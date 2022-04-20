Worldwide Booster Compressor Industry to 2027 - Featuring Atlas Copco, Bauer Compressors and Hitachi Among Others

Company Logo

Global Booster Compressor Market

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Booster Compressor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global booster compressor market reached a value of US$ 3.24 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.49 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A booster compressor refers to a piece of equipment made to boost the pressure of an existing system. It consists of a delivered valve cylinder head, received tank and discharge tank and provides water-based and air-based cooling. It is widely used for testing industrial conduit and pipeline pressures, optimizing high-pressure tires, engine starter systems, increasing the volume and pressure of water in showerheads and faucets, PET bottle production and enhancing toque in small air tools. Booster compressor provides efficiency, productivity, versatility, transportability, safety, reliability, high-pressure production ability and profitability. Most of the booster compressors are pneumatic and are used for short durations to sustain high pressures. As a result, they find extensive application across various industries, such as manufacturing, chemical, and oil and gas.



Booster Compressor Market Trends:

Significant growth in the oil and gas industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Booster compressors are widely used to supply continuous gas to turbines at specified pressure and temperature. In line with this, the widespread product utilization in nitrogen compression and hydrogen blanketing is favoring the market growth.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) for remote monitoring, analyzing performance, providing alerts for an unscheduled oil change and preventive maintenance (PM), are providing an impetus to the market growth.

Additionally, the increasing demand for liquified petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and clean energy fuels due to rising environmental consciousness are positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including significant expansion in the chemical industry, increasing demand for electric vehicles and the implementation of various government initiatives toward the development of the manufacturing industry, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global booster compressor market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on cooling type, compression stage, power source and end user.



Breakup by Cooling Type:

Air

Water

Breakup by Compression Stage:

Single Stage

Double Stage

Multistage

Breakup by Power Source:

Electric

Combustion Engine

Breakup by End User:

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Industrial Testing

Construction

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Atlas Copco AB, BAUER COMP Holding GmbH, Bauer Compressors Inc., BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG, Gas Compression Systems Inc., Generon, Hitachi Ltd., IDEX Corporation, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Sauer Compressors USA Inc. and TGT Fuel Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global booster compressor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global booster compressor market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the cooling type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the compression stage?

What is the breakup of the market based on the power source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global booster compressor market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eul58z

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



