud DVR Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends
The publisher has been monitoring the cloud DVR market and it is poised to grow by $8.65 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period. The report on the cloud DVR market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by time-shifting and ad-skipping features and the emergence of technologically advanced devices.
The cloud DVR market analysis includes the platform and chipset segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing digitization of television networks as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud DVR market growth during the next few years.
The report on cloud DVR market covers the following areas:
Cloud DVR market sizing
Cloud DVR market forecast
Cloud DVR market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud DVR market vendors that include AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Technicolor SA, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Also, the cloud DVR market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Platform
Market segments
Comparison by Platform
Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
IPTV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Satellite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Platform
6. Market Segmentation by Chipset
Market segments
Comparison by Chipset
HEVC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MPEG-4 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Chipset
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AT and T Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Comcast Corp.
CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
DISH Network Corp.
Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
LG Electronics Inc.
Nokia Corp.
Technicolor SA
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtv6qt
