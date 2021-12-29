Worldwide Branded Generics Industry to 2026 - Conducive Regulatory Environment in Developing Markets Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Branded Generics Market Research Report by Product, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Branded Generics Market size was estimated at USD 272.27 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 314.55 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.86% reaching USD 658.75 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Branded Generics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Trade Named Generics and Value-Added.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Anti-Cancer, Anti-Infective, Cardiovascular, and CNS.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Clinics, Hospital Pharmacy, and Pharmacy.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Branded Generics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Branded Generics Market, including Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Apotex Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Cipla Inc, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Endo International PLC, Eris Lifesciences Limited, Eva Pharma, Fresenius Kabi, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Hetero Drugs Limited, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc, Sandoz International GmbH, Sanofi S.A., STADA Arzneimittel AG, Strides Arcolab Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Branded Generics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Branded Generics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Branded Generics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Branded Generics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Branded Generics Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Branded Generics Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Branded Generics Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Off-invoice discounts pharma products

5.2.2. Lipid-lowering branded generics with rising obesity

5.2.3. Rising incidents and population suffering from chronic diseases and disorders

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Increasing product price pressure

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Conducive regulatory environment in developing markets

5.4.2. R&D investment by pharma companies

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Limited penetration associated with the number of generic drugs



6. Branded Generics Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Trade Named Generics

6.3. Value-Added



7. Branded Generics Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Anti-Cancer

7.3. Anti-Infective

7.4. Cardiovascular

7.5. CNS



8. Branded Generics Market, by Distribution Channel

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Clinics

8.3. Hospital Pharmacy

8.4. Pharmacy



9. Americas Branded Generics Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Branded Generics Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Branded Generics Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Amneal Pharmaceuticals

13.2. Apotex Inc.

13.3. AstraZeneca PLC

13.4. Aurobindo Pharma Limited

13.5. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

13.6. Cadila Healthcare Limited

13.7. Cipla Inc.

13.8. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

13.9. Endo International PLC

13.10. Eris Lifesciences Limited

13.11. Eva Pharma

13.12. Fresenius Kabi

13.13. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

13.14. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

13.15. Hetero Drugs Limited

13.16. Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

13.17. Mylan N.V.

13.18. Novartis International AG

13.19. Pfizer Inc.

13.20. Sandoz International GmbH

13.21. Sanofi S.A.

13.22. STADA Arzneimittel AG

13.23. Strides Arcolab Ltd.

13.24. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

13.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

13.26. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



14. Appendix

