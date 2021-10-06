Worldwide Botulinum Toxin Industry to 2026 - Increasing Demand for Aesthetic Procedures is Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botulinum Toxin Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Botulinum Toxin Market was valued at USD 3,601.5 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 7,854.9 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.94% during the forecast period.

The cosmetic and aesthetic fillers manufacturers had to shut down the production and supply units due to the lockdown, that was imposed in the beginning of COVID-19 outbreak, globally. According to a survey by Hamilton Fraser Cosmetic Insurance, conducted in March 2020, with 1,360 cosmetic practitioners in the United Kingdom to assess the impact of the pandemic on cosmetic procedures, stated that 99.78% of practitioners revealed that their practice had been affected during the current pandemic. Additionally, consumers are also looking for online cosmetic home treatments. Thus, the cosmetic brands can exploit this opportunity to renovate their online offerings, to offer e-consultation services, and invest in the right technology, such as chatbots and augmented/virtual reality, as more consumers seek cosmetic advice from the comfort of their home during the pandemic, which reduces the risk of being infected. Thus, COVID-19 has highly impacted the botulinum toxin market worldwide. However, the situation is gradually improving.

The growth of the global botulinum toxin market is currently being driven by various factors. These include the increasing demand for aesthetic procedures, growing research and development initiatives to expand the therapeutic applications of botulinum toxin, and growing patient preference for non-invasive or minimally treatments, coupled with novel products' development. For instance, as per a 2019 report by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, there were 6,271,488 botulinum toxin procedures done globally, constituting 46.1% of the total non-invasive procedures. The top non-surgical procedure performed among women in 2019 was botulinum toxin, which accounted for over 5,429,754 procedures. Nearly 841,735 men underwent botulinum procedures.

The increasing quality of care improved professional services, and the availability of minimally invasive surgeries by highly qualified aesthetic surgeons have contributed to the growth of procedural volume. Furthermore, technological advancements, the introduction of cost-effective aesthetic products, the aging population, and rising incidence of aesthetic problems, such as crow's foot and lateral canthal lines are also boosting the growth of the botulinum toxin market globally. For instance, in January 2019, in South Korea, Huons Co. Ltd launched botulinum toxin product Liztox, designed specifically to treat forehead wrinkles.In the present scenario, patients are demanding a wide range of products to treat more and more facial areas, which is increasing the average amount of time and money spent on each patient in clinics globally. Hence, due to the increasing demand and urge to look attractive, these procedures are largely performed by celebrities and their fans, owing to huge media coverage, making it more socially acceptable. However, the side effects of available products, lack of reimbursement policies supporting cosmetic procedures, and the high cost of the products can limit the adoption rate of botulinum toxin during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Cosmetic Applications Segment Holds Significant Share

There is a rising demand for aesthetic appearance among the individuals that have created a subsequent demand for botulinum toxin procedures around the world. The concerns of people regarding their appearance are gradually on the increase, both in the developed and the developing world; thus, there is an increase in the number of cosmetic surgeries done, annually.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons' (ASPS) recent data, among the 2,630,832 cosmetic non-invasive procedures performed in the United States in 2019, botulinum toxin Type A tops the list with 1,301,823 procedures. The botulinum toxin injection for the treatment of wrinkles is one of the most frequently performed cosmetic procedures worldwide, and it is one of the most common entry procedures for clinicians who seek to incorporate aesthetic treatments into their practice.

Globally, the increasing demand for modern beauty standards has created a massive growth platform for botulinum toxin A products across the world. Furthermore, therapeutic applications for botulinum toxins have opened the doors for growth through the healthcare platform.

According to the National Clinical Trial (NCT) Registry, as of 18 June 2021, there are more than 312 ongoing and planned clinical trials related to botulinum toxin A across different development phases for various indications. Moreover, In March 2021, Revance announced that the long-awaited, longer-lasting neuromodulator drug candidate DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (DAXI), a botulinum toxin type A formulated with a novel peptide excipient or combined treatment of glabellar, dynamic forehead, and lateral canthal lines is nearing the FDA approval. In December 2020, the company announced the results from its phase 2 upper facial lines study investigating DAXI. These factors are expected to impact the market positively in the future.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the global market. The medical aesthetic technology has advanced rapidly over the last two decades in the region. The highly advanced technologies have offered a wide range of products and solutions to patients seeking medical assistance.

According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2019, 1,301,823 procedures were performed with botulinum toxin products (Botox, Dyport, Xeomin), that constituted to 45% of total aesthetic procedures in the country.

There is also increased competition in the US botulinum toxin market that is set to increase with the launch of Jeuveau. Evolus Inc. in 2019, received the US FDA approval for its lead product, Jeuveau, for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines associated with corrugator and/or procerus muscle activity in adults. Similarly, Daewoong pharmaceutical, in 2019, also officially launched Nabota, its botulinum toxin (BTX) strain, in the United States.

Also, In April 2021, Aquavit Holdings LLC announced that it acquired an exclusive license to register, market, and commercialize a botulinum toxin (DTX-021) in the United States and Canada.Hence, all these approvals and launches helped in the growth of the overall market and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Botulinum Toxin market has rapidly evolved over the last few years. Industry observed significant changes in adopting market strategies such as product developments, mergers, and acquisitions in recent years. Thus, the Botulinum Toxin market has become a very competitive industry. Major companies in the market are Galderma, Evolus, Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, AbbVie Inc. (Allergan), Ipsen Pharma among others.

