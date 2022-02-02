Worldwide Ceramic Capacitors Industry to 2026 - Industrial, Medical and Military Applications Face the Brunt of MLCC Demand Shift
Towards the end of 2019, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the global Ceramic Capacitors market, as was reflected in declining demand in 2020.
This can be attributed to either a slowdown or a complete stoppage of activity in the various verticals where these products are used in millions, if not billions. Leaving Asia-Pacific aside (due to a positive Chinese market), all other major worldwide regions witnessed declines in demand for Ceramic Capacitors between 2019 and 2020. This scenario is likely to change over the coming short-term, as the pandemic gets under control due to various efforts put in by governments across the globe. This augurs well for industrial revival on a larger scale, of which the Ceramic Capacitor industry also forms a significant part.
Consumer Electronics segment leads the global market for Ceramic Capacitors, accounted for about 33% 2021 and is further projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.8% between 2021 and 2026. Over the same period, global consumption of Ceramic Capacitors in Automotive applications is likely to follow Consumer Electronics closely in terms of both market share and growth rate.
Research Findings & Coverage
This global market research report on Ceramic Capacitors analyzes the market with respect to product types/sub-types and end-use verticals
Ceramic Capacitors market size is estimated/projected in this report by product type/sub-type and by end-use vertical across all major countries
Industrial, Medical and Military Applications Face the Brunt of MLCC Demand Shift
Technology for Ceramic Power Capacitors Upgraded
Automotive Industry Vastly Increases Adoption of MLCCs
Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
Major companies profiled - 33
The industry guide includes the contact details for 111 companies
Product Outline
The market for product types/sub-types of Ceramic Capacitors studied in this report comprise the following:
Ceramic Disc Capacitors (CDCs)
Ceramic Power Capacitors (CPCs)
Feedthrough Ceramic Capacitors (FCCs)
Monolithic/Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) by dielectric type
C0G (NP0)
P100
X7R
X5R
Y5V
Other Dielectric Types
Monolithic/Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) by rated voltage
Low Range (Up to 50V)
Mid-Range (100V to 630V)
High Range (1000V & Above)
The report analyzes the market for the following end-use verticals of Ceramic Capacitors:
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Energy & Power
Telecom Equipment
Other Verticals
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Ceramic Capacitors market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2021 through 2026 with a special mention of the Covid-19 pandemic impact during 2019-2020
Geographic Coverage
North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)
Rest of World
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 A Brief About Ceramics
1.1.2 An Overview of Ceramic Capacitors
1.1.3 Types of Ceramic Capacitors
1.1.3.1 Ceramic Disc Capacitors (CDCs)
1.1.3.2 Ceramic Power Capacitors (CPCs)
1.1.3.3 Feedthrough Ceramic Capacitors (FCCs)
1.1.3.4 Monolithic/Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs)
1.1.3.5 Monolithic/Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) Based on Dielectric Types
1.1.3.5.1 C0G or NP0: Ultra stable Class I Dielectric
1.1.3.5.2 X7R: Stable Class II Dielectric
1.1.3.5.3 Z5U/Y5V: General Purpose Class III Dielectrics
1.1.4 Applications of Ceramic Capacitors
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 Industrial, Medical and Military Applications Face the Brunt of MLCC Demand Shift
2.2 Technology for Ceramic Power Capacitors Upgraded
2.3 Automotive Industry Vastly Increases Adoption of MLCCs
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
Darfon Electronics Corp. (Taiwan)
Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Johanson Dielectrics, Inc. (United States)
Kyocera Corporation (Japan)
Kyocera AVX Components Corporation (United States)
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)
NIC Components Corp. (United States)
Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation (Japan)
United Chemi-Con Inc (United States)
Samsung Electro-Mechanics (South Korea)
Samwha Capacitor Group (South Korea)
Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (Japan)
TDK Corporation (Japan)
TDK Electronics AG (Germany)
Walsin Technology Corporation (Taiwan)
Kamaya Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Kamaya, Inc. (United States)
YAGEO Corporation (Taiwan)
Kemet Corporation (United States)
4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation, New Name of AVX
Launch of Samsung Electro-Mechanics' Highly Reliable High Capacity MLLC for Automotives
TDK Launches New Low-Resistance Soft Termination Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors
Taiyo Yuden Builds New Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors Factory in Kuching
Official Move of Suzhou Sanhuan moved to a New Office Area
Automotive MLCCs for Advanced Drive Assist System Developed by Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Carbon Trust Awards Carbon and Water Footprint Certifications to Samsung Electro-Mechanics
NIC Introduces NMC-P Series Soft Terminal MLCCs
Murata Electronics Builds a New MLCC Production Building in Thailand
Murata Starts mass production of the World's First Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor in 0201 inch size
New Material Building Constructed at Taiyo Yuden's Yawatahara Factory
