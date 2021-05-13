Worldwide Calcium Hydroxide Industry to 2026 - Increasing Private Investment in US Construction Sector is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcium Hydroxide Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for calcium hydroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR greater than 4% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the growing investment in the United States construction sector. However, the increasing adoption of renewable sources for power generation in utility plants, as they avoid the need for flue gas treatment, is expected to restrain the market growth.

Wastewater treatment industry dominated the market globally, and it is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the strict drinking water regulations in Europe.

The latest developments in FGD (Flue Gas Desulfurization) technology result in higher efficiency. This is expected to act as an opportunity in the coming future. Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world with the largest consumption coming from China and followed by India.

Key Market Trends

Wastewater Treatment to Dominate the Market

  • In the wastewater treatment industry, calcium hydroxide is used as a flocculant in the treatment of both industrial and drinking water. It can also be used for reducing the hardness of the water.

  • The usage of calcium hydroxide in wastewater treatment is prescribed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States and Europe. There are several decrees that regulate the treatment of sludges. The treatment prescribes the usage of calcium hydroxide for the treatment and cleaning of sludges.

  • Calcium hydroxide or slaked lime is one of the most effective and cost-efficient alkaline products used in the making of drinking water and the treatment of wastewater and sludge.

  • It is primarily used for improving the quality of the drinking water by softening and neutralizing the water and eliminating the suspended impurities.

  • Disinfection is also achieved by treating water with calcium hydroxide. When the pH of the water is taken to the range of 10.5 - 11 by adding calcium hydroxide for a period of 24-72 hours, the bacteria and virus present in the water are largely eliminated. Additionally, the presence of heavy metals dissolved is also eliminated.The United States which provides services for around 240 million Americans, is expected to increase the number of wastewater treatment plants in the coming years owing to the funds granted by the government as part of the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA).

  • The surface and groundwater pollution across the world is rapidly increasing owing to which countries, like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, have established stringent regulations regarding the treatment of wastewater. This increased focus on wastewater treatment is likely to boost the demand for calcium hydroxide.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

  • Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share globally. With growing construction activities in countries such as China and India, the usage of calcium hydroxide is increasing in the region as Calcium hydroxide has multiple applications in construction as a key ingredient in the preparation of asphalt and mortars.

  • Water treatment is required mainly because of the effluents produced in various industries, such as power generation, chemicals, food and beverage, mineral processing, and pulp and paper, among others, which require freshwater for day-to-day activities. North China has approximately 90% of the country's coal-based industries. Moreover, North China has less reserves of freshwater, moreover, most of China's population relies on groundwater sources for drinking water, which are either untreated or not properly treated by municipal water suppliers. Hence, the Chinese government began to concentrate more on the reorganization of the pollutant treatment measures, including water and industrial wastewater treatments.

  • China has increased focus and efforts toward combating the high levels of environmental pollution in the country. The 13th Five Year Plan targets the issue, and in 2015, the government published the Water Pollution Prevention and Control Action Plan, aiming to halt heavily polluting sectors from contaminating water sources. However, China's most recent environmental report remains negative, suggesting that 61.5% of groundwater and 28.8% of key rivers were classed as 'not suitable for human contact'. For China to reverse the state of severe water pollution, water treatment is in great demand, thereby increasing the demand for calcium hydroxide in the country.

  • The increasing investment in the ASEAN building and construction industry is also likely to drive the market growth in this region. Apart from this, there has been a surge in urbanization in Southeast Asia which can lead to the growth of the industrial water treatment industry which in turn can boost the demand for calcium hydroxide in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The calcium hydroxide market is a partially fragmented market with the top players accounting for a small share of the market. Some of the major companies of this market include CARMEUSE, Graymont Limited, Lhoist, Hydrite Chemical, and Mississippi Lime Company, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

  • The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

  • 3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Private Investment in US Construction Sector
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Natural Gas and Renewable Energy Sources in Utility Plants
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Trade Analysis
4.6 Price Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End-use
5.1.1 Water Treatment
5.1.2 Construction
5.1.3 Environmental Gas Treatment
5.1.4 Food & Beverages
5.1.5 Pulp & Paper
5.1.6 Others
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 Italy
5.2.3.4 France
5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 CAO Industries Sdn Bhd.
6.4.2 CARMEUSE
6.4.3 GFS Chemicals Inc.
6.4.4 Graymont Limited
6.4.5 Hydrite Chemical
6.4.6 Innova Corporate
6.4.7 Jost Chemical Co.
6.4.8 Lhoist
6.4.9 Mississippi Lime Company
6.4.10 Seidler Chemical Co. Inc
6.4.11 United States Lime & Minerals Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Developments in FGD (Flue Gas Desulfurization) technology
7.2 Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yh0dy0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Top 10 matchups on the 2021 NFL schedule

    The schedule gods have blessed us with another Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes showdown — and plenty of other juicy matchups.

  • Pistons extend Dwane Casey's contract with rebuild hopes in mind after brutal season

    Dwane Casey is now set in Detroit through the 2023-24 season.

  • Alek Manoah crawls closer to Jays rotation with set of sizzling Triple-A outings

    With every pitch he throws, Blue Jays RHP prospect Alek Manoah looks more and more like someone who can help the big club now rather than later.

  • How COVID-19 vaccines could impact the 2021 NBA playoffs

    Entering health and safety protocols for a standard of 10-14 days could swing a playoff series, which potentially makes COVID-19 vaccines a competitive advantage in the months ahead.

  • Victor Oladipo to undergo season-ending surgery on right quadriceps tendon

    The Victor Oladipo Era in Miami is over after four games.

  • Oilers edge Canadiens on Dominik Kahun's OT winner

    Dominik Kahun scored the overtime winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-3 win Wednesday over the host Montreal Canadiens.

  • Lakers finally unveil 2020 championship banner at Staples Center

    The Lakers opted to wait to hang their banner until fans could be back inside the Staples Center.

  • Jon Rahm gets why golfers will skip the Olympics: 'They're not making it easy'

    With all of the restrictions in place, and a tight timeline to get to Japan, Jon Rahm doesn't blame golfers for skipping the Olympics this summer.

  • Everything you need to know about starting and dominating your NHL playoff pool

    Whether you’re a first-timer or a veteran when it comes to playoff pools, here are some tips and tricks you’ll find useful.

  • Tom Brady worried about what comes after football: 'I’m a little fearful of it ending'

    Tom Brady knows it's going to be tough to leave football behind.

  • Hideki Matsuyama called Masters celebration 'a bit embarrassing' after massive spotlight in Japan

    Hideki Matsuyama returns to the PGA Tour this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

  • Conor McGregor was the world's highest paid athlete in the past year

    Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.

  • Rangers fire head coach David Quinn and 3 assistant coaches

    The Rangers are making even more changes to their organization.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • 2 games to go for 6 teams in Bundesliga relegation scrap

    BERLIN (AP) — Two games remain for the Bundesliga’s relegation candidates to avoid joining last-place Schalke in Germany’s second division. Hertha Berlin’s enforced two-week quarantine period after a coronavirus outbreak at the club turned out to be a blessing. Hertha returned to claim two wins and two draws in 10 days, and now needs only a win against Cologne on Saturday to be sure of survival. “We have two match points,” Hertha coach Pál Dárdai said, using a tennis analogy to describe his team's chances of staying up following the victory over Schalke on Wednesday. Cologne is in the worst position of the six demotion-threatened teams, second-to-last with 29 points ahead of its remaining games at Hertha and at home against Schalke. It could be relegated for the sixth time with a loss on Saturday depending on other results. Cologne was unlucky in losing 4-1 at home against Freiburg last weekend, with Ondrej Duda slipping while taking a penalty before Jan Thielmann had what looked like an equalizer ruled out in injury time. Freiburg went on to score two more. Cologne is two points behind Arminia Bielefeld in the relegation playoff place. If it remains that way, Bielefeld will play the team that finishes third in the second division — most likely Greuther Fürth or Hamburger SV — in a two-leg playoff to decide which team plays in the Bundesliga next season. Bielefeld, which has addressed defensive problems since appointing Frank Kramer as coach in March, next hosts Hoffenheim before finishing with a visit to Stuttgart. Kramer needs to address his team’s attack — Bielefeld has scored only one goal in its last four games. Only goal difference is keeping Werder Bremen above Bielefeld in safety, but the club is far from safe after eight league games without a win, including seven straight losses. Bremen next faces relegation rival Augsburg for a potentially decisive duel before ending the season at home against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Augsburg is only two points above Bremen after claiming one point from its last five games. Markus Weinzierl is back as coach, but lost in his return at Stuttgart last weekend. After Bremen, Augsburg ends the season at league champion Bayern Munich, which will be doing all it can to help Robert Lewandowski top Gerd Müller’s record of 40 goals in a league season from 1971-72. Lewandowski has 39. Hertha is a point above Augsburg, and Mainz should also be safe, two points better off after a brilliant turnaround under coach Bo Svensson. But Mainz ends the season with difficult games against Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg – two teams fighting for Champions League qualification. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP Ciarán Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Kennedy Chandler High School Highlights

    Game highlights from Peach Jam of the point guard headed to Tennessee.&nbsp;

  • Daimion Collins High School Highlights

    Game highlights of the 6-foot-10 forward headed to Kentucky.&nbsp;

  • Peyton Watson High School Highlights

    Game highlights of the five-star shooting guard headed to UCLA next year.

  • One-on-one with five-star Jabari Smith Jr.

    Krysten Peek sat down with the Auburn commit and discussed his senior seasons and expectations for next year.