Worldwide Boron Doped Diamond Electrode Industry to 2031 - by Product Type, Application, End-use Industry and Region

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Boron Doped Diamond Electrode Market Analysis 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global boron doped diamond electrode market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031.

Factors such as the numerous benefits associated with the use of these electrodes, along with the growing utilization of boron doped diamond electrodes in biomedical as well as analytical applications, are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the surge in concern for the rising water pollution and the unavailability of potable water are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031.

The global boron doped diamond electrode market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by product type, application, end-use industry, and by region. By product type, the market is segmented into polycrystalline, microcrystalline, nano crystalline, and ultra nano crystalline. By the end of 2031, the polycrystalline segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of about USD 6 Million. Additionally, in the year 2021, the segment generated a revenue of near to USD 3 Million.

On the basis of region, the global boron doped diamond electrode market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. By the end of 2031, the market in North America is projected to garner the largest revenue of around USD 5 Million by the end of 2031. Additionally, the market in the region generated a revenue of close to USD 2 Million in the year 2021.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global boron doped diamond electrode market that are included in our report are NeoCoat SA, Changsha 3 Better Ultra-hard Material Co., Ltd., pro aqua Diamantelektroden Produktion GmbH, SP3 Diamond Tech, Element Six UK Ltd, N.B. Enterprises, CONDIAS GmbH, IKA-Werke GmbH & CO. KG, Metrohm AG, De Nora Permelec Ltd, and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition
1.1. Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Product Overview

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Research Methodology
3.1. Research Process
3.2. Primary Research
3.3. Secondary Research
3.4. Market Size Estimation

4. Executive Summary - Global Boron Doped Diamond Electrode Market

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Market Drivers
5.2. Market Trends

6. Key Market Opportunities

7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth

8. Regulatory and Standards Landscape

9. Industry Risk Analysis

10. SWOT Analysis of Global Boron Doped Diamond Electrode Market

11. Pricing Analysis of Global Boron Doped Diamond Electrode Market

12. Boron Doped Diamond Cost Structure Analysis

13. Product History Analysis

14. Value Chain Analysis

15. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Boron Doped Diamond Electrode Market
15.1. Impact on Boron Doped Diamond Electrode Manufacturers
15.2. Impact on Demand
15.3. Impact on Distributors and Suppliers

16. End-User Analysis

17. Application Analysis

18. Competitive Positioning

19. Competitive Landscape
19.1. Market Share Analysis, 2021
19.2. Competitive Benchmarking
19.3. Company Profiles
19.3.1. NeoCoat SA
19.3.1.1. Detailed Overview
19.3.1.2. Assessment of Key Offering
19.3.1.3. Analysis of Growth Strategies
19.3.1.4. Exhaustive Analysis on Key Financial Indicators
19.3.1.5. Recent Developments
19.3.2. Changsha 3 Better Ultra-hard Material Co., Ltd.
19.3.3. pro aqua Diamantelektroden Produktion GmbH
19.3.4. SP3 Diamond Tech
19.3.5. Element Six UK Ltd
19.3.6. N.B. Enterprises
19.3.7. CONDIAS GmbH
19.3.8. IKA-Werke GmbH & CO. KG
19.3.9. Metrohm AG
19.3.10. De Nora Permelec Ltd

20. Global Boron Doped Diamond Electrode Market, 2021-2031
20.1. Market Overview
20.2. By Value (USD Million)
20.3. Market Segmentation Analysis, 2021-2031
20.3.1. By Product Type
20.3.1.1. Polycrystalline, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
20.3.1.2. Microcrystalline, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
20.3.1.3. Nano Crystalline, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
20.3.1.4. Ultra Nano Crystalline, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
20.3.2. By Application
20.3.2.1. Water & Wastewater Treatment, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
20.3.2.2. Biomedical Application, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
20.3.2.3. Electro-Synthesis, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
20.3.2.4. Others, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
20.3.3. By End-Use Industry
20.3.3.1. Extraction and Mining Industry, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
20.3.3.2. Pharmaceutical, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
20.3.3.3. Municipality, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
20.3.3.4. Food Processing Industry, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
20.3.3.5. Electrical & Electronics, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
20.3.3.6. Others, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
20.3.4. By Region
20.3.4.1. North America, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
20.3.4.2. Europe, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
20.3.4.3. Asia Pacific, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
20.3.4.4. Latin America, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
20.3.4.5. Middle East & Africa, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21. Analyst Review

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/muogi5

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • National Bank Open a chance for several WTA players to have memorable returns

    TORONTO — A lingering foot injury that kept Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of action for over two months was also an opportunity for her to learn about herself. Now Fernandez knows just how impatient she can be. "I thought I was going to be extremely patient and that I was going to be able to take that time off and accept it," Fernandez said of the injury suffered on May 31 in a French Open quarterfinal against Italy's Martina Trevisan. "But in reality I was just antsy. I was taking my racket and

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.