Ultra-Compact and Ultra-High-Capacity MLCC for 5G Smart Phones Developed by Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Underwriters Laboratory Certifies Samsung Electro-Mechanics with ZWTL Gold Grade
New GCM21BC71E106ME36 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor by Murata for Use in Automobiles
Taiyo Yuden to Produce Low Profile Laminated Ceramic Capacitor with Increased Capacitance Range
World's First Ultra-Small, High-Capacity Best Performing MLCC Developed by Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Establishment of New Integrated Brand "KYOCERA AVX"
Eyang to Build an Industrial-Grade MLCC Product Production Base and R&D Pilot Base in Pingshan
Groundbreaking Ceremony of Anhui Eyang MLCC Project
NIC Launches NMC-AP Series Automotive Grade Soft Termination MLCCs
0.65mm Ultra-Slim 3-Socket MLCC Developed by Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Kyocera to Broaden R&D Operations in Kyocera's Kagoshima Kokubu Plant Campus
Launch of Murata's Ultra-Thin LW Reversed ESL MLCC for Automotive Use
Launch of Surface Mount High Voltage Ceramic Chip Capacitors by APITech
Groundbreaking Ceremony for Yageo's New Facility in Kaohsiung Dafa Industrial Park
Successful Launch of Long March 5 and Chang'e-5 Probe Helped by Torch Electron
Nippon Chemi-Con Expands 100V Rated Voltage Products of NTJ Series Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors
Wuxi Murata Completes Construction of New Production Building at its Second Factory
Yageo Join Forces with Hon Hai to Develop Key Electronic Components
TDK Expands its CGA Series Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors for Automotive Use
New Production Building Constructed at Izumo Murata Manufacturing
New MLCCs for Automotive Powertrains and Anti-Lock Brake System Developed by Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Murata Develops world's First MLCC with 1.0F Capacitance in the 01005 Inch Size
Yageo Acquired KEMET
Yageo Receives Approval from Taiwan Investment Commission to Consummate the Merger of KEMET
Taiyo Yuden Launches Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors for Automobile Applications
New Monolithic Ceramic Capacitor with Enhanced Temperature Characteristics Launched by Taiyo Yuden
Relocation of Shenzhen Three-Circle Electronics' Facility at Bangkai Cheng
Launch of KCM and KRM Series Metal Terminal Type MLCCs by Murata for IGBT Snubber Circuits in Automotive and Industrial Use
Yageo Receives Approval from China Anti-Monopoly Bureau to Takeover KEMET
Mass Production of the World's Smallest and World's Highest Capacitance Three-terminal MLCCs Started
Nippon Chemi-Con Launches KVJ Series High Temperature Reliable Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors
New Production Building Constructed at Fukui Murata Manufacturing
TDK Develops New CGAE Series, the World's First Flip-Type MLCCs in 0510 Design for Automotive Use
Taiyo Yuden Launches New In-Vehicle Monolithic Ceramic Capacitor
KEMET Introduces New CAS Series SMD Safety Certified Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors
GRM011R60J104M, World's First Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor
Nippon Chemi-Con Expands 50V Rated Voltage Product of NTJ Series Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors
Launch of KCM and KRM Series Metal Terminal Type MLCCs by Murata for WPT Systems in Automotive and Industrial Equipment
Taiyo Yuden Launches the World's Thinnest Monolithic Ceramic Capacitor
Launch of New Compact Size Vishay Roederstein HVCC Series High Voltage Ceramic Disc Capacitors
Launch of Taiyo Yuden's New Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor with Reduced Size for Automobiles
Launch of Industry's first AEC-Q200 Qualified Ceramic Disc safety Capacitors for AC Line Applications
Taiyo Yuden Inks Collaborative Deal with Gunma University
Taiyo Yuden Launches 3-Terminal Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors with Very Low ESL
Taiyo Yuden Expands Production Capacity of Large-Capacity Monolithic Ceramic Capacitors in Niigata
Taiyo Yuden to Build Building No. 4 at Niigata Production Base
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1 Global Ceramic Capacitors Market Overview by Type
5.1.1 Global Monolithic/Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) Market Overview by Dielectric Type
5.1.2 Global Monolithic/Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) Market Overview by Rated Voltage
5.1.3 Ceramic Capacitors Type Market Overview of Global Region
5.1.3.1 Ceramic Disc Capacitors (CDCs)
5.1.3.2 Ceramic Power Capacitors (CPCs)
5.1.3.3 Feedthrough Ceramic Capacitors (FCCs)
5.1.3.4 Monolithic/Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs)
5.1.3.4.1 Monolithic/Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) Dielectric Type Market Overview by Global Region
5.1.3.4.1.1 C0G (NP0)
5.1.3.4.1.2 P100
5.1.3.4.1.3 X7R
5.1.3.4.1.4 X5R
5.1.3.4.1.5 Y5V
5.1.3.4.1.6 Other Dielectric Types (Z5U, X7S, N33 & N75)
5.1.3.4.2 Monolithic/Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) Rated Voltage Market Overview by Global Region
5.1.3.4.2.1 Low Range (Up to 50V)
5.1.3.4.2.2 Mid-Range (100V to 630V)
5.1.3.4.2.3 High Range (1000V & Above)
5.2 Global Ceramic Capacitors Market Overview by Vertical
5.2.1 Ceramic Capacitors Vertical Market Overview by Global Region
5.2.1.1 Automotive
5.2.1.2 Consumer Electronics
5.2.1.3 Energy & Power
5.2.1.4 Telecom Equipment
5.2.1.5 Other Verticals (Industrial, Medical & Military)
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. NORTH AMERICA
7. EUROPE
8. ASIA-PACIFIC
9. SOUTH AMERICA
10. REST OF WORLD
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
NORTH AMERICA
EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
PART D: ANNEXURE
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
FEEDBACK
