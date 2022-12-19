The Worldwide Car Cleaning Products Industry is Projected to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Cleaning Products Market By Product Type, By Application, By Consumption, By Vehicle Type, By Solvent, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global car cleaning products market size was valued at $3,988.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $6,783.0 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

360

Forecast Period

2021 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$3988.3 million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$6783 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.5%

Regions Covered

Global

The car cleaning products are meant to provide extra protection, as the cars are generally exposed to sun rays, sand, gravels, birds dropping and pollutants. These pollutants damage the protective coatings and degrade the quality. Car cleaning products are made up of high-quality chemicals that help the vehicle to maintain its high gloss and shine.

The major factor that drives the growth of the car cleaning products market is higher demand for private vehicle across the globe and rise in disposable income of consumer.

In addition, the rise in demand for luxury cars and sports utility vehicle coupled with outdoor activities such as mud racing is anticipated to further contribute toward increase in market demand of car cleaning products is also increasing. Waxes and polishes are used for the maintenance of the shine of the vehicle and for the additional protection.

Online retail platform is the major driver for the car cleaning products market. Currently, many retailers are collaborating or operating their own web-based retail stores where customers can learn more about the organization and its products. The availability of diverse product options and price comparison on online shopping sites has resulted in an increase in the number of online shoppers.

This is beneficial to retailers because it eliminates the need for physical outlets or stores. One of the major reasons behind consumers preferring online shopping is that consumers can read reviews provided by other users, and compare various stores, products as well as the price by different sellers.

According to the World Bank, as of 2020, approximately 88.4% of the population in North America are internet users, followed by Europe and Central Asia, accounting for around 83.9% of the population as internet users. In addition, access to internet and car cleaning products supplies have provided consumers a platform where they can easily compare assorted products and prices, and shop with comfort. Some of the popular online retailers in the car cleaning products market are Amazon.com, and Flipkart.com among others.

The U.S. car cleaning products market holds the major market share in North America owing to presence of big automotive players such as Ford, General Motors and Tesla in the country. Also, these automatic companies are establishing their service centers at small distances, which ultimately increase awareness among the customers for the maintenance of the vehicle. Several other regions like Asia-Pacific which includes China, India, and Thailand are witnessing higher demand for vehicles due to growth in population and rise in income level of the consumer. This rise in demand results in higher growth in the car cleaning product market.

Furthermore, the sales of vintage car and used cars are witnessing higher growth in the last few years. Also, the used car market is having good presence on online sites as well, which are playing a vital role in accessing the customer demand in a single touch. On the global scale Asia-Pacific region is having the largest share of sales of used cars. These used and vintage cars require more maintenance for their smooth running, which creates positive impact on cleaning products market.

Moreover, awareness among consumer due to COVID for the bacterial infection caused by spread of various harmful microbes has increased demand for car cleaning products across the globe. This results in growth of the market. However, regulations pertaining to car cleaning products & high cost of specialized car cleaning products are anticipated to hamper the market growth in the foreseeable future.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the car cleaning products market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing car cleaning products market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the car cleaning products market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global car cleaning products market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7.Value Chain Analysis
3.8.Market Share Analysis

CHAPTER 4: CAR CLEANING PRODUCTS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Cleaning and Washing
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Polishing and Waxing
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Sealing Glaze and Coating
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: CAR CLEANING PRODUCTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Interior
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Exterior
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: CAR CLEANING PRODUCTS MARKET, BY CONSUMPTION
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Individual
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Car store and studius
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: CAR CLEANING PRODUCTS MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 Commercial Vehicles
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 Private Vehicles
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: CAR CLEANING PRODUCTS MARKET, BY SOLVENT
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Market size and forecast
8.2 Water Based
8.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
8.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
8.2.3 Market analysis by country
8.3 Foam Based
8.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
8.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
8.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 9: CAR CLEANING PRODUCTS MARKET, BY DIRSTRIBUTION CHANNEL
9.1 Overview
9.1.1 Market size and forecast
9.2 Hypermarket and Supermarket
9.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
9.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
9.2.3 Market analysis by country
9.3 Specialty stores
9.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
9.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
9.3.3 Market analysis by country
9.4 Online sales channel
9.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
9.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
9.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 10: CAR CLEANING PRODUCTS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 11: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Top winning strategies
11.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
11.4. Competitive Dashboard
11.5. Competitive Heatmap
11.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 12: COMPANY PROFILES
12.1 3M
12.1.1 Company overview
12.1.2 Company snapshot
12.1.3 Operating business segments
12.1.4 Product portfolio
12.1.5 Business performance
12.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
12.2 ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
12.2.1 Company overview
12.2.2 Company snapshot
12.2.3 Operating business segments
12.2.4 Product portfolio
12.2.5 Business performance
12.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
12.3 WURTH GROUP
12.3.1 Company overview
12.3.2 Company snapshot
12.3.3 Operating business segments
12.3.4 Product portfolio
12.3.5 Business performance
12.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
12.4 ALTRO GROUP PLC
12.4.1 Company overview
12.4.2 Company snapshot
12.4.3 Operating business segments
12.4.4 Product portfolio
12.4.5 Business performance
12.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
12.5 SONAX GMBH
12.5.1 Company overview
12.5.2 Company snapshot
12.5.3 Operating business segments
12.5.4 Product portfolio
12.5.5 Business performance
12.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
12.6 SOFT99 CORPORATION
12.6.1 Company overview
12.6.2 Company snapshot
12.6.3 Operating business segments
12.6.4 Product portfolio
12.6.5 Business performance
12.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
12.7 SIMONIZ USA
12.7.1 Company overview
12.7.2 Company snapshot
12.7.3 Operating business segments
12.7.4 Product portfolio
12.7.5 Business performance
12.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
12.8 TETROSYL
12.8.1 Company overview
12.8.2 Company snapshot
12.8.3 Operating business segments
12.8.4 Product portfolio
12.8.5 Business performance
12.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
12.9 LIQUI MOLY
12.9.1 Company overview
12.9.2 Company snapshot
12.9.3 Operating business segments
12.9.4 Product portfolio
12.9.5 Business performance
12.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
12.10 TURTLE WAX
12.10.1 Company overview
12.10.2 Company snapshot
12.10.3 Operating business segments
12.10.4 Product portfolio
12.10.5 Business performance
12.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
12.11 ARMORED AUTO GROUP
12.11.1 Company overview
12.11.2 Company snapshot
12.11.3 Operating business segments
12.11.4 Product portfolio
12.11.5 Business performance
12.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
12.12 AUTO MAGIC
12.12.1 Company overview
12.12.2 Company snapshot
12.12.3 Operating business segments
12.12.4 Product portfolio
12.12.5 Business performance
12.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
12.13 GUANGZHOU BIAOBANG
12.13.1 Company overview
12.13.2 Company snapshot
12.13.3 Operating business segments
12.13.4 Product portfolio
12.13.5 Business performance
12.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
12.14 NORTHERN LABS
12.14.1 Company overview
12.14.2 Company snapshot
12.14.3 Operating business segments
12.14.4 Product portfolio
12.14.5 Business performance
12.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
12.15 FORMULA1 WAX
12.15.1 Company overview
12.15.2 Company snapshot
12.15.3 Operating business segments
12.15.4 Product portfolio
12.15.5 Business performance
12.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygctrl

