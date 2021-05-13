Worldwide Calcium Hydroxide Industry to 2026 - Increasing Private Investment in US Construction Sector is Driving Growth

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcium Hydroxide Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for calcium hydroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR greater than 4% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the growing investment in the United States construction sector. However, the increasing adoption of renewable sources for power generation in utility plants, as they avoid the need for flue gas treatment, is expected to restrain the market growth.

Wastewater treatment industry dominated the market globally, and it is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the strict drinking water regulations in Europe.

The latest developments in FGD (Flue Gas Desulfurization) technology result in higher efficiency. This is expected to act as an opportunity in the coming future. Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world with the largest consumption coming from China and followed by India.

Key Market Trends



Wastewater Treatment to Dominate the Market

In the wastewater treatment industry, calcium hydroxide is used as a flocculant in the treatment of both industrial and drinking water. It can also be used for reducing the hardness of the water.

The usage of calcium hydroxide in wastewater treatment is prescribed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States and Europe. There are several decrees that regulate the treatment of sludges. The treatment prescribes the usage of calcium hydroxide for the treatment and cleaning of sludges.

Calcium hydroxide or slaked lime is one of the most effective and cost-efficient alkaline products used in the making of drinking water and the treatment of wastewater and sludge.

It is primarily used for improving the quality of the drinking water by softening and neutralizing the water and eliminating the suspended impurities.

Disinfection is also achieved by treating water with calcium hydroxide. When the pH of the water is taken to the range of 10.5 - 11 by adding calcium hydroxide for a period of 24-72 hours, the bacteria and virus present in the water are largely eliminated. Additionally, the presence of heavy metals dissolved is also eliminated.The United States which provides services for around 240 million Americans, is expected to increase the number of wastewater treatment plants in the coming years owing to the funds granted by the government as part of the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA).

The surface and groundwater pollution across the world is rapidly increasing owing to which countries, like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, have established stringent regulations regarding the treatment of wastewater. This increased focus on wastewater treatment is likely to boost the demand for calcium hydroxide.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share globally. With growing construction activities in countries such as China and India, the usage of calcium hydroxide is increasing in the region as Calcium hydroxide has multiple applications in construction as a key ingredient in the preparation of asphalt and mortars.

Water treatment is required mainly because of the effluents produced in various industries, such as power generation, chemicals, food and beverage, mineral processing, and pulp and paper, among others, which require freshwater for day-to-day activities. North China has approximately 90% of the country's coal-based industries. Moreover, North China has less reserves of freshwater, moreover, most of China's population relies on groundwater sources for drinking water, which are either untreated or not properly treated by municipal water suppliers. Hence, the Chinese government began to concentrate more on the reorganization of the pollutant treatment measures, including water and industrial wastewater treatments.

China has increased focus and efforts toward combating the high levels of environmental pollution in the country. The 13th Five Year Plan targets the issue, and in 2015, the government published the Water Pollution Prevention and Control Action Plan, aiming to halt heavily polluting sectors from contaminating water sources. However, China's most recent environmental report remains negative, suggesting that 61.5% of groundwater and 28.8% of key rivers were classed as 'not suitable for human contact'. For China to reverse the state of severe water pollution, water treatment is in great demand, thereby increasing the demand for calcium hydroxide in the country.

The increasing investment in the ASEAN building and construction industry is also likely to drive the market growth in this region. Apart from this, there has been a surge in urbanization in Southeast Asia which can lead to the growth of the industrial water treatment industry which in turn can boost the demand for calcium hydroxide in this region.

Competitive Landscape



The calcium hydroxide market is a partially fragmented market with the top players accounting for a small share of the market. Some of the major companies of this market include CARMEUSE, Graymont Limited, Lhoist, Hydrite Chemical, and Mississippi Lime Company, among others.



