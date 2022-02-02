The Worldwide Automotive Sensors Industry is Expected to Reach $47.5 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Sensors Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Type (Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Position Sensors), Vehicle Type, Application (Powertrain Systems, Chassis), Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive sensors market was valued at USD 24.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 47.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

Growing inclination of consumers toward alternative fuel vehicles to reduce GHG emissions, surging consumer demand for vehicle safety, security, and comfort, and rising adoption of autonomous vehicles has led to tremendous innovations in automotive industry are the major driving factors for the growth of the automotive sensors market.

The market for the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for the OEM segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors contributing to the growth of the segment is the rising demand for sensors in modern vehicles. Sensors are an essential component in automotive systems for the safe, comfortable, and economic operation of vehicles. The extreme conditions in automotive applications such as heat, cold, or continuous vibrations create a high demand for sensors that are highly reliable and resilient.

The market for the image sensors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The image sensors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high penetration of camera-based convenience features in luxury vehicles, rapid advances in digital technology used in the automotive industry, as well as rising concerns about vehicle safety and security among consumers. In addition, companies present in the market are developing CMOS image sensors with high resolution and built-in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to create new revenue streams for them.

The passenger car segment of the automotive sensors market is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The passenger car segment of the automotive sensors market is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the significant demand and rising production of passenger cars across the world.

Passenger cars currently account for the largest shipment of the total automobile production worldwide. Sensors not only help improve the performance of the car but also enhance safety and reduce carbon emissions to a greater extent. Rapid improvements in road infrastructure, easy availability of cheap labor, increased purchasing power of consumers, and high demand for safer vehicles have propelled the growth of the market for automobiles in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil.

The powertrain systems application held the largest share of the automotive sensors market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The powertrain systems held the largest size of the automotive sensors market in 2020 and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period. Safety and control systems are expected to record the highest CAGR in the automotive sensors market during the forecast period. The growth of the market for powertrain and safety and control systems can be attributed to the rising use of position, speed, gas, pressure, and temperature sensors in them. These sensors are required for the efficient performance of vehicles and safe rides. Stringent regulations by governments regarding fuel efficiency and emission control accelerate the adoption of sensors in powertrain systems. Automotive sensors are used in exhaust systems to monitor and analyze the level of gases emitted through the vehicle.

Based on region, Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2020 and is expected to account for the highest CAGR of the automotive sensors market by 2026.

In 2020, the automotive sensors market in Asia Pacific held the largest share and by 2026, it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive sensors market in Asia Pacific is attributed to the factors such as the increasing use of electric vehicles and the growing adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous cars owing to the stringent vehicle emission standards.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Sensors Market
3.2 Realistic Scenario
3.3 Optimistic Scenario
3.4 Pessimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Automotive Sensors Market
4.2 Automotive Sensors Market, by Sensor Type
4.3 Automotive Sensors Market, by Sales Channel and Vehicle Type
4.4 Automotive Sensors Market, by Region
4.5 Automotive Sensors Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Inclination of Consumers Toward Alternative Fuel Vehicles to Reduce Ghg Emissions
5.2.1.2 Surging Consumer Demand for Vehicle Safety, Security, and Comfort
5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Underdeveloped Aftermarket for Automotive Sensors in Emerging Economies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Number of Partnerships and Joint Ventures Between Automobile Manufacturers and Lidar Technology Providers
5.2.3.2 Growing Focus on Electrification in Automotive Industry
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Safety and Security Threats in Autonomous Vehicles
5.3 Supply Chain Analysis
5.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Businesses of Market Players and Raw Material Suppliers
5.4.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Players in Automotive Sensors Market
5.5 Automotive Sensors Ecosystem
5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.6.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.7 Case Study
5.7.1 Development of Automotive Sensor Chip for Electric Vehicles
5.7.2 Introduction of Printed Circuit Board with Polarized Twister for Automotive Sensors
5.7.3 Supply of Pressure Sensor That Can Function at Temperature of 150C
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.8.1 Complimentary Technologies
5.8.1.1 Lidar
5.8.1.2 Tof
5.8.2 Adjacent Technologies
5.8.2.1 Cmos
5.8.2.2 Ccd
5.9 Average Selling Price Analysis
5.10 Trade Analysis
5.10.1 Import Scenario
5.10.2 Export Scenario
5.11 Patent Analysis, 2015-2020
5.12 Tariffs and Regulations

6 Automotive Sensors Market, by Sales Channel
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (Oem)
6.2.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers Deploy Sensors During Vehicle Manufacturing for Road Safety, Fuel Efficiency, and Emission Control
6.3 Aftermarket
6.3.1 Aftermarket Services Are in Demand with Increasing Number of Sensors Deployed in Vehicle to Ensure Safety and Security

7 Automotive Sensors Market, by Sensor Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Temperature Sensors
7.2.1 Temperature Sensors Find Application in Engine/Powertrain Management and Hvac Systems in Automobiles
7.3 Pressure Sensors
7.3.1 Pressure Sensors Are Critical for In-Vehicle Systems Such as Hvac, Safety & Control, and Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems
7.4 Oxygen Sensors
7.4.1 Oxygen Sensors Are Used to Measure Proportion of Oxygen in Air-Fuel Mixtures
7.5 Nitrogen Oxide (Nox) Sensors
7.5.1 Stringent Government Regulations to Limit Nox Emissions Will Provide Opportunities for Nox Sensors
7.6 Position Sensors
7.6.1 Position Sensors Are Used to Provide Information to Engine Control Modules for Enhanced Comfort and Improved Fuel Efficiency
7.7 Speed Sensors
7.7.1 Speed Sensors Are Used to Measure Engine Camshaft and Vehicle Speed
7.8 Inertial Sensors
7.8.1 Inertial Sensors Are Used in Accelerometers and Gyroscopes
7.8.1.1 Accelerometers
7.8.1.1.1 Introduction of Electronic Stability Control (Esc) Feature in Vehicles Drives Demand for Accelerometers
7.8.1.2 Gyroscopes
7.8.1.2.1 Gyroscope Sensors Are Widely Used in Efficient Braking and Suspension Systems
7.9 Image Sensors
7.9.1 Image Sensors Are Extensively Used in Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems
7.9.1.1 Cmos
7.9.1.1.1 Cmos Image Sensors Are Increasingly Used in Autonomous Vehicles
7.9.1.2 Ccd
7.9.1.2.1 Ccd Image Sensors Use Global Shutter Function to Capture Complete Images at Once
7.1 Others
7.10.1 Radar Sensors
7.10.2 Ultrasonic Sensors
7.10.3 Rain Sensors
7.10.4 Relative Humidity Sensors
7.10.5 Proximity Sensors
7.10.6 Particulate Matter Sensors
7.10.7 Lidar Sensors
7.10.8 Current Sensors

8 Automotive Sensors Market, by Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Passenger Car
8.2.1 Passenger Car Segment is Expected to Dominate Automotive Sensors Market Throughout Forecast Period
8.3 Lcv
8.3.1 Market Growth is Driven by Increased Focus of Manufacturers on Adding Safety Features to Light Commercial Vehicles
8.4 Hcv
8.4.1 Government Norms to Curb Air Pollution Caused by Heavy Commercial Vehicles Are Likely to Spur Requirement for Automotive Sensors

9 Automotive Sensors Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Powertrain Systems
9.2.1 Powertrain Comprises Components That Generate Power and Deliver It to Vehicle
9.3 Chassis
9.3.1 Automotive Sensors Are Deployed in Chassis for Braking/Traction Control, Vehicle Stability, Steering Assistance, Tire Condition Monitoring, and Suspension Control Applications
9.4 Exhaust Systems
9.4.1 Stringent Automobile Emission Regulations to Accelerate Need for Exhaust Systems, Thereby Creating Requirement for Automotive Sensors
9.5 Safety & Control Systems
9.5.1 Increased Demand for Safe, Efficient, and Convenient Driving Experience Would Augment Demand for Automotive Sensors
9.6 Vehicle Body Electronics
9.6.1 Passenger Cars Are Expected to Dominate Automotive Sensors Market for Vehicle Body Electronics
9.7 Telematics Systems
9.7.1 Telematics Systems Are Used in Information and Navigation, Entertainment, and Diagnostics Applications
9.8 Others

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.2.1 Product Portfolio
11.2.2 Regional FocUS
11.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint
11.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Strategies
11.3 Market Share Analysis, 2020
11.4 5-Year Company Revenue Analysis
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Star
11.5.2 Emerging Leader
11.5.3 Pervasive
11.5.4 Participant
11.6 Startup/Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Matrix
11.6.1 Progressive Company
11.6.2 Responsive Company
11.6.3 Dynamic Company
11.6.4 Starting Block
11.7 Company Footprint
11.8 Competitive Situations and Trends
11.8.1 Product Launches
11.8.2 Deals
11.8.3 Others

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Robert Bosch Gmbh
12.1.2 Continental Ag
12.1.3 Denso Corporation
12.1.4 Infineon Technologies Ag
12.1.5 Sensata Technologies
12.1.6 Borgwarner, Inc. (Delphi Technologies)
12.1.7 Allegro Microsystems, Inc.
12.1.8 Analog Devices, Inc.
12.1.9 Elmos Semiconductor Se
12.1.10 Aptiv plc
12.2 Other Key Players
12.2.1 Cts Corporation
12.2.2 Autoliv, Inc.
12.2.3 Nxp Semiconductor N.V.
12.2.4 Te Connectivity
12.2.5 Stmicroelectronics N.V.
12.2.6 Zf Friedrichshafen
12.2.7 Quanergy
12.2.8 Innoviz Technologies
12.2.9 Velodyne Lidar
12.2.10 Leddartech
12.2.11 Valeo S.A.
12.2.12 Magna International
12.2.13 Melexis N.V.
12.2.14 on Semiconductor
12.2.15 Amphenol Advanced Sensors

13 Appendix

