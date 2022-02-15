Worldwide Bi-Metal Band Saw Blades Industry to 2028 - Development of Innovative Products Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bi-Metal Band Saw Blades Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bi-metal band saw blades market was valued at US$ 3,922.06 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5,907.52 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2028.



Bi-metal band saw blades are made of two metal, primarily high strength steel (HSS) and spring steel. These blades are commonly used in the metalworking industries to cut cast iron; structural steel; pipelines; and non-ferrous materials such as brass, bronze, aluminium, copper, and other metals. Bi-metallic band saw blades are a cost-effective solution for a variety of metal cutting applications.

The blades offer high cutting performance at High-Speeds and high output, and address production efficiency challenges. They are particularly suggested for industrial metal cutting operations on semiautomatic and automated machines. Furthermore, bi-metal band saw blades provide a number of advantages, such as better cutting performance, longer tool life, superior wear resistance, and excellent cutting-edge stability.



Based on end-use industry, the bi-metal band saw blades market is segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, machine manufacturing, and others. The machine manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and the automotive segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The machine manufacturing segment includes manufacturers of machines that are used in the construction, food & beverages, and automation and controls industries. Rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially in developing economies, are fueling the proliferation of the construction and manufacturing industries.

The growth of these industries eventually accelerates the production of heavy machinery, subsequently creating a demand for bi-metal band saw blades to cut metals and alloys. As per the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA), in 2020, the sales of excavators and other heavy machinery sales grew by 39%, compared to the previous year, and over 300,000 units of 327,605 units were sold in that year.



Based on region, the bi-metal band saw blades market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The use of bi-metal band saw blades has increased in Asia Pacific across various industries, such as automotive, aerospace and military, and machine manufacturing.

In addition, demand for bi-metal band saw blades is surging in the region due to expanding construction projects and rising automobile production. Bi-metal band saw blades are used to cut hard metals, such as structural steel, cast iron, and non-ferrous metals, to manufacture automotive components and spare parts. As a result, growing automotive production in the region is likely to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific bi-metal band saw blades market during the forecast period.



A few players operating in the bi-metal band saw blades market are Bichamp Cutting Technology Co(Hunan)., Ltd.; Dalian Special Steel Products Co., Ltd.; Eberle; Hakansson Saws India Pvt. Ltd.; Lenox; Starrett; Wikus-Sagenfabrik; Benxi Tools Group; Bahco; and Amada Machine Tools Co., Ltd.



14. Appendix

