Worldwide Automotive Tappets Industry to 2026 - Featuring Schaeffler Group, SKF and Eaton Competition Cams Among Others
Dublin, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Tappets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive tappets market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. An automotive tappet, also known as valve lifter or cam follower, is a small automotive component inserted between the tappet lifting mechanism and camshaft lobe in the engines. It is used to eliminate side thrust and facilitate vertical motion to lift the valve. Tappets are manufactured using light-metal material that is formed in a die to mold the cylindrical body and connect the tappet body with the cam through a receiving plate in the top wall. They enhance the power output, efficiency, performance and revolution per minute (RPM) of the vehicle. As a result, automotive tappets are primarily used in racing cars and high-performance vehicles that require various components of the machine to function with proper coordination and accurate timing without having any effect on the engine.
The increasing demand for and production of automobiles is the key factor driving the growth of the market. In addition to this, the rising inclination of consumers for vehicles with increased efficiency and power output is expanding the product demand. Automotive tappets improve the performance through variations in valve timings and changing the duration of valves while the engine is working. Also, the incorporation of these tappets allows integration of multiple camshafts using mechanical linking systems that further enhances the power output. Furthermore, manufacturers are adopting innovative technologies and methods to produce Hydraulic Flat Tappet Camshaft (HFTC) to meet the fuel efficiency demand for high-performance vehicles, thus driving the demand for automotive tappets globally. Other factors contributing significantly to the market growth include innovations in the lubricant technology that enhances the overall engine durability. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive tappets market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.
Report Coverage:
Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Breakup by Product:
Roller Tappets
Flat Tappets
Market Breakup by Engine:
< 4 Cylinders Engine
4-6 Cylinders Engine
>6 Cylinders Engine
Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Light Duty Vehicles
Market Breakup by End-User:
Economic Passenger Cars
Luxury Passenger Cars
Mid-Priced Passenger Cars
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
OEM
Aftermarket
Market Breakup by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Schaeffler Group, SKF, Crower Cams & Equipment Company, Federal-Mogul, Lunati, SM Motorenteile GmbH, Yuhuan Huiyu Tappets Company, Eaton, Competition Cams, Rane Engine Valve Limited, Wuxi Xizhou Machinery Company, NSK, SSV Valve, RSR Industries, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global automotive tappets market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What are the key regional markets in the global automotive tappets industry?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive tappets industry?
What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
What is the breakup of the market based on the engine?
What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive tappets industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive tappets industry?
What is the structure of the global automotive tappets industry and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the global automotive tappets industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Automotive Tappets Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product
5.5 Market Breakup by Engine
5.6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
5.7 Market Breakup by End-User
5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Roller Tappets
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Flat Tappets
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Engine
7.1 < 4 Cylinders Engine
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 4-6 Cylinders Engine
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 >6 Cylinders Engine
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
8.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Light Duty Vehicles
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Economic Passenger Cars
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Luxury Passenger Cars
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Mid-Priced Passenger Cars
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 OEM
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Aftermarket
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Research and Development
13.3 Raw Material Procurement
13.4 Manufacturing
13.5 Marketing
13.6 Distribution
13.7 End-Use
14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Schaeffler Group
16.3.2 SKF
16.3.3 Crower Cams & Equipment Company
16.3.4 Federal-Mogul
16.3.5 Lunati
16.3.6 SM Motorenteile GmbH
16.3.7 Yuhuan Huiyu Tappets Company
16.3.8 Eaton
16.3.9 Competition Cams
16.3.10 Rane Engine Valve Limited
16.3.11 Wuxi Xizhou Machinery Company
16.3.12 NSK
16.3.13 SSV Valve
16.3.14 RSR Industries
