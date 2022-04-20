Worldwide Booster Compressor Industry to 2027 - Featuring Atlas Copco, Bauer Compressors and Hitachi Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Booster Compressor Market

Global Booster Compressor Market
Global Booster Compressor Market

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Booster Compressor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global booster compressor market reached a value of US$ 3.24 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.49 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A booster compressor refers to a piece of equipment made to boost the pressure of an existing system. It consists of a delivered valve cylinder head, received tank and discharge tank and provides water-based and air-based cooling. It is widely used for testing industrial conduit and pipeline pressures, optimizing high-pressure tires, engine starter systems, increasing the volume and pressure of water in showerheads and faucets, PET bottle production and enhancing toque in small air tools. Booster compressor provides efficiency, productivity, versatility, transportability, safety, reliability, high-pressure production ability and profitability. Most of the booster compressors are pneumatic and are used for short durations to sustain high pressures. As a result, they find extensive application across various industries, such as manufacturing, chemical, and oil and gas.

Booster Compressor Market Trends:

Significant growth in the oil and gas industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Booster compressors are widely used to supply continuous gas to turbines at specified pressure and temperature. In line with this, the widespread product utilization in nitrogen compression and hydrogen blanketing is favoring the market growth.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) for remote monitoring, analyzing performance, providing alerts for an unscheduled oil change and preventive maintenance (PM), are providing an impetus to the market growth.

Additionally, the increasing demand for liquified petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and clean energy fuels due to rising environmental consciousness are positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including significant expansion in the chemical industry, increasing demand for electric vehicles and the implementation of various government initiatives toward the development of the manufacturing industry, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global booster compressor market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on cooling type, compression stage, power source and end user.

Breakup by Cooling Type:

  • Air

  • Water

Breakup by Compression Stage:

  • Single Stage

  • Double Stage

  • Multistage

Breakup by Power Source:

  • Electric

  • Combustion Engine

Breakup by End User:

  • Oil and Gas

  • Manufacturing

  • Industrial Testing

  • Construction

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Atlas Copco AB, BAUER COMP Holding GmbH, Bauer Compressors Inc., BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG, Gas Compression Systems Inc., Generon, Hitachi Ltd., IDEX Corporation, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Sauer Compressors USA Inc. and TGT Fuel Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global booster compressor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global booster compressor market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the cooling type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the compression stage?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the power source?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global booster compressor market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Booster Compressor Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Cooling Type
6.1 Air
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Water
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Compression Stage
7.1 Single Stage
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Double Stage
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Multistage
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Power Source
8.1 Electric
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Combustion Engine
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Oil and Gas
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Manufacturing
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Industrial Testing
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Construction
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Atlas Copco AB
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 BAUER COMP Holding GmbH
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Bauer Compressors Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Gas Compression Systems Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Generon
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Hitachi Ltd.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 IDEX Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Ingersoll Rand Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Kaeser Kompressoren SE
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Sauer Compressors USA Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 TGT Fuel Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eul58z

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • Marc-Andre Fleury plans on returning for at least one more season

    Marc-Andre Fleury still has more left in him.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild, 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves. Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent,