Worldwide Clinical Workflow Industry to 2027 - Growing Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring Markets Presents Opportunities

According to the publisher, the Global Clinical Workflow Market was valued at USD 7,877.50 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 21,445.73 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.26% from 2020 to 2027.



The Clinical Workflow Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Clinical Workflow Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



The global market is primarily driven by a significant increase in cardiometabolic risk factors among the masses. In line with this, there is an increasing prevalence of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, metabolic syndrome, and obesity, owing to the confluence of various factors, including sedentary lifestyles, changing dietary patterns, and hectic working schedules. This has contributed to a significant increase in the uptake of medical services, thereby facilitating the growth of the market.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Clinical Workflow Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Clinical Workflow Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Clinical Workflow Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Clinical Workflow Market.



Key Players In Clinical Workflow Market

The report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US), Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Cerner Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Infor, Inc. (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Spok, Inc. (US), Vocera Communications, Inc. (US), Capsule Technologies, Inc. (US), AMETEK, Inc. (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), Azure Healthcare Limited (Australia).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Global Clinical Workflow Market Outlook

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Patient Pool Due to Growing Chronic & Infectious Diseases Worldwide

4.2.2 Clinical Workflow Solutions Enhances Patient Care and Safety

4.2.3 Growing Adoption of Ehr and Other Hcit Solutions

4.3 Market Restraint

4.3.1 High Initial Investment in It Integration

4.3.2 Interoperability Issues

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Significant Growth Opportunities in Developing Countries

4.4.2 Growing Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring Markets

4.5 Impact of Covid - 19 on Clinical Workflow Market



5 Market, by Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Workflow Automation Solutions

5.3 Care Collaboration Solutions

5.4 Real-Time Communication Solutions

5.5 Data Integration Solutions

5.6 Others



6 Market, by Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Long-Term Care Facilities

6.4 Ambulatory Care Centers



7 Market, by Geography

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Market Snapshot

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Market Snapshot

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 U.K.

7.3.5 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Market Snapshot

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 India

7.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 Row

7.5.1 Row Market Snapshot

7.5.2 Middle East & Africa

7.5.3 Latin America



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Competitive Scenario

8.3 Company Market Ranking Analysis



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Hill-Rom Holdings

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Company Insights

9.1.3 Segment Breakdown

9.1.4 Product Benchmarking

9.1.5 Key Development

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Ascom

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Company Insights

9.2.3 Segment Breakdown

9.2.4 Product Benchmarking

9.2.5 Key Development

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 General Electric (Ge Healthcare)

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Company Insights

9.3.3 Segment Breakdown

9.3.4 Product Benchmarking

9.3.5 Key Development

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Company Insights

9.4.3 Segment Breakdown

9.4.4 Product Benchmarking

9.4.5 Key Development

9.5 Cerner Corporation

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Company Insights

9.5.3 Segment Breakdown

9.5.4 Product Benchmarking

9.5.5 Key Development

9.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Company Insights

9.6.3 Segment Breakdown

9.6.4 Product Benchmarking

9.7 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Company Insights

9.7.3 Segment Breakdown

9.7.4 Product Benchmarking

9.7.5 Key Development

9.8 Epic Systems Corporation

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Company Insights

9.8.3 Product Benchmarking

9.8.4 Key Development

9.9 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Company Insights

9.9.3 Segment Breakdown

9.9.4 Product Benchmarking

9.9.5 Key Development

9.10 Infor

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Company Insights

9.10.3 Product Benchmarking



