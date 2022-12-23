The Worldwide Camera Modules Industry is Projected to Reach $40.8 Billion by 2027: Increasing End-User Demand for Consumer Electronics Advancements in the Automobile Industry Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Camera Modules Market

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Camera Modules Market (2022-2027) by Component, Focus Type, Interface, Pixels, Process, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Camera Modules Market is estimated to be USD 28.65 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 40.88 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.37%.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $28.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $40.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Camera Modules Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are AMS, Arducam, Autoliv, Basler, Chicony Electronics, Cowell e Holdings, e-con Systems, LG Innotek, Luxvisions Innovation Group, MCNEX, OFILM Group, Partron, Primax Electronics, Q Technology, SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS, Sony, Spinel, STMicroelectronics, Sunny Optical Technology Company, The Imaging Source Europe, Toshiba, Truly International Holdings, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Camera Modules Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global Camera Modules Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Camera Modules Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing End-User Demand for Consumer Electronics Advancements in The Automobile Industry

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Camera Modules in Security and Surveillance Systems

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Miniaturization of Devices Leading to Design Complexities

4.2.2 High Cost and Heavy Maintenance

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Innovations and Advancements in Image Sensors

4.3.2 Growing Trend of Driverless Vehicles

4.3.3 Growing applications of AR and VR devices

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Complicated Manufacturing and Supply Chain



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Camera Modules Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Image Sensors

6.2.1 CMOS Image Sensors

6.2.1.1 Frontside Illumination (FSI) Technology

6.2.1.2 Backside Illumination (BSI) Technology

6.2.2 CCD Image Sensors

6.2.3 Other Image Sensors

6.2.3.1 NMOS Image Sensors

6.2.3.2 InGaAs Image Sensors

6.2.3.3 sCMOS Image Sensors

6.3 Lens Module

6.4 Voice Coil Motors



7 Global Camera Modules Market, By Focus Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fixed Focus

7.3 Autofocus



8 Global Camera Modules Market, By Interface

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Camera Serial Interface

8.3 Camera Parallel Interface



9 Global Camera Modules Market, By Pixels

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Up to 7 MP

9.3 8 to 13 MP

9.4 Above 13 MP



10 Global Camera Modules Market, By Process

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Flip-Chip Camera Module

10.3 Chip-On-Board Camera Module



11 Global Camera Modules Market, By Application Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Consumer Electronics

11.3 Automotive

11.4 Healthcare

11.5 Industrial

11.6 Security and Surveillance

11.7 Aerospace & Defense



12 Americas' Camera Modules Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Argentina

12.3 Brazil

12.4 Canada

12.5 Chile

12.6 Colombia

12.7 Mexico

12.8 Peru

12.9 United States

12.10 Rest of Americas



13 Europe's Camera Modules Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Austria

13.3 Belgium

13.4 Denmark

13.5 Finland

13.6 France

13.7 Germany

13.8 Italy

13.9 Netherlands

13.10 Norway

13.11 Poland

13.12 Russia

13.13 Spain

13.14 Sweden

13.15 Switzerland

13.16 United Kingdom

13.17 Rest of Europe



14 Middle East and Africa's Camera Modules Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Egypt

14.3 Israel

14.4 Qatar

14.5 Saudi Arabia

14.6 South Africa

14.7 United Arab Emirates

14.8 Rest of MEA



15 APAC's Camera Modules Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Australia

15.3 Bangladesh

15.4 China

15.5 India

15.6 Indonesia

15.7 Japan

15.8 Malaysia

15.9 Philippines

15.10 Singapore

15.11 South Korea

15.12 Sri Lanka

15.13 Thailand

15.14 Taiwan

15.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Competitive Quadrant

16.2 Market Share Analysis

16.3 Strategic Initiatives

16.3.1 M&A and Investments

16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



17 Company Profiles

17.1 AMS

17.2 Arducam

17.3 Autoliv

17.4 Basler

17.5 Chicony Electronics

17.6 Cowell e Holdings

17.7 e-con Systems

17.8 LG Innotek

17.9 Luxvisions Innovation Group

17.10 MCNEX

17.11 OFILM Group

17.12 Partron

17.13 Primax Electronics

17.14 Q Technology

17.15 SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS

17.16 Sony

17.17 Spinel

17.18 STMicroelectronics

17.19 Sunny Optical Technology Company

17.20 The Imaging Source Europe

17.21 Toshiba

17.22 Truly International Holdings



18 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olvyh8

