The Worldwide Camera Modules Industry is Projected to Reach $40.8 Billion by 2027: Increasing End-User Demand for Consumer Electronics Advancements in the Automobile Industry Drives Growth
Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Camera Modules Market (2022-2027) by Component, Focus Type, Interface, Pixels, Process, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Camera Modules Market is estimated to be USD 28.65 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 40.88 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.37%.
No. of Pages
170
Forecast Period
2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$28.65 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$40.88 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
7.3%
Regions Covered
Global
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Camera Modules Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.
Some of the companies covered in this report are AMS, Arducam, Autoliv, Basler, Chicony Electronics, Cowell e Holdings, e-con Systems, LG Innotek, Luxvisions Innovation Group, MCNEX, OFILM Group, Partron, Primax Electronics, Q Technology, SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS, Sony, Spinel, STMicroelectronics, Sunny Optical Technology Company, The Imaging Source Europe, Toshiba, Truly International Holdings, etc.
Countries Studied
America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Camera Modules Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The report analyses the Global Camera Modules Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing End-User Demand for Consumer Electronics Advancements in The Automobile Industry
4.1.2 Growing Demand for Camera Modules in Security and Surveillance Systems
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Miniaturization of Devices Leading to Design Complexities
4.2.2 High Cost and Heavy Maintenance
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rising Innovations and Advancements in Image Sensors
4.3.2 Growing Trend of Driverless Vehicles
4.3.3 Growing applications of AR and VR devices
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Complicated Manufacturing and Supply Chain
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Camera Modules Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Image Sensors
6.2.1 CMOS Image Sensors
6.2.1.1 Frontside Illumination (FSI) Technology
6.2.1.2 Backside Illumination (BSI) Technology
6.2.2 CCD Image Sensors
6.2.3 Other Image Sensors
6.2.3.1 NMOS Image Sensors
6.2.3.2 InGaAs Image Sensors
6.2.3.3 sCMOS Image Sensors
6.3 Lens Module
6.4 Voice Coil Motors
7 Global Camera Modules Market, By Focus Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fixed Focus
7.3 Autofocus
8 Global Camera Modules Market, By Interface
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Camera Serial Interface
8.3 Camera Parallel Interface
9 Global Camera Modules Market, By Pixels
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Up to 7 MP
9.3 8 to 13 MP
9.4 Above 13 MP
10 Global Camera Modules Market, By Process
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Flip-Chip Camera Module
10.3 Chip-On-Board Camera Module
11 Global Camera Modules Market, By Application Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Consumer Electronics
11.3 Automotive
11.4 Healthcare
11.5 Industrial
11.6 Security and Surveillance
11.7 Aerospace & Defense
12 Americas' Camera Modules Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Argentina
12.3 Brazil
12.4 Canada
12.5 Chile
12.6 Colombia
12.7 Mexico
12.8 Peru
12.9 United States
12.10 Rest of Americas
13 Europe's Camera Modules Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Austria
13.3 Belgium
13.4 Denmark
13.5 Finland
13.6 France
13.7 Germany
13.8 Italy
13.9 Netherlands
13.10 Norway
13.11 Poland
13.12 Russia
13.13 Spain
13.14 Sweden
13.15 Switzerland
13.16 United Kingdom
13.17 Rest of Europe
14 Middle East and Africa's Camera Modules Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Egypt
14.3 Israel
14.4 Qatar
14.5 Saudi Arabia
14.6 South Africa
14.7 United Arab Emirates
14.8 Rest of MEA
15 APAC's Camera Modules Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Australia
15.3 Bangladesh
15.4 China
15.5 India
15.6 Indonesia
15.7 Japan
15.8 Malaysia
15.9 Philippines
15.10 Singapore
15.11 South Korea
15.12 Sri Lanka
15.13 Thailand
15.14 Taiwan
15.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Competitive Quadrant
16.2 Market Share Analysis
16.3 Strategic Initiatives
16.3.1 M&A and Investments
16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
17 Company Profiles
17.1 AMS
17.2 Arducam
17.3 Autoliv
17.4 Basler
17.5 Chicony Electronics
17.6 Cowell e Holdings
17.7 e-con Systems
17.8 LG Innotek
17.9 Luxvisions Innovation Group
17.10 MCNEX
17.11 OFILM Group
17.12 Partron
17.13 Primax Electronics
17.14 Q Technology
17.15 SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS
17.16 Sony
17.17 Spinel
17.18 STMicroelectronics
17.19 Sunny Optical Technology Company
17.20 The Imaging Source Europe
17.21 Toshiba
17.22 Truly International Holdings
18 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olvyh8
